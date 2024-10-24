Opinion: Can Elon Musk buy this election for Trump? He sure seems to be trying.

The CEO is known for being adventurous and visionary, but his recent political moves are raising ethical eyebrows, and rightly so.
Musk hands out million dollar checks to voters. Is that legal?
Musk gave $75 million in only three months to a pro-Trump political action committee that he created, concentrating on voter turnout in battleground states. He also has appeared at reelection campaign rallies for former President Donald Trump.
Under normal circumstances, a celebrity endorsing a political candidate wouldn’t raise red flags. However, the billionaire's endorsement coupled with his companies' lucrative federal contracts ‒ and Trump’s suggestion that Musk should be involved in a new government efficiency commission if he's reelected ‒ creates a glaring conflict of interest, one that could be interpreted as a strategic play to ensure continued government funding.
Trump has railed against electric vehicles and government subsidies for them throughout his campaign. He's even said he would consider eliminating EV tax credits . So why would Musk endorse a political leader whose policies could severely hurt one of his core businesses?
Musk’s political positioning is a stark reminder of how corporate interests can manipulate public policy and taxpayer resources for profit. The implications go beyond Musk and Trump, raising broader ethical concerns about the integrity of public-private partnerships.
If corporate figures can leverage their influence to maintain or expand government contracts, it erodes public trust in a system that should prioritize fairness over favoritism. Policymakers must enact stronger safeguards against conflicts of interest to preserve the integrity of government funding and to protect democracy from the corrosive effects of unchecked corporate power.
Marla Bautista is a military fellow columnist for USA TODAY Opinion .
