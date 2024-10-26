Open in App
    New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers channel today? How to watch World Series Game 2

    By Jason Anderson, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the New York Yankees as the World Series continues on Saturday with Game 2.

    The Dodgers boasted the best regular-season record in 2024 before downing the San Diego Padres and New York Mets to get to this stage. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts have stood out at the plate, but the real key to the team's success may be a pitching staff that has produced four shutouts in the postseason. At one point, Los Angeles pitchers strung together 33 straight innings without giving up a single run.

    The Yankees claimed the American League crown in impressive fashion, losing just two total games in series victories over the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians . Center fielder Aaron Judge led Major League Baseball in 2024 with an incredible 58 home runs and 144 RBIs during the regular season, He will be looking to get back on track after batting just .161 through New York's ALDS and ALCS series wins.

    The Dodgers are set to go with Yoshinobu Yamamoto as their starting pitcher, while the Yankees will call on Carlos Rodón .

    Here's how to watch Saturday's Game 2 :

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0XvE_0wN2NKdE00
    Oct 20, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani (17) hits an RBI single during the sixth inning against the New York Mets during Game 6 of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Jason Parkhurst, Imagn Images

    World Series: Forget the stars - these five Yankees and Dodgers may decide who wins it all

    What channel is Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series game on today? Time, TV schedule

    Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Stream : YouTube TV, MLB TV

    Watch Dodgers vs. Yankees with a Fubo subscription

    Yankees vs. Dodgers World Series schedule

    All times Eastern .

    Game 1 : Yankees at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., Friday, Fox

    Game 2 : Yankees at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., Saturday, Fox

    Game 3 : Dodgers at Yankees, 8:08 p.m., Monday, Fox

    Game 4 : Dodgers at Yankees, 8:08 p.m., Tuesday, Fox

    Game 5 : Dodgers at Yankees, 8:08 p.m., Wednesday, Fox (if necessary)

    Game 6 : Yankees at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., Friday, Fox (if necessary)

    Game 7 : Yankees at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m., Saturday, Fox (if necessary)

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers channel today? How to watch World Series Game 2

