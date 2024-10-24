Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    NBA winners and losers: Dejounte Murray injury puts damper on Pelicans debut

    By Jeff Zillgitt, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Twenty-four NBA teams have opened their 2024-25 season . The remaining six teams open their season Thursday.

    We’re not making sweeping conclusions after 12 games, but we will acknowledge the good and the bad – and the unfortunate, which includes new New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray sustaining a fracture in his left (non-shooting hand), per ESPN .

    Boston picked up right where it left off, LeBron James and Bronny James made history and the Los Angeles Clippers played their first game in their new $2 billion Intuit Dome.

    Here are winners and losers from the first two nights of the 2024-25 NBA season:

    Winners

    Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama

    Memphis Grizzlies guards Ja Morant and Desmond Bane and forward-center Santi Aldama combined for 73 points in Memphis’ 126-124 victory against Utah. Morant had 22 points, 10 assists and five rebounds; Bane scored 24 points; and Aldama had 27 points.

    Onyeka Okongwu, Trae Young

    Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu came off the bench and scored a career-high 28 points on 11-for-12 shooting, and Hawks guard Trae Young delivered 30 points, 12 assists and five rebounds in a win over the Brooklyn Nets.

    Paolo Banchero

    Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, who was an All-Star last season in his second season and made USA TODAY’s top 30 NBA players list for 2024-25, compiled 33 points and 11 rebounds in a 116-97 victory against Miami.

    Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo

    Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard had 30 points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 124-109 victory against Philadelphia. That’s the kind of play the Bucks need from Lillard, who had help from Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (25 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists).

    Charles Lee, Kenny Atkinson, Mike Budenholzer, JJ Redick

    Charlotte Hornets coach Charles Lee, Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson, Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick and Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer collected victories in their first games with their new teams – the Hornets beat Houston 110-105, the Cavaliers beat Toronto 136-106, the Lakers topped Minnesota 110-103 and the Suns beat the Clippers 116-113 in overtime.

    Jayson Tatum

    Boston Celtics forward-guard Jayson Tatum had 37 points and 10 rebounds and made eight of his 11 3-pointers against the New York Knicks , jump-starting his MVP campaign on opening night.

    Celtics 3s

    The Celtics made 29 3-pointers, tying an NBA record for most 3s in a game, against the Knicks. Besides Tatum’s eight 3s, Derrick White made six, Jaylen Brown five, Jrue Holiday four, Al Horford three, Sam Hauser two, and Payton Pritchard one.

    Lonzo Ball

    Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball played in his first NBA game in almost three years after undergoing three procedures on his left knee and grueling rehab. Even in just 14 minutes with five points, four assists and two rebounds in a loss to New Orleans, it was a triumphant return.

    LaMelo Ball

    Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, Lonzo’s brother, posted 34 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds in the victory against Houston.

    LeBron James, Bronny James

    LeBron James and Bronny James became the first father-son combo to play in the NBA at the same time – and in the same game and on the same team. Cool moment for the James Gang and the league .

    Losers

    New Orleans Pelicans

    Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored 33 points, and guard Dejounte Murray, playing in his first game with New Orleans since Atlanta traded him in the offseason, produced 14 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in a 123-111 win over the Chicago Bulls. But now Murray is injured and it's uncertain when he will return.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OfHfh_0wJw9Gpi00
    Dejounte Murray had a strong debut with the Pelicans but it will be a little bit before he suits up for them again. Stephen Lew, Imagn Images

    Philadelphia 76ers

    No Paul George, no Joel Embiid in Philadelphia’s season-opener and while the 76ers want those two healthy for the playoffs, their absence took the sparkle off the matchup against the Bucks.

    Houston Rockets

    Looking to build on a promising 2023-24 season, the Houston Rockets lost their season-opener at home against the Hornets, who outscored the Rockets 61-45 in the second half.

    Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo

    Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo were a combined 2-for-13 from the field in a loss to the Magic.

    J.B. Bickerstaff, Jordi Fernandez

    Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Brooklyn Nets coach Jordi Fernandez lost their first games with their new teams – Indiana topped Detroit 115-109, and Atlanta stopped Brooklyn 120-116.

    Trail Blazers, Pistons, Sixers 3s

    The Portland Trail Blazers shot 23.5% on 3s in a 139-104 loss to Golden State, the Pistons shot 27.3% on 3s in the loss to Indiana and the Sixers shot 25.8% on 3s against Milwaukee.

    New York Knicks

    Whatever message the Knicks wanted to send Boston that 132-109 loss wasn’t it. The Knicks trailed by as many as 35, just another team – at least on this night – on the Celtics’ schedule.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA winners and losers: Dejounte Murray injury puts damper on Pelicans debut

    Related Search

    Dejounte MurrayNba winners and losersNba season 2024-25Nba team performanceNba MVPMiami Heat

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    South Florida men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim dead at 43
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    What state won the Powerball last night? Lucky player wins $478 million Powerball jackpot
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Mega Millions winning numbers for October 25 drawing: $229 million jackpot
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    Chicago rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charges
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    2024 presidential election betting odds: Trump vs. Harris two weeks out
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Meet Cincy Book Bus, the Ohio bookstore started in a 1962 Volkswagen
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    What channel is Indiana vs Washington on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 9 game
    USA TODAY5 hours ago
    'Begin at the beginning': Taylor Swift celebrates her country music roots in New Orleans
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    Nevada forfeits women's volleyball game against San Jose State
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    World Series, Lakers and more promise LA traffic nightmare scenario
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Freddie Freeman walk-off slam gives Dodgers World Series Game 1 win vs. Yankees: Highlights
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    WATCH: Freddie Freeman hits first walk-off grand slam in World Series history
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    Amir Abdur-Rahim remembered as 'everything that was good with college basketball'
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    Before pop stardom, Chappell Roan scored a short horror film. Where to watch it for free
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Diddy, City College and the infamous night in 1991 when 9 people died
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Opinion: Transgender witch hunt of San Jose State volleyball player is not protecting women
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Battleground state polls: Latest Trump vs. Harris surveys tight race
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Election season threats are growing more violent | The Excerpt
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    'Jeopardy', 'Wheel of Fortune' under fire: Game shows hit with race discrimination claims
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Ohio State’s Buckeye Fall Fashion Market to return for its second year
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Alex's best bet: Penn State at Wisconsin prediction
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Republicans cut into Democrats' early voting edge. What it means for the race.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Artist explains how he hung 140-foot friendship bracelets on the Caesars Superdome
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Lana Del Rey is officially married to Louisiana tour guide Jeremy Dufrene
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy