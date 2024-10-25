Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Gender war: Historic gap between men and women defines Harris v. Trump

    By Susan Page, Maya Marchel Hoff and Sudiksha Kochi, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    The gender gap is getting wider and deeper − and more powerful.

    The differences between how men and women view the state of the nation, the issues that matter, and the candidates is the defining divide in American politics today, shaping the outcome of the presidential race now just 10 days away.

    In the latest USA TODAY/Suffolk University national poll, women decisively backed Democrat Kamala Harris, 53% to 36%. That's a mirror image of men's overwhelming support for Republican Donald Trump, 53% to 37%. If those margins hold until Election Day, it would be the biggest disparity since a gender gap emerged more than four decades ago, in 1980.

    This year, the gender gap has become significant among Latino and Black voters as well as white voters.

    Some of those surveyed have seen the divide within their own families.

    "This is a very hard topic, like, it hits strong for me," said Vanessa Carmona, 48, of Pasadena, California, who was called in the poll. To her husband, "it just makes financial sense for a Republican to be in office," but she sees reproductive rights as the most important issue, in part because of her own experiences. "Knowing our history with having a miscarriage and going through that − that's when I literally broke down and cried. I'm like, 'I cannot even believe you're saying this right now, with what we went through.'"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FjNLf_0wLR7Yy700
    Voters fill out their ballots at the Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services building on Sept. 20, 2024 in Minneapolis. Stephen Maturen, Getty Images

    A confluence of factors help explain the divide: From the start of his political career, Trump has held a disproportionate appeal to men; his muscular policy stances have appealed to some men and his sometimes-offensive rhetoric has repelled some women. Harris' nomination as a woman of color is historic and a draw for some women. And the Supreme Court decision in 2022 overturning Roe v. Wade has spotlighted abortion rights, one that resonates more strongly with women.

    Here's what we've found about the nation's political wars by gender in our national and state polling.

    This is new: A huge gender gap among Latinos

    Trump's unexpectedly strong appeal to Latino men has created a significant gender gap among a demographic group that had been solidly Democratic.

    In a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll of Latino voters in the swing state of Arizona, women supported Harris by an overwhelming 40 percentage points (68% to 28%), while men backed Trump by a narrow 2 points (48% to 46%.)

    That disparity is well outside the margin of error of plus or minus about 6 percentage points for looking at the results by gender.

    Nevada, another swing state, showed a similar trend. The USA TODAY/Suffolk poll of Hispanics showed women supporting Harris by 39 points (68% to 29%), while men backed Trump by 6 points (50% to 44%).

    The Arizona and Nevada polls of 500 self-identified Hispanic voters in each state were taken from Sept. 27 to Oct. 2 by landline and cellphone.

    Among Black voters, men are drifting to the GOP

    Black voters continue to support Democrats by overwhelming margins, but Trump has made inroads among Black men.

    In a USA TODAY/Suffolk poll of Black voters in Michigan , women supported Harris by 72 points, with Trump scoring a negligible 4 points. But 13% of Black men supported Trump, eroding Harris' advantage to 53 points − still a huge edge, but a lower margin that Democrats have counted on among the party's most loyal supporters.

    George Powell, 30, a Black voter from Lansing, Michigan, is a Democrat, but he hasn't firmly settled on a candidate.

    "I think Kamala, but I'm not sure," the machine operator said in a interview after being surveyed in the national poll. "I feel like she's the better option, but I'm not big on either candidate."

    In Pennsylvania, the Black gender gap was even wider.

    Women backed Harris by 71 points (78% to 7%), a USA TODAY/Suffolk poll of Black voters found, while men supported her by 48 points, with Harris at 63% and Trump at 15%.

    The polls of 500 Black voters in each state were taken Aug. 11 to 14 by landline and cellphone. The margin of error for the analysis by gender is about 6 points.

    What issues matter most?

    Men and women alike volunteer that the economy and inflation are the most important issues this year, though men rank it higher, at 34% compared with 26% for women.

    After that, the disagreements begin.

    Women rate abortion and women's rights a strong second, at 17%.

    Men rank abortion and women's rights at a distant seventh, cited by only 2%. It trailed immigration, democracy, honesty/integrity, policy positions and foreign affairs.

    The national poll of 1,000 likely voters, taken by landline and cellphone Oct. 14 to 18, has an error margin of 3.1 points.

    No girls/boys allowed?

    Are men welcome in the Democratic Party? Are women welcome in the GOP?

    Voters are divided on that.

    In the national USA TODAY poll, those surveyed split 45% yes, 44% no when asked if the Democratic Party cared more about issues of concern to women versus men. The divide was 43% yes, 48% no, when asked if the Republican Party cared more about issues of concern to men versus women.

    One group was particularly likely to see the GOP as a boys' club: Three-fourths of Harris voters said Republicans cared more about issues of concern to men.

    The whole debate can be fraught.

    "We just don't discuss it," said Denise Oberlies, 59, a Republican and a Trump supporter from Smithtown, New York, when asked if she has noticed a political gender gap among her colleagues at work. "If I want to continue friendships and, you know, work relations, you have to, to a certain degree, just not discuss certain things with certain people."

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gender war: Historic gap between men and women defines Harris v. Trump

    Related Search

    Gender gap in politicsTrump'S supportersLatino and black votersDonald TrumpReproductive RightsKamala Harris

    Comments / 62

    Add a Comment
    Charlie Gibb
    1d ago
    Trump and Vance don't stand a chance!
    meto
    1d ago
    I don’t think 53% of women back Harris. That’s a pipe dream.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump with 11 days to go
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Bruce Springsteen says Donald Trump is 'running to be an American tyrant'
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Where is Harris today? See Saturday's schedule, latest news on 2024 president race
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'You will all be executed': Election season threats are growing more violent
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    What state won the Powerball last night? Lucky player wins $478 million Powerball jackpot
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    They went to the doctor for birth control and left in agonizing pain. It's a common problem.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    What NFL games are tomorrow? Full schedule, how to watch Sunday's Week 8 games
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Beyoncé effect: A look at the singer’s top political moments and endorsements
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Over 1M Pennsylvania voters have already cast a ballot. Are they mostly blue or red?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Chappell Roan demands apology from red carpet photographer: 'You were so disrespectful'
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Watch black cats get an image makeover on National Black Cat Day
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland speak at Kamala Harris' Houston rally: See photos and videos
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria13 hours ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Recent blitz of anti-trans ads attacks Harris. Advocates question their effectiveness, call them harmful.
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Tucker Carlson compares Donald Trump to 'dad' who will deliver 'vigorous spanking' if elected
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Is it safe to eat deli meat during pregnancy? What experts need you to know.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Special edition: KHive meets BeyHive
    USA TODAY18 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy