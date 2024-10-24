Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: SPOIL ALBUM FINITE CASHEW

Answer: The dishonest golfer fired the caddie because the caddie wouldn’t — LIE ABOUT HIS LIE

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Beauty isn't about having a pretty face, it's about having a pretty mind, a pretty heart and a pretty soul." − Rapper-singer Drake

Cryptoquote

JUST BECAUSE I CANNOT SEE IT, DOESN'T MEAN I CAN'T BELIEVE IT! − JACK SKELLINGTON, "THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS"

Cryptoquip

IF I TOLD A ONE-LINER ON THE SUBJECT OF AN ARM BONE, I RECKON THAT COULD BE A HUMERUS JOKE.

OTHER PUZZLES

TEXAS MAINE KANSAS ALASKA

AREAS, SAFARI, INFANTS, SNAKE, ERASING

7 Little Words

BONDS FORTHWITH HORIZON BRIOCHE SELMA BEDSIDE CRABLIKE

Keep up the maintenance

