Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Cold case solved: DNA helps identify skull found in wall as Indiana teen who died in 1866

    By Saleen Martin, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    A skull found in the wall of an Illinois home is that of a teenage girl who died from childbirth complications in 1866, officials announced in a news conference following a public fundraiser to identify the remains.

    The girl, Esther Granger, was from Merrillville, Indiana, and died at the age of 17 when Andrew Johnson was president, investigators said Thursday.

    Earlier this month, professional photographer Thomas Doggett, 3D Resin Solutions of South Elgin, Illinois, and forensic artist Natalie Murray were able to work together to make an artist rendition of what Granger may have looked like.

    The girl’s skull was found in November 1978 in Batavia, Illinois, about 43 miles west of Chicago, according to the Kane County Coroner’s Office.

    Property owner James Skinner was doing renovations on his home when he found the skull and some items behind a baseboard. He told police what he’d found, allowing them to collect the items and skull and start an investigation, the coroner’s office said.

    Here's what else you need to know about the case.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uFcq9_0wN36mR900
    An artist rendition of Esther Granger, a 17-year-old who died in Merryville, Indiana, in 1866. Othram

    Why did it take so long to identify skull?

    Although the skull was found in 1978, authorities weren’t able to identify Granger. In 2021, the Kane County Coroner's Cold Case Team found out about Othram Laboratories, a Texas-based forensic sequencing lab that traces genetic genealogy.

    Eventually, Othram was able to create a DNA profile. Investigators created a DNASolves crowdfund campaign and raised $7,500 in donations to complete the process and trace the DNA.

    By February 2024, Othram had matched the profile and figured out that the skull likely belonged to Granger.

    Still, Othram needed to confirm the match by testing a biological relative, so the organization contacted someone they believed was a second great-grandson of Granger’s.

    The DNA match was confirmed on June 17, the coroner’s office said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44EqZh_0wN36mR900
    A resin skull created after the remains of Esther Granger were found. Kane County Coroner’s Office

    Investigators spent decades trying to find answers

    Back in 1978, investigators sent the skull to the anthropology department at Northern Illinois University.

    There, researchers determined the remains belonged to a female who was likely in her mid-20s when she died and that she had passed sometime before the year 1900.

    Between 1978 and 1979, investigators contacted national labs, museums, and genealogical societies to find leads. They were unable to find any and the skull was sent to the Batavia Depot Museum for safe keeping.

    Museum supervisors were auditing items in March 2021 when they found the skull. They called the Batavia Police Department, who gave it to the Kane County Coroner’s Office to continue with its investigation.

    New methods lead to ID of victim

    This time, Deputy Coroner Gabriela Allison was assigned as lead investigator. When Allison found out about Othram Laboratories, she reached out. She learned more about forensic investigative genetic genealogy, a process Othram could use to match DNA profiles despite items being decades old.

    In May 2023, Othram lab workers decided to try and make a DNA profile using the skull. From there, investigators could crowdfund and raise money for the rest of the identification process.

    In December 2023, Othram had contacted the Kane County Coroner’s Office and gave them the OK to raise funds for the process.

    By January 2024, the funds had been raised and the next month, Othram let the coroner’s office know they’d found a match, Esther Granger.

    The next steps involved testing the DNA of living relatives to confirm the match. The coroner’s office made contact with Wayne Svilar, a possible descendant of Granger’s. He submitted his DNA and on June 17, Othram confirmed he was Granger's second great-grandson.

    In August, Granger was laid to rest during a private ceremony at West Batavia Cemetery. Svilar, the coroner’s office, the coroner’s office and the Batavia Police Department were there.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398MXH_0wN36mR900
    A relative of Esther Granger placing her remains at West Batavia Cemetery. Granger was a 17-year-old who died in Merryville, Indiana, in 1866. Kane County Coroner’s Office

    Who was Esther Granger?

    The girl, whose full name is Esther Ann Granger, was born on Oct. 26, 1848. She was one of six children, Othram said in a news release. After she died in 1866, she was buried in Lake County, Indiana.

    While investigators don’t know for sure how her remains ended up in Batavia, Othram said it may have been due to grave robbing. The coroner’s office also said that during the 19th century, physicians would “pay for fresh corpses” because they wanted to learn more about human anatomy.

    “Esther’s identification marks the oldest case of unidentified human remains solved by Othram and the ninth successful forensic genetic genealogy identification in Illinois using Othram’s technology,” Othram said.

    “Through dogged investigation and the use of modern DNA technology, we have finally put a name to the skull found so many decades ago” said Kane County Coroner Rob Russell in a statement. “This individual has her identity back.”

    “For decades the identity of this individual was unknown,” Russell said at the ceremony. “Decades later, thanks to the tireless work of those gathered here today, advances in science and technology, and some divine intervention we can confidently say Jane Doe is Esther Granger,” he said.

    Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia the 757. Follow her on Twitter at @SaleenMartin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cold case solved: DNA helps identify skull found in wall as Indiana teen who died in 1866

    Related Search

    Lake CountyForensic DNA technologyGenetic genealogyCold case solutionsJames SkinnerJane Doe

    Comments / 8

    Add a Comment
    Karen Pace Kabowski
    21h ago
    WHERE IS THE REST OF HER BODY IF IT WAS JUST A SKULL
    Jenny Delise
    1d ago
    they should do this for the unknown bodies of serial killer victims
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    DNA Breakthrough Solves 50-Year-Old Murder, Sends Indiana Man To Prison For Life
    lawyerherald.com4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    Daylight Saving Time 2024: Don’t forget to turn your clocks back on this day
    AL.com3 days ago
    Delphi murders trial: Witness insists she saw ‘Bridge Guy’ covered in blood and mud in bad-tempered exchanges in court
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Family of Women Killed in Walmart Oven Share More Gruesome Details, Start GoFundMe
    Distractify3 days ago
    What cats really mean when they stay near you
    Vision Pet Care11 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show3 days ago
    Winter is coming, but the forecast hinges on looming La Niña
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show6 days ago
    World reacts to shocking Caitlin Clark news
    Next Impulse Sports1 day ago
    Court Documents Allege That Elvis Presley And Priscilla Presley Have Secret Grandchild In Florida
    DoYouRemember?4 days ago
    What Happened to Teen Walmart Employee Found Dead in Oven? Police Warn Against Speculation as Investigation Continues
    People2 days ago
    Teen did not intend to end his life, rules coroner
    BBC3 days ago
    Cops Claim Rosie O’Donnell’s Daughter Chelsea Was ‘Actively Using and Trafficking Meth’ Pre-Arrest
    Us Weekly4 days ago
    Harris ripped by Trump campaign after Beyoncé doesn't perform at packed rally: 'They lied to build a crowd'
    Fox News1 day ago
    Puppy falls asleep in news anchor's arms during broadcast and gets adopted in no time
    Upworthy2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago
    Family of Teen Who Disappeared a Month Ago Says She 'Got Into an Argument' with Her Sister, Then 'Walked Off'
    People3 days ago
    Washington teen accused of killing his family, surviving sister tells how she escaped
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato23 days ago
    Massive money heist fails due to weight of cash: “Extremely dumb” say cops; former Colorado football star arrested
    KVIA8 days ago
    On a budget? Shop Walmart's $7 Thanksgiving meal before it sells out
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Honda, Ford, Suzuki among 735,000 vehicles recalled: Check recent car recalls here
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    Delphi trial sketch artist reveals Richard Allen’s eerie behavior in ‘tense’ courtroom as she stared him down for 8hours
    The US Sun6 days ago
    Indiana girl, 6, left behind during school trip to pumpkin patch - while classmates travel 26 miles back to class
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Cause of Death Revealed for Wells Fargo Worker Found Dead at Desk 4 Days After Clocking In
    People2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy