    What channel is Utah vs Houston on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 9 game

    By John Leuzzi, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JDEWI_0wN2L94u00

    Utah football has a prime opportunity in Week 9 to turn a page on its season and get back into the win column.

    The Utes (4-3 overall, 1-3 in Big 12) are back on the road in Week 9 of the college football season as they travel down to Houston's TDECU Stadium to take on a struggling Houston Cougars (2-5, 1-3) squad on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

    Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Houston game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Stream Utah football vs. Houston with ESPN+

    What channel is Utah vs Houston game today?

    Utah vs. Houston will be streamed live on ESPN+ , ESPN's subscription streaming service, in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. Richard Cross and Barrett Brooks will have the call of the game from TDECU Stadium, with Tori Petry reporting from the sidelines.

    Utah vs Houston time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Start time: 7 p.m. ET

    The Utes and Cougars will square off at 7 p.m. ET from TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 26.

    Utah vs Houston predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 25

    ESPN Analytics: Utah has a 66.8% chance of winning Saturday's game vs. Houston per ESPN ,

    • Odds: Utah -4.5
    • Over/under: 36.5
    • Moneyline: Utah -190 | Houston +155

    Utah football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at Utah's schedule in 2024:

    • Aug. 29: vs. Southern Utah (W, 49-0)
    • Sept. 7: vs. Baylor (W, 23-12)
    • Sept. 14: at Utah State (W, 38-21)
    • Sept. 21: at No. 15 Oklahoma State * (W, 22-19)
    • Sept. 28: vs. Arizona * (L, 23-10)
    • Oct. 5: BYE
    • Oct. 11: at Arizona State * (L, 27-19)
    • Oct. 19: vs. TCU * (L, 13-7)
    • Oct. 26: at Houston *
    • Nov. 2: BYE
    • Nov. 9: vs. No. 12 BYU *
    • Nov. 16: at Colorado *
    • Nov. 23: vs. No. 10 Iowa State *
    • Nov. 29: at UCF *
    • Record: 4-3 overall, 1-3 in Big 12 play

    * Denotes Big 12 game

    Houston football schedule 2024

    Here's a look at Houston's schedule in 2024:

    • Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. UNLV (L, 27-7)
    • Saturday, Sept. 7: at No. 13 Oklahoma (L, 16-12)
    • Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Rice (W, 33-7)
    • Saturday, Sept. 21: at Cincinnati * (L, 34-0)
    • Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. No. 19 Iowa State * (L, 20-0)
    • Friday, Oct. 4: at TCU * (W, 30-19)
    • Saturday, Oct. 12: BYE
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: at Kansas (L, 42-14)
    • Saturday, Oct. 26: vs. Utah *
    • Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. No. 16 Kansas State *
    • Saturday, Nov. 9: BYE
    • Saturday, Nov. 15: at Arizona *
    • Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Baylor *
    • Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 12 BYU *
    • Record: 2-5 overall, 1-3 in Big 12 play

    * Denotes Big 12 game

    slk
    2d ago
    I'll be in my usual seat
