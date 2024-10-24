Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em D/STs: Week 8 fantasy football

    By Jacob Camenker, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJex4_0wJvh94000

    Week 8 will be a gift to fantasy football managers, as no teams are on bye. That will give owners a full complement of players from which to choose for their lineups, including a bunch of great D/ST starts on a solid slate.

    It can be difficult to predict week-to-week fantasy defense performance outside of the top-tier units across the league. That why so many fantasy footballers like to stream defenses and simply play solid stop units going against iffy offenses.

    No start 'em, sit 'em plan at D/ST is foolproof because of how much defensive and special teams touchdowns can swing scoring outputs. Still, there are a handful of defenses that look good on paper entering Week 8 and a handful that should be avoided if at all possible.

    Here are five D/ST units to start in Week 8 and five to sit.

    NFL POWER RANKINGS WEEK 8: Bucs, Vikings slip in reshuffled NFC picture

    Fantasy football start 'em: Week 8 D/STs

    Los Angeles Chargers (vs. New Orleans Saints )

    The Saints had the NFL's best offense through two games but have since fallen completely flat during their five-game losing streak. As a result, they are allowing 9.7 fantasy points per game to opposing defenses, seventh-most in the NFL. The Chargers have the league's best scoring defense (13.8 points per game) so expect them to limit New Orleans' offense regardless of who starts at quarterback.

    Kansas City Chiefs (at Las Vegas Raiders )

    The Raiders have allowed seven interceptions over their last three games and that includes two, three-pick performances by Gardner Minshew . He is getting the start again with Aidan O'Connell (thumb) out, so the Chiefs, who rank third in the NFL with a 29.5 percent pressure rate, can be trusted to force Minshew into some turnovers and mistakes.

    DEANDRE HOPKINS TRADE GRADES: Did Chiefs or Titans win deal?

    Pittsburgh Steelers (at New York Giants )

    Daniel Jones threw for just 99 yards and was sacked a whopping seven times against the Philadelphia Eagles in his first game without left tackle Andrew Thomas . The Steelers have an excellent pass rush headlined by T.J. Watt , Cameron Heyward and Alex Highsmith , so they figure to rival Philadelphia's excellent Week 7 performance in Week 8.

    Green Bay Packers (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars )

    No NFL team has more takeaways than the Packers, who have racked up 17 (9 interceptions, 8 fumble recoveries) through seven games. That – plus their average of 2.9 sacks per game, tied for 10th-most in the NFL – gives them a high floor against a Jaguars team that ranks just 21st in points per game this season (20.7).

    Detroit Lions (vs. Tennessee Titans )

    The Titans have played just six games to start the 2024 NFL season, but they nonetheless are tied for second in the NFL in giveaways with 12. They have thrown at least one interception in every game regardless of whether Will Levis or Mason Rudolph has started. That should give the Lions – who have the eighth-most takeaways in the NFL, 11 – a chance to generate some turnovers against the NFL's sixth-worst scoring offense (17.7 points per game).

    Fantasy football sit 'em: Week 8 D/STs

    Buffalo Bills (at Seattle Seahawks )

    The Seahawks allow 7.3 fantasy points per game to opposing defenses, which ranks 13th in the NFL. That may not seem too bad, but Seattle has a top-10 scoring offense (25.7 points per game), so teams playing against them have a low floor. The Bills have 12 takeaways on the season, but their below-average run defense may allow Kenneth Walker to have a big day. That could limit the team's opportunities for interceptions and sacks, so it's best to steer clear of Buffalo this week if you can.

    Chicago Bears (at Washington Commanders )

    The Commanders are allowing just 2.1 fantasy points per game to opposing D/STs, second-fewest in the NFL. The Bears figure to get more than that if Jayden Daniels sits, but Marcus Mariota proved to be a capable substitute for the rookie phenom in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers . Mariota was always lauded for his accuracy, so if he avoids turnovers in place of Daniels, it will be hard for Chicago to emerge as a top-12 defense this week.

    NFL TRADE DEADLINE: Five teams that should be sellers in 2024

    Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Cincinnati Bengals )

    The Eagles are averaging a healthy 3.2 sacks per game, but they also get pressure on just 19.1 percent of dropbacks, which ranks 22nd in the NFL. Thus, it seems like their seven-sack game against the Giants may be an outlier. The Eagles may still be able to get after Joe Burrow , who has been sacked at least three times in 5 of 7 games this season, but Cincinnati's 25.4 points per game average should be enough to convince fantasy owners to steer clear of the Eagles in this spot.

    Dallas Cowboys (at San Francisco 49ers )

    The 49ers lost Brandon Aiyuk for the season to a torn ACL, but they still have plenty of weapons on offense, especially if Deebo Samuel plays. Dallas' defense has taken a massive step back without Dan Quinn as is allowing 28 points per game, second-most in the NFL behind only the Panthers. If Micah Parsons remains out in Week 8, the Cowboys should surely be sat against a quality opponent.

    New York Giants (vs. Pittsburgh Steelers )

    The Giants are averaging a league-leading 4.4 sacks per game, and Dexter Lawrence has a good matchup against Steelers backup center Ryan McCollum . Still, the Steelers are starting to hit their stride, scoring at least 32 points in back-to-back games and seeing Russell Wilson unlock George Pickens ' deep-ball ability. That's enough to keep the Giants D/ST on the bench, especially since their offense figures to put the defense in bad positions with Andrew Thomas sidelined.

    Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'ems, Week 8

    Looking for more fantasy football advice? USA TODAY Sports has you covered:

    → A good running back makes all the difference. A bad running back can cost you a lot of points. Here's who to start and who to sit in Week 8.

    → Need an edge under center? Here are the best quarterback options to start and to sit in Week 8.

    → The wide receiver position has been decimated this season. Protect yourself in Week 8 with start 'em, sit 'em advice for wideouts .

    → Tight ends can be the perfect X-factor for any fantasy team. Here's who you should start and sit in Week 8.

    → Kickers are people, too: Here are some of the most clutch kickers to have on your fantasy team in Week 8.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em D/STs: Week 8 fantasy football

    Related Search

    Fantasy football tipsNfl defensive rankingsAmerican footballStreaming defensesDallas CowboysJacksonville jaguars

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Start 'Em, Sit 'Em quarterbacks: Week 8 fantasy football
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    NFL MVP rankings: Jared Goff soars up charts after Week 7, but who's No. 1?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    NFL trade deadline: Best fits for Cooper Kupp, Tee Higgins, top WRs on market
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Beyoncé endorses — but doesn't sing — at Kamala Harris rally with friends and family in tow
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    2024 presidential election betting odds: Trump vs. Harris two weeks out
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    What state won the Powerball last night? Lucky player wins $478 million Powerball jackpot
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Feeling '22': How DeAndre Hopkins may have given away Chiefs trade with Taylor Swift
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    'Begin at the beginning': Taylor Swift celebrates her country music roots in New Orleans
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast2 days ago
    Mega Millions winning numbers for October 25 drawing: $229 million jackpot
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    Rodney Dangerfield Suffered Heart Attack On 80th Birthday During TV's 'Tonight Show' with Jay Leno
    Herbie J Pilato18 days ago
    Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    Alex's best bet: Penn State at Wisconsin prediction
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Nevada forfeits women's volleyball game against San Jose State
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    New Orleans Pelicans at Portland Trail Blazers odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    Before pop stardom, Chappell Roan scored a short horror film. Where to watch it for free
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Freddie Freeman walk-off slam gives Dodgers World Series Game 1 win vs. Yankees: Highlights
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Artist explains how he hung 140-foot friendship bracelets on the Caesars Superdome
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    WATCH: Freddie Freeman hits first walk-off grand slam in World Series history
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    Opinion: Transgender witch hunt of San Jose State volleyball player is not protecting women
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Diddy, City College and the infamous night in 1991 when 9 people died
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Simulated World Series: Freeman's clutch blast leads Dodgers over Yankees in Game 1
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    World Series, Lakers and more promise LA traffic nightmare scenario
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Nashville Predators at Chicago Blackhawks odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Where will Rays play in 2025? MLB assessing after Tropicana Field hurricane damage
    USA TODAY9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy