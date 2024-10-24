Oliver Hudson recalls 'invasion' by Goldie Hawn fans growing up: 'I hated it'

"I reflect on these feelings that I used to have when I was a young son," he said on the podcast, which featured guest Cindy Crawford . "... People coming up and wanting her attention. And it was detracting from her energy toward me. And I hated it."
He said he felt frustrated when fans would disturb their time together.
"It would make me angry when people would come up to the table and want autographs and interrupt what we were doing. And it was this invasion for me as a young boy who needed his mother."
While Oliver Hudson was upset, he said his sister seemed unaffected.
"It was definitely a negative experience on that side for me. Whereas Kate was like, 'Bring it on.'"
Kate Hudson, 45, added that now, in the position her mother was in as a famous parent, it's less fans invading and more paparazzi hounding her.
"What happened with me when I became famous, it was sort of this new world of internet, paparazzi," said Kate Hudson. "I would go to a restaurant, and there'd be 20 (paps) outside, and then I'd get cars chasing me. I didn't grow up like that."
She recalled one instance where she wasn't able to take her son, Ryder, to the park because of the attention.
"I remember like crying on the side of the road in a car in New York because we couldn't get out of the car," she said. "And I just felt like a failure as a mother. Like, I can't even take you to the park."
Earlier this year, Oliver Hudson discussed learning he had unaddressed feelings about Hawn, 78, at a weeklong psychological retreat.
"My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough, because she was my primary caregiver," he said during a March 18 episode of the podcast.
"I felt unprotected at times," Hudson continued. "She would be working and away, or she had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She would be living her life, and she was an amazing mother.
"This was my own perception as a child who didn't have a dad and who needed her to be there, and she just wasn't sometimes," he said of his estranged father, Bill Hudson.
Oliver Hudson later clarified there was "no trauma" from the way he was raised.
He said that during his initial comments, he was speaking from the perspective of 5-year-old him. "That's what I was doing. Without her, again, I'd be nothing. … It's more about my child(hood) feelings in that moment, rather than me, how I feel about mom as a parent."
