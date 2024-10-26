What channel is Utah vs Houston on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 9 game

Utah football has a prime opportunity in Week 9 to turn a page on its season and get back into the win column.

The Utes (4-3 overall, 1-3 in Big 12) are back on the road in Week 9 of the college football season as they travel down to Houston's TDECU Stadium to take on a struggling Houston Cougars (2-5, 1-3) squad on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Here's how to watch the Utah vs. Houston game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

Stream Utah football vs. Houston with ESPN+

What channel is Utah vs Houston game today?

Utah vs. Houston will be streamed live on ESPN+ , ESPN's subscription streaming service, in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. Richard Cross and Barrett Brooks will have the call of the game from TDECU Stadium, with Tori Petry reporting from the sidelines.

Utah vs Houston time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday, Oct. 26 Start time: 7 p.m. ET

The Utes and Cougars will square off at 7 p.m. ET from TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Utah vs Houston predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 25

ESPN Analytics: Utah has a 66.8% chance of winning Saturday's game vs. Houston per ESPN ,

Odds: Utah -4.5

Utah -4.5 Over/under: 36.5

36.5 Moneyline: Utah -190 | Houston +155

Utah football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Utah's schedule in 2024:

Aug. 29: vs. Southern Utah (W, 49-0)

vs. Southern Utah (W, 49-0) Sept. 7: vs. Baylor (W, 23-12)

vs. Baylor (W, 23-12) Sept. 14: at Utah State (W, 38-21)

at Utah State (W, 38-21) Sept. 21: at No. 15 Oklahoma State * (W, 22-19)

at No. 15 Oklahoma State * (W, 22-19) Sept. 28: vs. Arizona * (L, 23-10)

vs. Arizona * (L, 23-10) Oct. 5: BYE

BYE Oct. 11: at Arizona State * (L, 27-19)

at Arizona State * (L, 27-19) Oct. 19: vs. TCU * (L, 13-7)

vs. TCU * (L, 13-7) Oct. 26: at Houston *

at Houston * Nov. 2: BYE

BYE Nov. 9: vs. No. 12 BYU *

vs. No. 12 BYU * Nov. 16: at Colorado *

at Colorado * Nov. 23: vs. No. 10 Iowa State *

vs. No. 10 Iowa State * Nov. 29: at UCF *

at UCF * Record: 4-3 overall, 1-3 in Big 12 play

* Denotes Big 12 game

Houston football schedule 2024

Here's a look at Houston's schedule in 2024:

Saturday, Aug. 31: vs. UNLV (L, 27-7)

vs. UNLV (L, 27-7) Saturday, Sept. 7: at No. 13 Oklahoma (L, 16-12)

at No. 13 Oklahoma (L, 16-12) Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Rice (W, 33-7)

vs. Rice (W, 33-7) Saturday, Sept. 21: at Cincinnati * (L, 34-0)

at Cincinnati * (L, 34-0) Saturday, Sept. 28: vs. No. 19 Iowa State * (L, 20-0)

vs. No. 19 Iowa State * (L, 20-0) Friday, Oct. 4: at TCU * (W, 30-19)

at TCU * (W, 30-19) Saturday, Oct. 12: BYE

BYE Saturday, Oct. 19: at Kansas (L, 42-14)

at Kansas (L, 42-14) Saturday, Oct. 26: vs. Utah *

vs. Utah * Saturday, Nov. 2: vs. No. 16 Kansas State *

vs. No. 16 Kansas State * Saturday, Nov. 9: BYE

BYE Saturday, Nov. 15: at Arizona *

at Arizona * Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Baylor *

vs. Baylor * Saturday, Nov. 30: at No. 12 BYU *

at No. 12 BYU * Record: 2-5 overall, 1-3 in Big 12 play

* Denotes Big 12 game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What channel is Utah vs Houston on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 9 game