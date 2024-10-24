Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Ralph Fiennes and 'Conclave' cast enjoyed Stanley Tucci's access to great food

    By Marco della Cava, USA TODAY,

    1 days ago

    What’s the best part about shooting a movie in Rome with Stanley Tucci?

    The food, of course. Just ask Ralph Fiennes and director Edward Berger, who teamed with Tucci in the new papal political thriller “Conclave” ( in theaters Friday ).

    “I always enjoy making movies, but the best part might have been this restaurant we all went to toward the end, where Stanley had cooked with the grandfather who owned the place, and it was wonderful,” says Berger ( “All Quiet on the Western Front” ).

    But the real perk came months later, when Berger called the restaurant and asked the owner if there was any way to get a table for himself and his mother.

    Join our Watch Party! Sign up to receive USA TODAY's movie and TV recommendations right in your inbox.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ESts_0wKEGIW700
    Ralph Fiennes stars as the Catholic cardinal tapped to run the election to find a new pope in the thriller "Conclave." FOCUS FEATURES

    “He said, ‘You’re Stanley’s friend? Of course!’” Berger says with a laugh.

    Adds Fiennes, “But you have to have Stanley Tucci to make it all go smoothly.”

    Will the two appear in “The Heart of Italy,” the gastronomic TV adventure helmed by Tucci, who's promoting his book “What I Ate in One Year (and Related Thoughts)” ?

    Fiennes smiles: “Yes, I’m sure that’s next.”

    Great food doesn’t just nourish the body, of course, it feeds the soul. And the soul was very much front and center for Fiennes as he filmed “Conclave.”

    “My character doesn’t want the job (of being pope) and confesses to a friend that he has a problem with prayer, and that feels like an honest admission,” says Fiennes. “He’s having a crisis of faith, and feels it’s important to have questions, not to be locked into the certitude of dogma. He’s back to the simple fact that there is a mystery to faith.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiPUm_0wKEGIW700
    Sergio Castellitto (second from left) stars as conservative Cardinal Tedesco in "Conclave." FOCUS FEATURES

    Fiennes, 61, is a serious thespian who has won wider acclaim by playing M, the hard-edged boss of James Bond in the Daniel Craig 007 series. He stars as the thoughtful and taciturn Cardinal Lawrence, who as dean of the illustrious College of Cardinals is suddenly thrust into the position of organizing a conclave, the storied vote for a new pope.

    At the heart of this Vatican drama are very human vices, namely arrogance and greed, as various factions vie for the ultimate power of the papacy and its oversight of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics .

    Tucci plays Cardinal Bellini, who initially wants his friend Lawrence to become pope, while John Lithgow’s Cardinal Tremblay has his own designs. As in the 2016 Robert Harris book “Conclave,” the stunning vote result is something none of the 200-plus Cardinals expect.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HvHBR_0wKEGIW700
    John Lithgow plays power-hungry Cardinal Tremblay in director Edward Berger's "Conclave." PHILLIPPE ANTONELLO/FOCUS FEATURES

    For Fiennes, who describes himself as a lapsed but inquisitive Catholic, the movie stirred up long-standing questions about faith and history. He says he spent a lot of time speaking with priests and cardinals for the role.

    “I was brought up Catholic, but at age 13, I protested,” he explains, adding that the church in Ireland, where he lived as a boy, was “very powerful and teaching by priests and nuns was often expedited with a stick.”

    But despite moving away from the church at a young age, Fiennes has remained fascinated by the historical figure of Jesus.

    “Who was this guy Jesus, who surely preached in a simple robe and sandals in a desert landscape, under the occupation of Rome?” he says. “If I take away all the carapace of the churches and the paintings and you go, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, who was that guy?’ He had a message to help people lead their lives with a sense of purpose. So this Cardinal Lawrence is also asking those kinds of questions.”

    That very personal connection to his “Conclave” character makes for some intense close-ups where you can literally feel Fiennes' cardinal wrestling with his beliefs. For Berger, the challenge was capturing that wrenching journey for moviegoers.

    “Ralph’s role is a quiet one, so it’s played mostly behind his eyes,” says Berger. “I was always struck by the miracle of that, as you can see his thoughts unfolding” without words.

    Fiennes says he signed on to “Conclave” after seeing Berger’s finished cut of “All Quiet On The Western Front,” the third film adaptation of the epic 1929 book about the horrors of World War I. “What’s great about Edward is he loves to take on films that challenge him, and he is so open to whatever is happening on the day,” he says.

    Berger says he often reflects on advice he heard that Harvey Keitel once gave Quentin Tarantino. “Harvey apparently told him that whatever you do (as a director), don’t take away the first take from an actor,” he says. “If you load up your actors with ideas for a scene beforehand, then suddenly whatever they were going to bring to the moment goes out the window.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fEH0A_0wKEGIW700
    Cardinals Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes, left) and Bellini (Stanley Tucci) are close friends whose relationship is tested in the papal thriller "Conclave." FOCUS FEATURES

    Despite the Catholic framework of “Conclave,” Berger wanted to make a movie that was less religious exploration and more a procedural in the vein of “the great (director) Alan J. Pakula’s movies such as ‘The Parallax View’ and ‘All the President’s Men,’” he says. “I wanted a movie like that.”

    As “Conclave” steamrolls to its striking conclusion, it’s easy to imagine that Pakula, who died at 70 in 1998, would be proud.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ralph Fiennes and 'Conclave' cast enjoyed Stanley Tucci's access to great food

    Related Search

    RomeStanley TucciConclave movieItalian cuisineRalph FiennesSergio Castellitto

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Chicago rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charges
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Watch black cats get an image makeover on National Black Cat Day
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    San Francisco man sues Alaska Airlines over death of French bulldog on flight from New York
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    The Beyoncé effect: A look at the singer’s top political moments and endorsements
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet Cincy Book Bus, the Ohio bookstore started in a 1962 Volkswagen
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Trump and Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll from New York Times/Siena College
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Judge upholds dismissal of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charge
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Bring in the closer: Michelle Obama lends her popularity to Kamala Harris
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    What is Zyn? Explaining the nicotine pouches following Baker Mayfield 'MNF' controversy
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Bruce Springsteen says Donald Trump is 'running to be an American tyrant'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    'Not hot enough': Why Martha Stewart says she'll never be the next 'Golden Bachelorette'
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    'Begin at the beginning': Taylor Swift celebrates her country music roots in New Orleans
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Cruise Passenger on Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise Missing After Going Overboard
    J. Souza2 days ago
    Diddy, City College and the infamous night in 1991 when 9 people died
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Actress Irene Vernon (The First 'Louise Tate') Was Fired From The Magical Sitcom
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy