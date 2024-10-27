How to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 8 game

The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in another AFC West division matchup in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

Running back Kareem Hunt and the Chiefs (6-0) are coming off a 28-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Hunt had 22 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled to get another going in the passing game, completing 16 of 27 passes for 154 yards and two interceptions. Mahomes complimented Hunt on the ground with five carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

The Raiders (2-5) have lost the last three games, including last week's 20-15 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II completed just 15 of 34 passes for 154 yards and three interceptions. Las Vegas struggled to produce anything out of the backfield. Running back Alex Mattison had 23 carries for 92 yards. Kicker Daniel Carlson scored all 15 points, making all five field goal attempts.

Here's what you need to know for the Chiefs-Raiders game :

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Kansas City, Missouri on Dec. 25, 2023. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

When is kickoff time for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders?

The NFL Week 8 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs on?

The Week 8 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will be broadcast on CBS.

How to stream Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The game Chiefs vs. Raiders game can be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), as well as on Paramount+

You can also stream the game via Fubo , which is offering a one-week free trial for new subscribers.

Chiefs vs. Raiders: TV, time, streaming for Sunday

Date : Sunday, Oct. 27

: Sunday, Oct. 27 Time : 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT)

: 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT) TV : CBS

: CBS Location : Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

