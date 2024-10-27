Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Shohei Ohtani injury update: Dodgers star dislocates shoulder in World Series

    By Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzFW7_0wNnk2lq00

    INJURY UPDATE, SUNDAY 10/27: Dodgers say Ohtani "is in a great spot and will be playing in Game 3"

    LOS ANGELES – A raucous Saturday night at Dodger Stadium took on an ominous tone after superstar Shohei Ohtani injured his shoulder while sliding into second base on a failed steal attempt in the seventh inning.

    Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani had suffered a subluxation (partial dislocation) of his left shoulder on the play and would go for further testing – but the team was "encouraged" about their designated hitter's outlook.

    "Once we get the scans we'll know more, but with his strength and range of motion good, that's certainly a positive," Roberts said after the Dodgers' 4-2 win in Game 2 of the World Series .

    Ohtani stayed down on the ground for a few moments and exited with a trainer holding his arm, which dragged behind him on the ground as he slid to avoid the tag from New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres.

    "The whole stadium went silent," Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernández said.

    Asked about the possibility of Ohtani missing the rest of the series, Roberts said he hadn't thought that far ahead yet, but is "expecting (Ohtani) to be there. I'm expecting him to be in the lineup."

    The Dodgers have a 2-0 series lead as the World Series heads to New York for Game 3 on Monday.

    Ohtani, the two-way superstar and only man in major league history to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases has been limited simply to hitting duties this season, and had avoided injury, playing in 159 games. He'd drawn a two-out walk in the bottom of the seventh but was thrown out by Yankees catcher Austin Wells.

    "You never like seeing the best player in the game get injured like that," Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge said. "Hopefully it’s all good news, and we’ll see what happens."

    The USA TODAY app gets you to the heart of the news — fast . Download for award-winning coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and more .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shohei Ohtani injury update: Dodgers star dislocates shoulder in World Series

    Related Search

    Shohei OhtaniBaseball injuriesSports injury recoveryWorld SeriesDodgers team performanceNew York Yankees

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Why the Yankees don't have names on the backs of their jerseys, explained
    USA TODAY Sports Media Group1 day ago
    Derek Jeter eviscerates Yankees manager Aaron Boone in furious rant over costly World Series decision
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    Dodgers honor Fernando Valenzuela in poignant ceremony before Game 1 of World Series
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    WATCH: Freddie Freeman hits first walk-off grand slam in World Series history
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 hours ago
    Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Derek Jeter's one career regret involves the Los Angeles Dodgers
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Scott Boras says Juan Soto wouldn't be a Yankee if Padres owner had lived
    USA TODAY5 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    NASCAR 2024 playoffs at Homestead: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Sunday's race
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Rodney Dangerfield Suffered Heart Attack On 80th Birthday During TV's 'Tonight Show' with Jay Leno
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    Indiana Fever fire Christie Sides after two seasons as head coach
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    What game is Tom Brady broadcasting in Week 8? Where to listen to Fox NFL analyst today
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    LA Clippers at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    In Memory of Comedian/Actor David Brenner: Ten Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Miami Heat honors 3-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade with statue outside arena
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    Philadelphia Union announce goalkeeper Holden Trent's death. He was 25.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Michael Jordan celebrates as his driver Tyler Reddick makes NASCAR Championship Race
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Report: Denver weddings cost around $50,000
    David Heitz4 days ago
    How to watch Saints vs. Chargers today: Start time, TV, live stream for Week 8 game
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy