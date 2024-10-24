Open in App
    GOP former Michigan Rep. Fred Upton endorses Kamala Harris for president

    By Todd Spangler, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    Republican former U.S. Rep. Fred Upton , a respected legislator who represented Michigan for 36 years and became chairman of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee, has endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for president, her campaign said Thursday morning.

    In a statement released by the Harris campaign, Upton said he was "proud" to add his name to a growing list of Republicans who have said they're voting for Harris over Republican former President Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 general election.

    "I have already cast my ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris to be our next president of the United States," Upton said in the statement.

    “I don’t believe I’ve missed a vote in Michigan in the 52 years I’ve been eligible to vote. And I’ve not been afraid to split my ballot from time to time but have never voted for a Democrat for president, until now," said Upton, who was one of 10 Republicans who split with his party to vote to impeach Trump for his role in instigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to certify the 2020 election for Democratic President Joe Biden.

    The Senate did not reach the required number of votes to convict Trump following that impeachment by the House. Upton, who was excoriated by Trump and other Republicans for his vote, did not run for reelection in 2022 after his district was merged with another Michigan GOP member's, U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga.

    In the statement, Upton said, "It is often said that, ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.’ And, let’s face it — the whole world seems on fire today ... As a former GOP vice-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus and still a very active participant in the bipartisan No Labels organization, civility and governing should rule the day — not nasty and divisive attacks."

    More: In event with VP Kamala Harris, Liz Cheney tells Republicans to vote their conscience

    “The American public wants their elected officials to solve problems — not spin in circles in stalemates. I am confident Vice President Harris will work to bring people together, strengthen our economy and get things done for all Americans," he said.

    The former congressman said Trump is "unfit to serve" given the threat he posed to the peaceful transition of power following the 2020 election when he said that he had lost due to fraudulent practices in several swing states, including Michigan. No evidence of widespread corruption was found and members of his own administration told Trump so.

    Meanwhile, Upton said, Trump continues to prove that he should not be elected with his behavior.

    “Time and time again respected senior national Republicans have urged our former president to focus on governing rather than personal attacks, mistruths and continued false 2020 election claims. Instead of heeding that advice, we see unhinged behavior not acceptable in most forums almost daily," Upton said.

    Upton joins a string of Republicans who have endorsed Harris, including former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming who also voted to impeach Trump and who campaigned in Oakland County, Michigan, this week with Harris. Former Michigan Republican U.S. Reps. Dave Trott and Joe Schwarz, along with the late President Gerald Ford’s daughter, Susan Ford Bales, are among those with Michigan ties who have endorsed Harris.

    The Trump campaign's Michigan spokesman blasted Upton and other Republicans who have backed Harris.

    “Michigan families are worried about paying their bills, putting food on the table and saving for their kids' college tuition. Any 'Republican' campaigning for another four years of unfettered illegal immigration and rising prices under Kamala Harris is neither Republican nor worth listening to," said Michigan Communications Director Victoria LaCivita.

    Upton's endorsement of Harris comes ahead of a rally in Waterford, Michigan, on Thursday night by Trump's vice presidential running mate, U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio.

    Contact Todd Spangler: tspangler@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter@tsspangler.

    This story has been updated with new information.

    This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GOP former Michigan Rep. Fred Upton endorses Kamala Harris for president

    Shirley Duis
    13h ago
    He stopped being Republican long before he finally got out of the Congress. He was ruining Michigan.
    Timothy Schaffer
    1d ago
    She's pulling out all the losers! lmfao
