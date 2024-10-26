College football games today: How to watch Saturday's Week 9 matchups on TV

College football enters Week 9 after a week of surprises and upsets as teams battle to keep their names in the College Football Playoff conversation .

Week 8 was as thrilling as it gets .

The Texas Longhorns fell from the top spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll following their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs , a significant upset that could potentially shake up the playoff picture. The Tennessee Volunteers handed the Alabama Crimson Tide their second loss of the season, further complicating the SEC. At the same time, the Oregon Ducks stayed undefeated after dominating the Purdue Boilermakers .

Teams are in survival mode in the final weeks of the season, and these upsets have added an extra layer of excitement and uncertainty to the playoff race.

College football bowl projections: Georgia takes top spot in CFP field from Texas

The College Football Playoff committee is on the verge of releasing their first bracket, projecting the top 12 teams after eight weeks of action. This means that every game from now on is a high-stakes, do-or-die situation for teams with playoff dreams and bowl-game aspirations .

Here are all of Saturday's Week 9 college football games on TV:

The Ohio State Buckeyes host Nebraska on Saturday at Noon ET in a Big Ten matchup on Fox. Adam Cairns, Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Images

College Football Week 9 schedule

Saturday, October 26

All times Eastern .

Oklahoma at Ole Miss , 12 p.m. on ESPN

12 p.m. on ESPN Nebraska at Ohio State, 12 p.m. on Fox

12 p.m. on Fox Notre Dame at Navy, 12 p.m. on ABC

12 p.m. on ABC Washington at Indiana, 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

12 p.m. on Big Ten Network Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech , 12 p.m. on ACC Network

, 12 p.m. on ACC Network North Carolina at Virginia , 12 p.m. on The CW

, 12 p.m. on The CW Buffalo at Ohio , 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

, 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network Charlotte at Memphis , 12 p.m. on ESPNU

, 12 p.m. on ESPNU Tulane at North Texas , 12 p.m. on ESPN2

, 12 p.m. on ESPN2 Arkansas at Mississippi State , 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network

, 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network Illinois at Oregon, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

3:30 p.m. on CBS BYU at UCF, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

3:30 p.m. on ESPN Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

3:30 p.m. on ABC Northwestern at Iowa , 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

, 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network Maryland at Minnesota , 3:30 p.m. on FS1

, 3:30 p.m. on FS1 Rice at UConn , 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

, 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network Wake Forest at Stanford , 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

, 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network Texas Tech at TCU , 3:30 p.m. on Fox

, 3:30 p.m. on Fox Oregon State at California , 4 p.m. on ESPN2

, 4 p.m. on ESPN2 Texas at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

4:15 p.m. on SEC Network West Virginia at Arizona , 6 p.m. on FS1

, 6 p.m. on FS1 Florida State at Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN

7 p.m. on ESPN Utah State at Wyoming , 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network Penn State at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

7:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+ Michigan State at Michigan , 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

, 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network Auburn at Kentucky , 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

, 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network Kansas at Kansas State, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

8 p.m. on ESPN2 SMU at Duke, 8 p.m. on ACC Network

8 p.m. on ACC Network San Jose State at Fresno State , 8 p.m. on truTV and Max

, 8 p.m. on truTV and Max Cincinnati at Colorado , 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN Washington State at San Diego State , 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

