    How to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 8 game

    By James H. Williams, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in another AFC West division matchup in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season.

    Running back Kareem Hunt and the Chiefs (6-0) are coming off a 28-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Hunt had 22 carries for 78 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

    Quarterback Patrick Mahomes struggled to get another going in the passing game, completing 16 of 27 passes for 154 yards and two interceptions. Mahomes complimented Hunt on the ground with five carries for 39 yards and a touchdown.

    The Raiders (2-5) have lost the last three games, including last week's 20-15 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Gardner Minshew II completed just 15 of 34 passes for 154 yards and three interceptions. Las Vegas struggled to produce anything out of the backfield. Running back Alex Mattison had 23 carries for 92 yards. Kicker Daniel Carlson scored all 15 points, making all five field goal attempts.

    DO YOU LIKE FOOTBALL? Then you'll enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Here's what you need to know for the Chiefs-Raiders game :

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470yp8_0wO3vovA00
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Kansas City, Missouri on Dec. 25, 2023. Jay Biggerstaff, Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

    Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders : Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 game

    When is kickoff time for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders?

    The NFL Week 8 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders is scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

    What TV channel is Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs on?

    The Week 8 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will be broadcast on CBS.

    How to stream Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

    The game Chiefs vs. Raiders game can be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), as well as on Paramount+

    You can also stream the game via Fubo , which is offering a one-week free trial for new subscribers.

    First look: Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins lands in Kansas City ahead of debut vs. Raiders

    Chiefs vs. Raiders: TV, time, streaming for Sunday

    The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will be broadcast on CBS. It can also be streamed on NFL+ and YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket), as well as on Paramount+ or with a free trial at Fubo .

    • Date : Sunday, Oct. 27
    • Time : 4:25 p.m. ET (1:25 p.m. PT)
    • TV : CBS
    • Location : Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

    Watch NFL football with a Fubo subscription

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 8 game

    thegreek
    1d ago
    🐸
    Thomas Otto
    2d ago
    Let’s go chiefs make it 7-0
