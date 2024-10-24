Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024

    By USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0wJur2xW00

    Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

    CROSSWORDS

    USA TODAY crossword

    Play the USA TODAY Crossword Puzzle .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1Cmq_0wJur2xW00
    - Distributed by Andrews McMeel

    Los Angeles Times crossword

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11uQ04_0wJur2xW00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    Today’s crossword (McMeel)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJVeZ_0wJur2xW00
    - Distributed by Andrews McMeel

    Daily Commuter crossword

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjjiC_0wJur2xW00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    SUDOKU

    Play the USA TODAY Sudoku Game .

    JUMBLE

    Jumbles: SPOIL      ALBUM      FINITE      CASHEW

    Answer: The dishonest golfer fired the caddie because the caddie wouldn’t — LIE ABOUT HIS LIE

    (Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

    CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

    Celebrity Cipher

    "Beauty isn't about having a pretty face, it's about having a pretty mind, a pretty heart and a pretty soul." − Rapper-singer Drake

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    Cryptoquote

    JUST BECAUSE I CANNOT SEE IT, DOESN'T MEAN I CAN'T BELIEVE IT! − JACK SKELLINGTON, "THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS"

    (Distributed by King Features)

    Cryptoquip

    IF I TOLD A ONE-LINER ON THE SUBJECT OF AN ARM BONE, I RECKON THAT COULD BE A HUMERUS JOKE.

    (Distributed by King Features)

    OTHER PUZZLES

    Boggle

    TEXAS      MAINE      KANSAS      ALASKA

    (Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

    Lexigo

    AREAS, SAFARI, INFANTS, SNAKE, ERASING

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    KenKen

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PaChY_0wJur2xW00
    - Distributed by Andrews McMeel

    Scrabblegrams

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yHY5_0wJur2xW00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    7 Little Words

    1. BONDS
    2. FORTHWITH
    3. HORIZON
    4. BRIOCHE
    5. SELMA
    6. BEDSIDE
    7. CRABLIKE

    (Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

    Find the Words

    Keep up the maintenance

    (Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

    Kubok

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23t8Ts_0wJur2xW00
    - Distributed by Tribune Content Agency

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024

    Related Search

    Daily puzzlesCrossword puzzlesCryptography puzzlesPuzzle solutionsSudoku gamesTribune content agency today

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Slain parents ID'ed in Washington state shooting that left 5 dead
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Feds looking at Russian interference in key battleground of Bucks County, Pennsylvania
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    Woman imprisoned for blocking access to abortion clinic, not praying | Fact check
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    'You will all be executed': Election season threats are growing more violent
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Watch black cats get an image makeover on National Black Cat Day
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    San Francisco man sues Alaska Airlines over death of French bulldog on flight from New York
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Beyoncé endorses — but doesn't sing — at Kamala Harris rally with friends and family in tow
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    Russian smear of Tim Walz hits internet ahead of US election
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Daily Briefing: The early voting edge
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Trump and Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll from New York Times/Siena College
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump with 11 days to go
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    Over 1M Pennsylvania voters have already cast a ballot. Are they mostly blue or red?
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Costo recalling smoked salmon over listeria contamination concerns
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Walmart joins same-day pharmacy delivery race; will this help pharmacy deserts?
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    Jimmy John's unveils a new sandwich with giant pickles instead of bread: See what's on it
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Fire breaks out at dog rescue in New York, reportedly killing more than 40 dogs
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Self-proclaimed 'Super Mayor' threatens opponents amid financial probe, FBI involvement
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Judge upholds dismissal of Alec Baldwin's involuntary manslaughter charge
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    Sprouts Farmers Market Chicken Street Taco kits recalled over listeria concerns: FDA
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    On a budget? Shop Walmart's $7 Thanksgiving meal before it sells out
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'Conclave' movie review: You must see this white-knuckle papal thriller
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Ron DeSantis said Florida won't use Dominion voting machines? Not true | Fact check
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy