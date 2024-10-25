Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    A San Antonio mom of 4 fought with her husband on Oct. 6. She hasn't been seen since.

    By Amaris Encinas, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    A Texas mother of four children has been missing for nearly three weeks following a fight with her husband, whom investigators are calling uncooperative.

    Authorities in the San Antonio region have been looking for Suzanne Clark Simpson , a real estate agent who police say was last seen outside her home in the suburb of Olmos Park on Oct. 6 and was reported missing the next day.

    "We're very concerned," Olmos Park Police Chief Fidel Villegas said at a news conference earlier this month.

    A neighbor reported seeing an argument between Simpson and her husband Brad become physical after they returned from a party near their home on Oct. 6, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KSAT-TV . The neighbor reported hearing two or three screams a short time later, the affidavit says.

    "We are devastated by the loss of my sister," Simpson's sister, Teresa Clark, told WOAI-TV . "The search will continue and we will not stop until we find her. We are going to bring Suzanne home because Suzanne was an incredible mother, daughter, sister. And she was a beloved person of the San Antonio community."

    She continued by telling the station that Simpson "has a large tribe and a large family because we are determined to find her ... We are going to bring her home."

    Here's what to know about the case.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOtgv_0wLRTMaY00
    A CLEAR Alert has been issued for Suzanne Clark Simpson, 51, out of Olmos Park. She has not been seen since the night of Oct. 6, 2024. Courtesy of the Texas Department of Public Safety

    Husband, business partner arrested as search continues

    In the midst of searching for Simpson, authorities have arrested her husband, Brad Simpson, and his business partner, James Vallee Cotter. According to the arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT-TV , Brad Simpson was “uncooperative” with the investigation and did not show up to a follow-up interview.

    Brad Simpson, according KSAT's copy of the arrest affidavit, "appeared to be separating himself from his family" and had sought refuge at his Bandera County ranch. He was arrested on Oct. 9, three days after his wife was last seen, according to reporting by the Austin American Statesman, part of the USA TODAY Network.

    He was charged with unlawful restraint, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, prohibited weapon possession and tampering with evidence, court records show. A federal complaint was also filed against him alleging that he was in possession of a rifle not registered to him.

    The Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of his business partner, James Vallee Cotter, on Tuesday. Cotter was charged with prohibited weapon possession. No attorney was listed for Cotter.

    Cotter is accused of hiding an AK-47 in the wall of his home because Brad Simpson asked him to, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KENS-TV .

    Charges filed against husband are 'ludicrous,' lawyer says

    Steven Gilmore, Brad Simpson’s court-appointed attorney, did not respond to USA TODAY’s requests for comment.

    In a Thursday interview with the San Antonio Express-News, Gilmore called the charges against Brad Simpson "ludicrous" and said the case was “theater to incapacitate him, to keep him in custody."

    “It's ludicrous that he's being held on the $2 million bond for misdemeanor cases that the state knows it can't and isn't even going to try to prove,” Gilmore told the newspaper. “They're not even going to file these cases. And they don't want to file these cases, because if they file these cases, then all of his rights kick in. As long as these cases are unfiled, we can't urge a speedy trial.”

    Gilmore said that Brad Simpson is currently being held in administrative segregation and is confined to his cell at least 23 hours a day. He said Simpson will plead not guilty to the charges filed against him.

    “All this is kind of a shock to him and his family,” Gilmore said.

    Police have searched landfill, other sites for Suzanne Simpson

    Authorities have conducted sweeps at a number of locations, including a local basin and a landfill in the area, to no avail.

    Simpson’s sudden disappearance was “highly unusual,” Villegas said at the news conference.

    "Suzanne was known and is known as a very loving and reliable person, especially with her children and her work. She hasn’t been to work, and she hasn’t contacted her children," Villegas said.

    Simpson, whose children are between the ages of 5 and 20, worked as a realtor Nix Realty Company and was "very involved in the school and sports activities of (her) children," according to an online biography accessed by the Statesman.

    Simpson’s children and her family are still holding out hope that she will be found, Clark told WOAI-TV about her sister.

    “One of the reasons why this is so crucial is because when a mother goes missing, they don’t go missing by accident,” Clark said. “Children need their mothers the most and that is the reason we have been able to get so many people involved in this situation is because Suzanne was a beloved mother, she was an incredible person, and she just had the sweetest disposition.”

    The public has also been urged to contact the Olmos Park Police Department at 210-822-2000 with any relevant information.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A San Antonio mom of 4 fought with her husband on Oct. 6. She hasn't been seen since.

    Related Search

    San AntonioMissing personsTexas crimeFamily tragedyDomestic violenceSuzanne Clark Simpson

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Alamo Homicide
    1d ago
    So many other moms are missing here in San Antonio. but bc she is a wealthy real estate agent, she gets national coverage. 🙄
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    What state won the Powerball last night? Lucky player wins $478 million Powerball jackpot
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    ‘Law & Order’ Actor Reveals He Was Raped and Tortured by John Wayne Gacy
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump with 11 days to go
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Daily Briefing: The early voting edge
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    What NFL games are tomorrow? Full schedule, how to watch Sunday's Week 8 games
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Washington teen accused of killing his family, surviving sister tells how she escaped
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Teen appears in court on charges of killing parents, siblings in Washington home
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Watch black cats get an image makeover on National Black Cat Day
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Where is Harris today? See Saturday's schedule, latest news on 2024 president race
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'You will all be executed': Election season threats are growing more violent
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Remember Delta's July meltdown? The airline is suing CrowdStrike.
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    No. 4 Ohio State survives scare from Nebraska with late defensive stand
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Chappell Roan demands apology from red carpet photographer: 'You were so disrespectful'
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    They went to the doctor for birth control and left in agonizing pain. It's a common problem.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    McDonald's E. coli outbreak follows other listeria, salmonella recalls: What to know
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria12 hours ago
    The Beyoncé effect: A look at the singer’s top political moments and endorsements
    USA TODAY1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy