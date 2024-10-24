Open in App
    'The Wall' at Intuit Dome stands out as most unique feature of Clippers' new arena

    By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY,

    1 days ago

    The Los Angeles Clippers ' newly opened Intuit Dome cost $2 billion to build, but it's already starting to generate returns – in the form of a home-court advantage.

    The 38,000 square-foot halo Jumbotron is certainly eye-catching. And the cell phone chargers at every seat are awfully convenient. But the most striking feature at the new arena is "The Wall," an uninterrupted 51-row section of seats directly behind one of the baskets that's reserved for only the most diehard fans.

    On opening night, with the Clippers' game against Phoenix going down to the wire, Suns All-Star Kevin Durant – an 88% career free throw shooter – missed two crucial shots from the line.

    "Yeah, it was crazy," Durant said when asked about The Wall. "I was just staring at it the whole time. You're not used to that."

    What is The Wall?

    In designing the Clippers' new home, owner Steve Ballmer sought to create an atmosphere similar to what's found at major soccer stadiums and college basketball student sections, where fans can chant, jeer opposing players and generate additional excitement.

    The Wall is a continuous, nearly vertical row of seats behind the basket where Clippers opponents shoot during the second half of games at the Intuit Dome.

    Who sits in the Clippers' Wall of fans?

    Only passionate Clippers supporters are allowed to be part of The Wall.

    The first 13 of the 51 rows are dedicated to the most fervent fans, who have to be vetted by the team beforehand. They're expected to stand during the entire game.

    Tickets in that section can’t be listed on resale websites.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1coNUx_0wKEFuea00
    Team owner Steve Ballmer cheers on Los Angeles Clippers fans who comprise "The Wall" during the season-opening game at the Clippers' new home, the Intuit Dome. Harry How, Getty Images

    Does The Wall give the Clippers an extra advantage?

    Hard to say after just one game, but the Suns definitely took note.

    "I missed a free throw," Suns guard Devin Booker said . "I was pissed. I think K (Durant) missed two down there, too. So that (expletive) might work."

    Durant said the fans' enthusiasm reminded him of a college crowd.

    "Oklahoma State has somewhat of an arena like that, obviously not that big," he said. "But to see something go straight up, and I always thought that was cool. The noise sounds a little different. It's going to be a tough road environment for anyone who comes in here."

    (This story has been updated with a new photo.)

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Wall' at Intuit Dome stands out as most unique feature of Clippers' new arena

