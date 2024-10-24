Open in App
    Oliver Hudson recalls 'invasion' by Goldie Hawn fans growing up: 'I hated it'

    By Taijuan Moorman, USA TODAY,

    1 days ago

    Oliver Hudson has more to say about being the child of Goldie Hawn .

    On the Sunday episode of the "Sibling Revelry" podcast he hosts with sister Kate Hudson , Oliver Hudson, 48, discussed the anger he felt as a child of a famous parent.

    "I reflect on these feelings that I used to have when I was a young son," he said on the podcast, which featured guest Cindy Crawford . "... People coming up and wanting her attention. And it was detracting from her energy toward me. And I hated it."

    He said he felt frustrated when fans would disturb their time together.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QDEJL_0wKEKRdw00
    Oliver Hudson and Goldie Hawn attend Goldie's Love-In Gala in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of The Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP at Ron Burkle's Greenacres on Sept. 27, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Stefanie Keenan, Getty Images for the Goldie Hawn Foundation

    "It would make me angry when people would come up to the table and want autographs and interrupt what we were doing. And it was this invasion for me as a young boy who needed his mother."

    While Oliver Hudson was upset, he said his sister seemed unaffected.

    "It was definitely a negative experience on that side for me. Whereas Kate was like, 'Bring it on.'"

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmPZR_0wKEKRdw00
    Actors Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Wyatt Russell and children attend Goldie Hawn's annual Goldie's Love In For Kids on May 6, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

    Kate Hudson, 45, added that now, in the position her mother was in as a famous parent, it's less fans invading and more paparazzi hounding her.

    "What happened with me when I became famous, it was sort of this new world of internet, paparazzi," said Kate Hudson. "I would go to a restaurant, and there'd be 20 (paps) outside, and then I'd get cars chasing me. I didn't grow up like that."

    She recalled one instance where she wasn't able to take her son, Ryder, to the park because of the attention.

    "I remember like crying on the side of the road in a car in New York because we couldn't get out of the car," she said. "And I just felt like a failure as a mother. Like, I can't even take you to the park."

    Earlier this year, Oliver Hudson discussed learning he had unaddressed feelings about Hawn, 78, at a weeklong psychological retreat.

    "My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about, interestingly enough, because she was my primary caregiver," he said during a March 18 episode of the podcast.

    "I felt unprotected at times," Hudson continued. "She would be working and away, or she had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She would be living her life, and she was an amazing mother.

    "This was my own perception as a child who didn't have a dad and who needed her to be there, and she just wasn't sometimes," he said of his estranged father, Bill Hudson.

    Oliver Hudson later clarified there was "no trauma" from the way he was raised.

    He said that during his initial comments, he was speaking from the perspective of 5-year-old him. "That's what I was doing. Without her, again, I'd be nothing. … It's more about my child(hood) feelings in that moment, rather than me, how I feel about mom as a parent."

    Contributing: Naledi Ushe and Edward Segarra

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Oliver Hudson recalls 'invasion' by Goldie Hawn fans growing up: 'I hated it'

