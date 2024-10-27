Puzzle solutions for Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

JUMBLE

Answer: ASPECT GLANCE OUTRAN INFLUX HEALTH BREEZYThe Doors were asked to alter the lyrics to “Light My Fire,” but they weren’t going to — CHANGE THEIR TUNE

Cryptoquip

WHEN PEOPLE DRESS UP AS FOUR-LEGGED PETS FOR A COSTUME PARTY, WHAT ARE THEY DOING? FEIGNING CATS AND DOGS.

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

OWL EMU DOVE SWAN ROOK TERN LARK RAVEN ROBIN EGRET

Lexigo

RENEW, WEREWOLF, FLOWERS, SCORE, ERRATA

KenKen

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

FLAMES OILERS CANADIENS SENATORS LEAFS CANUCKS JETS

Find the Words

Natural and synthetic

Kubok

