Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Opinion: Inevitable surge of election disinformation swamps voters. Don't fall for it.

    By Chris Brennan, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    The videos have been viewed millions of times on X, that stinkhole of disinformation previously known as Twitter, and are still posted there despite being debunked as a hoax of foreign origin attempting to influence our election with lies.

    A man dishonestly assumes the identity of a former high school student from Minnesota and lobs false claims about sexual abuse by that state's governor, Tim Walz, a former teacher and now the Democratic nominee for vice president.

    Who would do this? And why? Our elections past is prologue when it comes to disinformation.

    The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) recently assessed that " Russian influence actors manufactured and amplified inauthentic content claiming illegal activity" by Walz "consistent with the influence efforts and tactics" the Russians have used during this election.

    The Washington Post tracked down the former student being impersonated in the video, who said that it was not him and that Walz had not been his teacher.

    Elon Musk, the multibillionaire trying to buy Donald Trump's way back into the White House, owns X and has become a pernicious amplifier of election disinformation himself . No wonder he left the video out there for all to see.

    American voters need to do two critical and patriotic things in the next nine days ‒ vote for whichever candidate for president you support, and dodge the looming storm of disinformation. Here's an optional third assignment ‒ ask yourself why this type of disinformation more often than not leans so hard toward helping Trump win.

    'Amplification of most of these can be tracked back to Elon Musk'

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAZTF_0wO3KSYR00
    Elon Musk joins former President Donald Trump on stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on Oct. 5, 2024. Jasper Colt, USA TODAY

    This kind of nonsense comes in all sizes. The fake video about Walz drew plenty of national attention, but disinformation is also aimed at the local level.

    A post on X Thursday from an account dedicated to disinformation claimed to include a video of mail ballots cast for Trump being destroyed in Bucks County, a key-swing county in Pennsylvania where Vice President Kamala Harris drummed up support from Republican cross-over voters 11 days ago.

    Law enforcement, from the local district attorney to the FBI , got involved as the video racked up more than half a million views online before it was deleted.

    This, too, was a fake, a hoax deliberately posted to stir division. The Bucks County Board of Elections issued a bipartisan statement Thursday that condemned "this purposeful spreading of dangerous disinformation."

    The ODNI on Friday pronounced the fake video the work of "Russian actors" in a continuing "broader effort to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the US election and stoke divisions among Americans."

    Opinion: Musk's millions are an empty bid for attention as he tries to boost Trump

    David Becker, a former Department of Justice lawyer who founded The Center for Election Innovation and Research , told me that disinformation this year looks like "a replay of the greatest hits of 2022 and 2020."

    Those elections featured plenty of false claims about destroyed and fake ballots, voting by dead people and noncitizens, and so on.

    "The amplification of most of these can be tracked back to Elon Musk and the accounts on Twitter that he follows, well known disinformation accounts, most of them parroting points that we know have been spread by Russia and China and Iran," Becker said.

    The Wall Street Journal just reported that Musk has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for nearly two years. My standard rule on coincidences in politics has long been this ‒ I just don't believe in them.

    Election disinformation has been ramping up since 2016

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06S7G4_0wO3KSYR00
    A voting booth is prepared at the Gladys S. Dennard Library in Fulton County, on the final day of early voting ahead of Election Day 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia on October 30, 2020. Brandon Bell

    Microsoft's Threat Analysis Center warned on Wednesday of "sustained influence efforts by Russia, Iran, and China aimed at undermining U.S. democratic processes." The Russians seem keen to harm Harris' campaign, Microsoft said. The Iranians, on a smaller scale, are targeting Trump.

    A website for a state office in Georgia that deals with absentee ballots was the target of an unsuccessful cyberattack , likely from overseas, that slowed the system earlier this month but did not impact any voters or ballots.

    The ODNI on Oct. 16 declassified a memo about foreign threats to our elections that predicted China, Iran and Russia will keep up the disinformation and cyberattacks after the polls close on Nov. 5 to sow division and confusion, and "are probably willing to at least consider tactics that could foment or contribute to violent protests."

    Opinion: In an unpredictable election, one thing is certain – Trump will lie about it

    It's entirely predictable that America's enemies would try to influence and undermine a tight election for president. We've seen that before in the 2016 election.

    And Russia's state media was exposed last month for flowing rubles into the revenue streams of three high-profile, right-wing agitators/influencers who then claimed they didn't know they were being funded with foreign money. It's just a coincidence, I guess, that their opinions lined up with what the Russian government wanted to hear. What's that rule on coincidences?

    We all, in different ways, are the potential audience for this kind of disinformation. Recent polling shows varied views on the election and what comes after, based on political party. That looks like an opening for those bad actors to exploit.

    We have to stay focused through Election Day

    A USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll last week found a very narrow race between Harris and Trump, with them essentially tied. It also found voters are mostly confident in the election processes and the people who run them. But there were clear divisions when I dug into the numbers.

    Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

    Of the 1,000 likely voters surveyed, 75% said they'll accept the outcome if the candidate they support does not win . Nearly 90% of the Democrats in the survey said that, while almost 70% of the Republicans agreed .

    A similar number said they were very or somewhat confident the election result will be accurately counted : 93% of the Democrats felt that way, and 63% of Republicans agreed .

    The confidence inverts by party when voters were asked about a peaceful transition of power and the possibility of political violence: 59% of Democrats expect a peaceful transition while 86% are concerned about violence . For Republicans, 76% expect a peaceful transition while 49% worried about violence.

    No matter how you vote ‒ Republican, Democrat, independent, etc. ‒ know that foreign governments who view America as the enemy are now trying to influence you and will still be at it after Election Day. Check your sources. Get your information directly from the state and local election officials who still hold, and deserve, your trust.

    Avoid the vibe. Don't accept and amplify claims you see on the internet just because they feel right to you. That's the hook for disinformation. Don't swallow it.

    Follow USA TODAY elections columnist Chris Brennan on X, formerly known as Twitter: @ByChrisBrennan

    You can read diverse opinions from our USA TODAY columnists and other writers on the Opinion front page , on X, formerly Twitter, @usatodayopinion and in our Opinion newsletter .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Inevitable surge of election disinformation swamps voters. Don't fall for it.

    Related Search

    Bucks CountyElection disinformationDonald TrumpSocial media influenceVoter misinformationElection Day

    Comments / 300

    Add a Comment
    8675MewithaC309
    6m ago
    Like trumps ties to Russia. And Trump was convicted of rape.
    Scott Oliver
    2h ago
    Most of it comes from the fucking worthless media. Journalism is dead
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump with 8 days to go
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Forget the polls? Prediction fever takes over Trump vs. Harris 2024 election
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Daily Briefing: Who is going to win the election?
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    What are the swing states? See polling, past results for key states for 2024 presidential election
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Opinion: I'm a doctor. Let me explain why reelecting Trump threatens your health.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Opinion: Trump vows to attack public education if elected. It's our kids who would suffer.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Martin Luther King III says Black men should not be blamed for outcome in 2024 election
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Cold case: 'Lake Lady Jane Doe' identified 38 years after body found in Louisiana lake
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    Our Fact Checks About What Trump Has Allegedly Said During 2024 Campaign
    Snopes2 days ago
    Why a potential Trump win, Jan. 6 pardons have one family fearing for their lives
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Weather extremes in the forecast this week: What to expect from coast-to-coast
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    'Hitler Did Nothing Wrong' message edited onto Laura Loomer's photo | Fact check
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Powerball winning numbers for October 28 drawing; $28 million jackpot
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post2 days ago
    The economy is sturdy, boosting Harris' chances. But that doesn't mean she'll win.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Opinion: Harris should be losing to Trump. But Republicans made the wrong choice.
    USA TODAY13 days ago
    Opinion: Nick Bosa wore a MAGA hat on same day as vile and racist Trump rally
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Republicans turn to Supreme Court in dispute over Pennsylvania provisional ballots
    CBS Pittsburgh20 hours ago
    US presidential election updates: Michelle Obama gets personal, and Trump courts Muslim voters
    The Guardian2 days ago
    Honda, Ford, Suzuki among 735,000 vehicles recalled: Check recent car recalls here
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Trump proclaims ‘I love the Italian people’ at annual Italian American gala
    WashingtonExaminer1 day ago
    Trump Praises Chinese President For Controlling Citizens 'With An Iron Fist'
    HuffPost3 days ago
    Nevada Supreme Court: count mailed ballots 3 days after Election Day even without postmark
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    Three out of four Americans say Democracy is under attack just days before heading to the polls
    The Independent2 days ago
    Walmart unveils plans for Black Friday 2024: Here's when customers can expect deals
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy