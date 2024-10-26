We made priceless family memories in the Grand Canyon with Adventures by Disney

“On the count of three, look up,” says our guide when we stop shuffling our feet, not looking up just yet and nearing the edge of the Grand Canyon’s South Rim.

One … two … three!

The view stuns us into silence. Bands of rock layers predating human history in shades of red, cream, and gold stand against the sunny blue summer sky. Tourists maneuver phones to try to capture the majesty, but we already know no picture will do this experience justice. “It doesn’t look real—it’s like a painting,” says my son, Crosby, age nine. I squeeze his hand and nod. It is early June, our two boys are both fresh out of school for the summer, and my husband Wesley and I are thrilled to be with them as we experience this moment together.

We have joined a few other families, couples, and solo travelers on a guided tour of national parks in Arizona and Utah with Adventures by Disney . Our group of 40 has taken a tour bus, staffed by two Adventure Guides — Mike Hage and David Rainey — packed with an endless supply of road snacks, as we make our way through these parks, sprinkling “magical moments” along the way. Seeing the Grand Canyon for the first time is one of these moments, but there are many others in store.

My family at the Grand Canyon. Adventures by Disney

Though it’s certainly easier to take a guided tour such as the one we took (biggest advantages: You don’t have to worry about driving, schlepping your luggage from place to place, or even taking photos; the tour crew takes lots of free candids for you), it’s also possible to DIY an itinerary.

Since we’ve returned home, I’ve heard from many parent friends who want to take this exact vacation with their school-aged children. Here are some of the highlights of where we explored on our journey, so you can get a sense of what’s possible on your own Southeast road trip adventure, guided or not.

Start in Sedona

The most well-trodden path to the Grand Canyon starts by flying into Phoenix, driving up to Sedona, and heading to the Grand Canyon from there. The first morning in Sedona, I went for a sunrise hike and caught sight of some rising hot air balloons over the beautiful Boynton Canyon rock formations that looked like sculpted pottery. I would have happily stayed there for much longer.

▶ Where to stay: Enchantment Resort is a deluxe property with up-close views of Boynton Canyon. Known as a spa and wellness destination, the kids nevertheless felt welcome at the upscale resort, where we quickly learned to order off-menu Mexican hot chocolates, topped with heaping dollops of whipped cream, at breakfast.

▶ Must-do's: For the daredevils in your party, challenge yourself to take one of the most challenging off-road driving routes through Arizona’s Diamondback Gulch with Pink Jeep Tours . My kids were thrilled to be bounced around on this extra bumpy adventure. As for me, I loved indulging in Mii Amo spa ’s Inner Quest ritual, which involved a healer placing ceremonial stones around my body and drumming me into a blissful, meditative state. It was a peaceful way to start our grand adventure.

▶ Magical moment: In between visits to the pools at Enchantment Resort, we searched for the resident wandering band of wild javelinas from aboard the resort’s golf carts, and usually, we didn’t have to go far to catch sight of their tusked faces (from a safe distance).

Navajo, or Diné, members at an evening cookout and musical experience in Monument Valley. Adventures by Disney

Grand Canyon

Certainly, it is possible to visit the Grand Canyon in just a few hours and take in its grandeur, but staying overnight is a special treat. We were lucky enough to stay two nights inside the national park, which afforded us enough time to travel the full length of the South Rim.

▶ Where to stay: Park lodging is more on the rustic side, with historic structures such as El Tovar Hotel dating back to 1905. We stayed in the 1968-era Thunderbird Lodge , a bit dated, but cozy. If you’re not committed to staying in the national park, you can find lodging in the nearby town of Tusayan (this is also a great spot to pick up groceries).

▶ Magical moments: The main attraction of staying overnight in the Grand Canyon was our proximity to the canyon rim — literally just steps from our door. My husband and I enjoyed a glass of wine while taking in these views one evening. The next night, we joined a National Park Star Party with a presentation on indigenous astronomy from Autumn Gillard, an astronomer from the Southern Paiute tribe, in which she shared beautiful stories about the cosmos passed down through generations.

▶ Must do's: Among the highlights of this portion of the trip were exploring architect Mary Colter’s Desert Watchtower ; walking along the Trail of Time with a guide from the local Hopi tribe; hiking a small portion of the Bright Angel Trail, where we caught hikers preparing for their ambitious Rim-to-Rim hikes; and taking free park shuttles to some of the outlying scenic overlooks that most visitors don’t have the time to explore.

Monument Valley

If you’ve ever watched an old Western movie, you probably recognize the famous rock formations collectively known as Monument Valley, which straddles the Arizona/Utah border. Despite the well-known scenery, the destination receives only a fraction of the tourists that the Grand Canyon does each year.

▶ Where to stay: Goulding’s Lodge offers several options for overnight stays with unobstructed sunrise views, accented by picturesque rock formations. We enjoyed our stay in a comfortable villa with a kitchenette.

▶ Must do's: Take a guided tour of the monuments with a locally owned and operated company such as Goulding’s , which dates back to the 1920s and is now owned by the Navajo Nation and employs more than 300 Navajo, or Diné, staffers. The guides know all the best spots for photos, and will also give you a tour of a local Hogan, a traditional Diné dwelling.

▶ Magical moment: We loved our evening of storytelling, dance, music, and hearty helpings of Navajo tacos, prepared with a base of fry bread and topped with meat, cheese, beans, salsa, and veggies. Even the youngest adventurers got involved in the drumming and dancing under the moonlight. The Dreamcatcher Evening experience from Simpson’s Trailhandler Tours offers a similar excursion option.

Downtown Grand Junction, Colorado Cynthia J. Drake

Moab and Arches National Park

Moab is renowned for its bounty of outdoor adventure, whether you’re a rock climber, cyclist, or whitewater rafter. We loved experiencing just a sample of some of these activities, along with a visit to the wildly popular Arches National Park.

▶ Where to stay: A stay at Red Cliffs Lodge feels homey and yet offers extensive on-site programming and activities, from sound bowl meditations to horseback riding. There’s a great restaurant and bar on the premises, as well.

▶ Must do's: Challenge yourself to a strenuous hike to the iconic Delicate Arch at Arches National Park (but be mindful that advanced reservations are an absolute necessity in order to gain park entry), followed by a trip to downtown Moab filled with dining and shopping.

▶ Magical moment: Our Adventure Guides loaded us up with squirt guns for a good ol’ fashioned shootout on the rapids while we rafted down the Colorado River. Led by our kids (who seemed to develop a taste for vengeance against the other rafters), we laughed nearly the entire journey while also getting soaked to the bone.

Western Colorado

Wesley and Crosby stand atop an arch in Rattlesnake Canyon in Grand Junction, Colorado. Cynthia J. Drake

While our official guided tour ended in Grand Junction, Colorado, we decided to add on a few extra days to explore Western Colorado. Driving first to Glenwood Springs, we then circled back for activities in Grand Junction, routing along the Colorado River.

▶ Where to stay: We enjoyed our stay at the 1893-era Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, with easy access to Glenwood Hot Springs Pool right across the street and a short walk to downtown. In Grand Junction, the new Hotel Maverick has a room offering king-size bunk beds, a unique option for families of three or four, with free popcorn in the lobby and delicious happy hour specials at its rooftop bar, Devil’s Kitchen.

▶ Must do's: Though people flock to Arches National Park in Moab, the lesser known Rattlesnake Canyon in Grand Junction has equally beautiful arch rock formations, with the bonus of far fewer visitors. Go horseback riding and spot wild horses in Little Book Cliffs Wild Horse Range —guided tours are available through JR’s Carriage Service . Downtown Grand Junction is a charming town worthy of exploration, including stops for dinner at Tacoparty and treats at Enstrom Candies. Glenwood Springs is a great day trip for hot springs and some over-the-canyon thrill rides at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park .

▶ Magical moment: You can spend a half or full day digging for actual Jurassic-era fossils through the Dinosaur Journey Museum in nearby Fruita, which was the experience of a lifetime for August, our 13-year-old junior paleontologist. Working alongside professional paleontologists, we worked out in the field, digging, brushing, and picking our way through sediment to find bits of prehistoric bones, then going behind the scenes in a working paleontology lab to see how specimens are prepared, cataloged, and preserved.

An epic family road trip guide to the Grand Canyon and beyond originally appeared on FamilyVacationist.com .

