Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    How do you get Taylor Swift's '22' hat? Blake Stiebel, 8, shares her Miami Eras Tour story

    By Bryan West, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    I don't know about you, but Blake Stiebel is definitely feeling 22 after receiving Taylor Swift's coveted black fedora during the Eras Tour stop in Miami on Saturday.

    "This video camera just comes over and records me and my mom for like three-and-a-half minutes during 'You Belong With Me,'" the 8-year-old from Bethesda, Maryland, says. "And then after 'Love Story' this lady came over and was like, 'You guys come with us.'"

    "Love Story" is the last song in Swift's "Fearless" era during the concert. It's the song proceeding "22," when one lucky fan in the crowd of tens of thousands is chosen by Swift's tour team. The fan is placed at the edge of the catwalk and waits for the singer and her dancers to come skipping down the stage to hand off the Holy Grail of Swift fashion .

    "She came down to my height, and she was like, 'Oh my God, I love your outfit, it's just like the one I wear,'" Blake recounts. "Then she gave me a high-five, she hugs me, and then she gave me the hat."

    Remember this moment: Celebrate Taylor Swift's unprecedented Eras Tour with USA TODAY's enchanting book

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rO18G_0wLRC72T00
    Blake Stiebel hugs Taylor Swift after being chosen to receive the "22" hat in Miami, Florida, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Provided by Jennifer Stiebel

    Fans search TikTok and Google to find out how they can nab the extraordinary cap made by milliner Gladys Tamez . Only 149 hats will be handed out during the Eras Tour. Swift autographs each inside brim with permanent marker and writes the night on it. For Stiebel's hat, she wrote "Miami night two."

    When the superstar handed off the black head covering, Blake's mom Jennifer Stiebel screamed, "Taylor I love you." In a video capturing the exchange, you can see Swift turn toward he and wave before returning to the three-plus-hour show.

    "It's magical," Stiebel says. "There's no other word to describe it. It's just pure magic, and looking back I just, I cry every time I watch the video."

    Blake almost didn't make it to the Eras Tour. Her mom asked one of her friends with Confirmed 360 — a live events concierge service that gets customers into sold-out venues — if they could find two seats. They found two near the front row of the lower bowl. That was the golden spot for Francesca von Boeselager , an 8-year-old who got the hat in London. Usually the young fans who dance and sing are chosen when Swift's team is looking around the massive audience. And then they are whisked away for a quick moment with the singer.

    "Now we're besties," Blake laughs. When asked if she has any advice for others who hope to get the "22" hat, she says, "Dance and sing as much as you can and just have so much fun!"

    Don't miss any Taylor Swift news; sign up for the free, weekly newsletter This Swift Beat .

    Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram , TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV .

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: How do you get Taylor Swift's '22' hat? Blake Stiebel, 8, shares her Miami Eras Tour story

    Related Search

    BethesdaTaylor SwiftConcert memorabiliaFan experiencesTaylor Swift's eras tourTaylor Swift merchandise

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Sabrina Carpenter joins Taylor Swift onstage in New Orleans on her one night off
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    What NFL games are tomorrow? Full schedule, how to watch Sunday's Week 8 games
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Where is Harris today? See Saturday's schedule, latest news on 2024 president race
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Chappell Roan demands apology from red carpet photographer: 'You were so disrespectful'
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump with 11 days to go
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland speak at Kamala Harris' Houston rally: See photos and videos
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    The Beyoncé effect: A look at the singer’s top political moments and endorsements
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    They went to the doctor for birth control and left in agonizing pain. It's a common problem.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    What state won the Powerball last night? Lucky player wins $478 million Powerball jackpot
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Watch black cats get an image makeover on National Black Cat Day
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Winner winner chicken dinner: NFL parlay for Week 8
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Is it safe to eat deli meat during pregnancy? What experts need you to know.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'You will all be executed': Election season threats are growing more violent
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Special edition: KHive meets BeyHive
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Tucker Carlson compares Donald Trump to 'dad' who will deliver 'vigorous spanking' if elected
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    No, there aren't 180,000 new Amish voters in Pennsylvania | Fact check
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Washington teen accused of killing his family, surviving sister tells how she escaped
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Why do dogs chase their tails? Your pet's behavior, explained
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center survey advises adults who suspect they have ADHD to seek out proper diagnoses
    The Lantern1 day ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 hours ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Teen appears in court on charges of killing parents, siblings in Washington home
    USA TODAY1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy