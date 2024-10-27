Open in App
    Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024

    By USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0wO3epAE00

    Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

    CROSSWORDS

    USA TODAY crossword

    Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

    Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

    Sunday New York Times crossword

    Sunday Premier crossword

    SUDOKU

    Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

    JUMBLE

    Answer: ASPECT      GLANCE      OUTRAN      INFLUX      HEALTH      BREEZYThe Doors were asked to alter the lyrics to “Light My Fire,” but they weren’t going to — CHANGE THEIR TUNE

    (Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

    Cryptoquip

    WHEN PEOPLE DRESS UP AS FOUR-LEGGED PETS FOR A COSTUME PARTY, WHAT ARE THEY DOING? FEIGNING CATS AND DOGS.

    (Distributed by King Features)

    OTHER PUZZLES

    Boggle

    OWL      EMU      DOVE      SWAN      ROOK      TERN      LARK      RAVEN      ROBIN      EGRET

    (Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

    Lexigo

    RENEW, WEREWOLF, FLOWERS, SCORE, ERRATA

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    KenKen

    Scrabblegrams

    7 Little Words

    1. FLAMES
    2. OILERS
    3. CANADIENS
    4. SENATORS
    5. LEAFS
    6. CANUCKS
    7. JETS

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    Find the Words

    Natural and synthetic

    (Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

    Kubok

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYH0y_0wO3epAE00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024

