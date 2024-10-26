New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers channel today? How to watch World Series Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the New York Yankees as the World Series continues on Saturday with Game 2.

The Dodgers boasted the best regular-season record in 2024 before downing the San Diego Padres and New York Mets to get to this stage. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts have stood out at the plate, but the real key to the team's success may be a pitching staff that has produced four shutouts in the postseason. At one point, Los Angeles pitchers strung together 33 straight innings without giving up a single run.

The Yankees claimed the American League crown in impressive fashion, losing just two total games in series victories over the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians . Center fielder Aaron Judge led Major League Baseball in 2024 with an incredible 58 home runs and 144 RBIs during the regular season, He will be looking to get back on track after batting just .161 through New York's ALDS and ALCS series wins.

The Dodgers are set to go with Yoshinobu Yamamoto as their starting pitcher, while the Yankees will call on Carlos Rodón .

Here's how to watch Saturday's Game 2 :

What channel is Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series game on today? Time, TV schedule

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream : YouTube TV, MLB TV

Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series schedule

All times Eastern .

Game 1 : Yankees at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., Friday, Fox

Game 2 : Yankees at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., Saturday, Fox

Game 3 : Dodgers at Yankees, 8:08 p.m., Monday, Fox

Game 4 : Dodgers at Yankees, 8:08 p.m., Tuesday, Fox

Game 5 : Dodgers at Yankees, 8:08 p.m., Wednesday, Fox (if necessary)

Game 6 : Yankees at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., Friday, Fox (if necessary)

Game 7 : Yankees at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., Saturday, Fox (if necessary)

