How to watch Cowboys at 49ers today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 8 game

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers made the NFL playoffs the past three years, but if the 2024-25 postseason were to start this week, neither would be in the NFC bracket . This illustrates the stakes for their Week 8 "Sunday Night Football" game on NBC as two of the league's biggest brands try to emerge from relatively disappointing starts.

The 49ers (3-4) are ravaged by injury once again with losses in four of their past six games, including a Super Bowl rematch last Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs . San Francisco placed wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on injured reserve for the season after he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Week 7, although wide receiver Deebo Samuel did return to practice Thursday after being hospitalized for pneumonia.

San Francisco has played this entire season without star running back Christian McCaffrey (Achilles tendinitis) and he isn't expected to return this week. The 49ers are nonetheless just one game behind the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West division race.

The Cowboys (3-3) had a bye last week after the Detroit Lions dealt them a 47-9 thrashing in Week 6 . It was the worst loss since owner Jerry Jones took over the franchise in 1989, as well as Dallas' fourth consecutive home loss dating to last year's playoff defeat to the Green Bay Packers . Quarterback Dak Prescott will try to bounce back from the second-worst performance, according to ESPN's QBR , of his NFL career.

Here's how to watch when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers to renew their rivalry on "Sunday Night Football" during Week 8 of the NFL season:

When is kickoff time for Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers ?

The Week 8 "Sunday Night Football" NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers is scheduled to begin Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

What channel to watch Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers?

The Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers game will be broadcast on NBC, with the Week 8 clash featured on the network's "Sunday Night Football" telecast.

How to stream Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

The game can be streamed on Peacock , as well the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com (must have a cable or satellite TV provider). Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers game on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

Cowboys vs. 49ers: TV, time, streaming for Week 8 game

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Sunday, Oct. 27 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET TV: NBC

NBC Location: Levi's Stadium (Santa Clara, California)

Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers on Peacock

