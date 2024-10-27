Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    How to watch Cowboys at 49ers today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 8 game

    By Mark Giannotto, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fezUJ_0wO3lSNW00

    The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers made the NFL playoffs the past three years, but if the 2024-25 postseason were to start this week, neither would be in the NFC bracket . This illustrates the stakes for their Week 8 "Sunday Night Football" game on NBC as two of the league's biggest brands try to emerge from relatively disappointing starts.

    The 49ers (3-4) are ravaged by injury once again with losses in four of their past six games, including a Super Bowl rematch last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs . San Francisco placed wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on injured reserve for the season after he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 7, although wide receiver Deebo Samuel did return to practice Thursday after being hospitalized for pneumonia.

    San Francisco has played this entire season without star running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles tendinitis) and he isn't expected to return this week. The 49ers are nonetheless just one game behind the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West division race.

    The Cowboys (3-3) had a bye last week after the Detroit Lions dealt them a 47-9 thrashing in Week 6 . It was the worst loss since owner Jerry Jones took over the franchise in 1989, as well as Dallas' fourth consecutive home loss dating to last year's playoff defeat to the Green Bay Packers . Quarterback Dak Prescott will try to bounce back from the second-worst performance, according to ESPN's QBR , of his NFL career.

    Here's how to watch when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers to renew their rivalry on "Sunday Night Football" during Week 8 of the NFL season:

    NFL QB POWER RANKINGS: Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes surging heading into Week 8

    When is kickoff time for Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers ?

    The Week 8 "Sunday Night Football" NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers is scheduled to begin Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

    What channel to watch Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers?

    The Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game will be broadcast on NBC, with the Week 8 clash featured on the network's "Sunday Night Football" telecast.

    How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

    The game can be streamed on Peacock , as well the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com (must have a cable or satellite TV provider). Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers game on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    Cowboys vs. 49ers: TV, time, streaming for Week 8 game

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
    • Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
    • TV: NBC
    • Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

    Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers on Peacock

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Cowboys at 49ers today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 8 game

    Related Search

    Cowboys vs 49ersInjury updatesNfl week 8 gamesDallas CowboysNfc WestSunday night football

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    San Fran 65
    2d ago
    Peanuts! FAITHFUL TO THE BAY 🌉
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Taylor Swift Makes Major Decision About Relationship Status with Travis Kelce
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    How to watch Chiefs vs. Raiders today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 8 game
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    What is Joe Buck's salary for 'Monday Night Football' with ESPN?
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Fans React as Travis Kelce Shows Off Outfit Before Chiefs-Raiders
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    'Twins' Star Danny DeVito, 79, Reveals Dying Wishes and Philosophy After Being Plagued by Rare Lifelong Growth-Stunting Disease: 'I Don't Celebrate Not Being Clark Gable'
    RadarOnline5 days ago
    Russell Wilson’s Ex-wife Ashton Meem Apparently Of Caucasian Ethnicity Continues To Capture Attention Despite The Divorce
    sportstalkline.com7 days ago
    What are the swing states? See polling, past results for key states for 2024 presidential election
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump with 8 days to go
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Weather extremes in the forecast this week: What to expect from coast-to-coast
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Yankees channel today? How to watch Game 4 of 2024 WS
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    The Beyoncé effect: A look at the singer’s top political moments and endorsements
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Daily Briefing: Who is going to win the election?
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'Hitler Did Nothing Wrong' message edited onto Laura Loomer's photo | Fact check
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Shohei Ohtani injury update: Dodgers reveal status for World Series Game 3
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    First look: Kentucky at Tennessee odds and lines
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    World Series Game 4: LA Dodgers at New York Yankees odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    The Chiefs play the Raiders today. Could Taylor Swift attend?
    TODAY.com2 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    NFL power rankings Week 9: NFC East places Commanders and Eagles in top 10, but how high?
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    Overseer of the 'Bill-board,' Fox News' Bill Hemmer says election night runs on adrenaline — and 1 a.m. pizza
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    A Sad Look Back at 'Happy Days': Mr. C. Wasn't All That Nice To Mrs. C. Behind the Scenes
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Powerball winning numbers for October 28 drawing; $28 million jackpot
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    NASCAR 2024 playoffs at Homestead: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Sunday's race
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    No, Hurricane Milton didn't 'destroy' Disney World | Fact check
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    2024 Simulated World Series: Dodgers big bats buoy Buehler in Game 3 rout
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Derek Jeter throws out first pitch for Game 3 of 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy