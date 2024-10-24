What channel is Vikings vs Rams on today? How to watch Thursday Night Football

Week 8 of the NFL schedule starts with a "Thursday Night Football" game on Prime Video that features one team that has played surprisingly well to start the 2024 season against one who has been surprisingly bad. The Minnesota Vikings were the last remaining undefeated team in the NFC until a few days ago and they'll visit the struggling Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in a matchup that will leave one fan base reassured and another worried.

The Vikings (5-1) suffered their first loss last Sunday, a 31-29 setback to the defending NFC North champion Detroit Lions . But behind a tenacious defense and a mostly resurgent Sam Darnold, Minnesota did not nothing to change the early revelation that it is still a contender in the division and perhaps the conference, despite preseason expectations to the contrary.

The Rams (2-4) got their first win in nearly a month by beating the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-15, in Week 7 . Los Angeles has been leaning more heavily on its rushing attack with wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nakua injured, but Kupp could make his return on Thursday night. He has also been the subject of trade rumors this week ahead of the league's Nov. 5 trade deadline.

It could be a dramatic evening of football, one way or another. Here's how to watch the "Thursday Night Football" game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams :

When is kickoff time for Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams?

Date : Thursday, Oct. 24

: Thursday, Oct. 24 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

The "Thursday Night Football" game between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams is set to get underway at 8:15 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Rams: TV, time, streaming for TNF

Prime Video will stream the Week 8 contest between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams nationally. Fans in the Minneapolis area can catch the game on FOX 9, while those in Los Angeles can tune in to FOX 11.

Date: Thursday, October 24

Thursday, October 24 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

