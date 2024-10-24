Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em tight ends: Week 8 fantasy football

    By Tom Viera, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ym1Ql_0wJvhn5h00

    There's not much consistency about fantasy football – the tight end position embodies this every week. The tight end position is truly a fantasy wasteland.

    Despite the lack of options, fantasy players received some good news and strong performances last week. Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku posted his best numbers of the season. Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was off to a slow start, but he has started to come on strong over the last two weeks.

    Still, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce continue to disappoint and fail to deliver on their ADP.

    Fantasy teams who invested in the position early in their drafts have been left scrambling to find the right play each week.

    Fantasy teams constantly face difficult start-sit decisions for their tight ends. Week 8 brings a new opportunity for your team to make a statement. Here is a breakdown of who you should start and who you should sit at tight end in Week 8 of the fantasy football season.

    Fantasy football start 'em: Week 8 TEs

    Dalton Schultz , Houston Texans

    The Texans will meet the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8. Houston remains without star wide receiver Nico Collins who is on IR , which opens up opportunities for the remaining Texans pass catchers. The expectation was that Schultz and Tank Dell would see an uptick in usage, and that's exactly what has occurred.

    However, last week, neither got results. In the first game without Collins, the veteran tight end was second on the team in targets behind Dell. Last week, the entire Texans passing game struggled. Schultz was the leading receiver for Houston, making one catch for 28 yards. CJ Stroud threw for just 86 yards.

    The Colts defense under Gus Bradley is always best attacked in the middle short areas of the field. Indy has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends. They are tied with the most touchdowns and the second-most receptions allowed to the position. Some people are ready to drop Schultz but start him this week.

    Noah Fant , Seattle Seahawks

    Noah Fant was close to a recommended start last week against the Falcons. He finished with four grabs for 65 yards. Heading into Week 8's matchup with the Buffalo Bills, Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf is dealing with a knee injury. This can lead to limited snaps if he's active and more targets available in the offense.

    Buffalo has been susceptible to tight ends with linebacker Matt Milano out. The Bills are tied for third-most receptions allowed to tight ends. Seattle's offense under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is ninth in plays per game. Fant can provide some upside for fantasy managers this week.

    FANTASY FOOTBALL TRADE VALUE CHART: Fantasy football Week 8: Trade value chart and rest of season rankings

    Kyle Pitts , Atlanta Falcons

    Some fantasy football owners were ready to give up on Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts after the first month of the season, but hopefully, you held on. With the addition of Kirk Cousins under center, fantasy owners have received more steady production from Pitts. He currently ranks as the 6th overall scoring tight end through the first seven weeks in PPR.

    Atlanta will battle the Buccaneers, who have allowed the third-most yards to tight ends. In Week 5 against Tampa, Pitts finished with seven receptions for a season-high 88 yards. Roll him out with confidence in Week 8. The Bucs defense just allowed Mark Andrews to have his best game of the season. Look for Pitts to continue to build on a bounce-back campaign.

    Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 8 TEs

    Grant Calcaterra , Philadelphia Eagles

    The Eagles head to Cincinnati in Week 8 to take on the Bengals. Last week, Calcaterra was a recommended sit, and he finished with just one catch for five yards. Saquon Barkley dominated against his former team. Fantasy owners who roster Dallas Goedert may want to turn to third-year tight end on Sunday if Goedert is ruled out again because of a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 6.

    Calcaterra posted a solid stat line after Goedert went down in Week 6, but he is not a plug-and-play against the Bengals. He should be on the bench or on waivers again this week. The Bengals have been generous to tight ends (fourth-most fantasy points per game), but there is not enough meat on the bone for Calcaterra. When the Eagles offense has A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith healthy, Goedert averages just 4.4 receptions for 48 yards and 0.2 touchdowns. In other words, there isn't enough production coming from Eagles tight ends this season.

    Zach Ertz , Washington Commanders

    The Washington Commanders will meet the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 8. The veteran tight end Ertz has been a solid streaming option this season, but he needs to be left on the bench this week.

    The Bears' pass defense has been strong and ranks ninth overall against the position. Chicago has a very fast defense, headlined by Tremaine Edmunds at linebacker. Washington could be without Jayden Daniels this week, putting Marcus Mariota in line for the start. That's not ideal for Ertz's profile in Week 8.

    Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'ems, Week 8

    Looking for more fantasy football advice? USA TODAY Sports has you covered:

    → A good running back makes all the difference. A bad running back can cost you a lot of points. Here's who to start and who to sit in Week 8.

    → Need an edge under center? Here are the best quarterback options to start and to sit in Week 8.

    → The wide receiver position has been decimated this season. Protect yourself in Week 8 with start 'em, sit 'em advice for wideouts.

    → A good defense can shut down your fantasy opponent's offense. Here are some D/ST options to start and sit for Week 8.

    → Kickers are people, too: Here are some of the most clutch kickers to have on your fantasy team in Week 8.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em tight ends: Week 8 fantasy football

    Related Search

    Fantasy football tipsFantasy draft strategiesTravis KelceNfl game predictionsZach ErtzAmerican football

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em wide receivers: Week 8 fantasy football
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Updated fantasy football rankings (PPR scoring) and cheat sheets: Week 8
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    Will Jayden Daniels play this week? Latest Week 8 injury updates on Commanders QB
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    What state won the Powerball last night? Lucky player wins $478 million Powerball jackpot
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Feeling '22': How DeAndre Hopkins may have given away Chiefs trade with Taylor Swift
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Watch WNBA mascot Ellie the Elephant hand Mayor Eric Adams her purse for a dance break
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Alex's best bet: Penn State at Wisconsin prediction
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Nevada forfeits women's volleyball game against San Jose State
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Amir Abdur-Rahim remembered as 'everything that was good with college basketball'
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    No more free Taco Bell? World Series 'Steal a Base, Steal a Taco' off for 2024
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Simone Biles opens up about foster care, Netflix documentary, Olympic flag football
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Simulated World Series: Freeman's clutch blast leads Dodgers over Yankees in Game 1
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Opinion: Transgender witch hunt of San Jose State volleyball player is not protecting women
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Celtics' Jayson Tatum off to great start as he seeks more titles, first MVP
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy