Opinion: Inevitable surge of election disinformation swamps voters. Don't fall for it.
By Chris Brennan, USA TODAY,
2 days ago
The videos have been viewed millions of times on X, that stinkhole of disinformation previously known as Twitter, and are still posted there despite being debunked as a hoax of foreign origin attempting to influence our election with lies.
A man dishonestly assumes the identity of a former high school student from Minnesota and lobs false claims about sexual abuse by that state's governor, Tim Walz, a former teacher and now the Democratic nominee for vice president.
Who would do this? And why? Our elections past is prologue when it comes to disinformation.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) recently assessed that " Russian influence actors manufactured and amplified inauthentic content claiming illegal activity" by Walz "consistent with the influence efforts and tactics" the Russians have used during this election.
American voters need to do two critical and patriotic things in the next nine days ‒ vote for whichever candidate for president you support, and dodge the looming storm of disinformation. Here's an optional third assignment ‒ ask yourself why this type of disinformation more often than not leans so hard toward helping Trump win.
'Amplification of most of these can be tracked back to Elon Musk'
This kind of nonsense comes in all sizes. The fake video about Walz drew plenty of national attention, but disinformation is also aimed at the local level.
This, too, was a fake, a hoax deliberately posted to stir division. The Bucks County Board of Elections issued a bipartisan statement Thursday that condemned "this purposeful spreading of dangerous disinformation."
The ODNI on Friday pronounced the fake video the work of "Russian actors" in a continuing "broader effort to raise unfounded questions about the integrity of the US election and stoke divisions among Americans."
Those elections featured plenty of false claims about destroyed and fake ballots, voting by dead people and noncitizens, and so on.
"The amplification of most of these can be tracked back to Elon Musk and the accounts on Twitter that he follows, well known disinformation accounts, most of them parroting points that we know have been spread by Russia and China and Iran," Becker said.
Election disinformation has been ramping up since 2016
Microsoft's Threat Analysis Center warned on Wednesday of "sustained influence efforts by Russia, Iran, and China aimed at undermining U.S. democratic processes." The Russians seem keen to harm Harris' campaign, Microsoft said. The Iranians, on a smaller scale, are targeting Trump.
A website for a state office in Georgia that deals with absentee ballots was the target of an unsuccessful cyberattack , likely from overseas, that slowed the system earlier this month but did not impact any voters or ballots.
The ODNI on Oct. 16 declassified a memo about foreign threats to our elections that predicted China, Iran and Russia will keep up the disinformation and cyberattacks after the polls close on Nov. 5 to sow division and confusion, and "are probably willing to at least consider tactics that could foment or contribute to violent protests."
We all, in different ways, are the potential audience for this kind of disinformation. Recent polling shows varied views on the election and what comes after, based on political party. That looks like an opening for those bad actors to exploit.
We have to stay focused through Election Day
A USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll last week found a very narrow race between Harris and Trump, with them essentially tied. It also found voters are mostly confident in the election processes and the people who run them. But there were clear divisions when I dug into the numbers.
No matter how you vote ‒ Republican, Democrat, independent, etc. ‒ know that foreign governments who view America as the enemy are now trying to influence you and will still be at it after Election Day. Check your sources. Get your information directly from the state and local election officials who still hold, and deserve, your trust.
Avoid the vibe. Don't accept and amplify claims you see on the internet just because they feel right to you. That's the hook for disinformation. Don't swallow it.
Follow USA TODAY elections columnist Chris Brennan on X, formerly known as Twitter: @ByChrisBrennan
