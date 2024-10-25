Are pumpkin seeds good for you? How to get a nutritional boost from your jack-o'-lantern.

As you're gearing up for Halloween , think twice before throwing away your jack-o'-lantern 's innards. Without a ton of work, pumpkin seeds can give you a seasonal boost to your fall nutrition.

"Fall produce brings in nutrient-packed options like pumpkin, squash, apples and Brussels sprouts, all of which are at their peak in flavor and nutrition," Washington, D.C.-based dietitian Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES , tells USA TODAY. "Think of it as nature’s way of giving us the best fuel for the colder months ahead. Seasonal produce tends to be fresher, more affordable and full of flavor because it’s harvested at its natural peak. Plus, the variety in fall produce makes it easy to fill your plate with color, which means a wider range of nutrients. It’s a delicious, nutritious way to celebrate the season."

With Thomason's help, we're breaking down all the nutritional information you need to know about eating pumpkin seeds this fall.

Are pumpkin seeds good for you?

There's a whole host of health benefits to be gained from eating pumpkins — the seeds included.

Thomason maintains that eating canned pumpkin is a big timesaver (and similarly nutritious) compared to buying, breaking down and cooking a whole pumpkin. But if you do choose the latter option, or you're carving jack-o'-lanterns and planned on just tossing out the guts, consider cooking the pumpkin seeds.

"They’re a fantastic source of healthy fats, plant-based protein and minerals like magnesium, which supports muscle and nerve function," Thomason says. "They also contain more calories and fat than the pumpkin itself, so they make a great snack for boosting energy. Pair them with a carb source like an apple, popcorn or whole grain crackers for a balanced snack."

Pumpkin seeds have a nutty and subtly sweet flavor. You an eat them with or without the shells, though the shells offer an extra fiber boost, according to Harvard Health . And it's not a huge production to cook them: Harvard recommends simply tossing with some olive oil, putting on a baking sheet and baking for 30 to 40 minutes at 300 degrees.

Can you overeat pumpkin seeds?

Pumpkin seeds can be eaten as a snack on their own, or added to things like salads, soups, bread or trail mix, per Harvard. However you choose to consume them, Thomason recommends paying attention to how many you're eating.

"Snacking on pumpkin seeds can add up in calories and fat quickly, so enjoy them in moderation with about ¼ cup serving at a time," she notes.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are pumpkin seeds good for you? How to get a nutritional boost from your jack-o'-lantern.