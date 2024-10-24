Open in App
    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em running backs: Week 8 fantasy football

    By Ayrton Ostly, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q4YZL_0wJwBnsK00

    Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season sees all 32 teams in action, starting with the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams on "Thursday Night Football."

    A full slate of Sunday games and a "Monday Night Football" matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants give fantasy football managers plenty of options this week, including at running back.

    The running back landscape has been dynamic so far this season with multiple players missing significant time with injury. If you're looking to make decisions for you lineup this week, here are eight running backs to start or sit this week.

    NFL power rankings Week 8: Bucs, Vikings slip in reshuffled NFC picture

    NFL trade deadline: Five teams that should be sellers in 2024

    Fantasy football start 'em: Week 8 RBs

    Jordan Mason , San Francisco 49ers (vs. Dallas Cowboys )

    Mason struggled in Week 7 against the Chiefs with just 14 carries for a season-low 58 rushing yards. His fortunes should change in Week 8. Dallas is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs in the NFL this season. Last time out in Week 6, the Cowboys allowed Detroit's running backs 197 total yards and two touchdowns. This could be a get-right game for San Francisco, punctuated by a great day for Mason.

    Javonte Williams , Denver Broncos (vs. Carolina Panthers )

    Whichever running back plays Carolina, they're a good start. The Panthers are allowing the most fantasy points to running backs in the NFL. Williams is an even better start than most this week thanks to extra days off following a standout "Thursday Night Football" performance in Week 7. He could have another top-10 RB week, this time at home against the Panthers.

    Kenneth Walker III , Seattle Seahawks (vs. Buffalo Bills )

    Walker III had one of his best weeks of the season last time out against Atlanta on the road. Look for that to continue in Week 8. Buffalo's allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. The last time they faced a running back of Walker III's talent was Week 6 against the Jets, when Breece Hall had 169 yards from scrimmage. Walker III's a great start this week.

    Braelon Allen , New York Jets (at New England Patriots )

    Allen had just three total touches for 6 yards last week against Pittsburgh. But the Jets swap one of the top run defenses in the NFL last week for one of the worst this week against New England. Allen had 11 carries for 55 yards and three catches for 13 yards last time he faced the Patriots in Week 3. Since then, New England's defense has worsened against running backs, allowing seven total touchdowns and an average of 195 yards per week to the position.

    Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 8 RBs

    Tony Pollard , Tennessee Titans (at Detroit Lions )

    Pollard had 16 carries for 61 yards last week against Buffalo, one of the easier run defenses in the league. Now, he faces a much tougher Lions defense that's allowing the third-fewest fantasy points to the position in the league. Tyjae Spears looks set for a return in Week 8 as well, lowering Pollard's ceiling without considering the opponent.

    Devin Singletary or Tyrone Tracy Jr. , New York Giants (at Pittsburgh Steelers )

    The two Giants running backs split the workload against Philadelphia in Week 7 and managed just 53 yards combined. Things won't get easier this week on the road against the No. 3-ranked Steelers run defense. Pittsburgh is allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy running backs this season and should keep both in check this week.

    Alvin Kamara , New Orleans Saints (at Los Angeles Chargers )

    Kamara just signed a two-year extension with New Orleans but doesn't look poised for a good performance this week. Los Angeles is allowing the second-fewest points to opposing running backs in the NFL and New Orleans' offense is coming off a rough outing against Denver. Kamara had a season-low seven carries for 10 yards against a worse run defense in Week 7. This could be a tough Sunday for New Orleans' top back.

    Chase Brown , Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Philadelphia Eagles )

    Brown had a season-low 2.9 yards per carry last week against Cleveland. He couldn't make up for it in the receiving game, either, with just nine yards on two receptions. His outlook is similarly tough this week against an Eagles defense allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to opposing running backs. They haven't allowed a running back to score a touchdown since Week 4 and Brown likely won't be the one to break that streak this Sunday.

    Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'ems, Week 8

    Looking for more fantasy football advice? USA TODAY Sports has you covered:

    → Kickers are people, too: Here are some of the most clutch kickers to have on your fantasy team in Week 8.

    → The wide receiver position has been decimated this season. Protect yourself in Week 8 with start 'em, sit 'em advice for wideouts .

    → Need an edge under center? Here are the best quarterback options to start and to sit in Week 8.

    → Tight ends can be the perfect X-factor for any fantasy team. Here's who you should start and sit in Week 8.

    → A good defense can shut down your fantasy opponent's offense. Here are some D/ST options to start and sit for Week 8.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em running backs: Week 8 fantasy football

    Marisa Lemay
    1d ago
    Why would anyone start Braelon Allen when he hasn't been productive all season and Breece Hall is healthy? 😂
    Alex
    1d ago
    What about Bigsby
