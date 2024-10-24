What are tonsil stones? Here's why they may be the cause of your bad breath.

Tonsil stones, also known as tonsilloliths, are calcium debris deposits that form on the tonsils.

While tonsil stones are usually not a health concern, they are often an indication of poor oral hygiene , says Dr. Neil Brown , MD, an otolaryngologist with M Health Fairview and the University of Minnesota Medical School.

Tonsil stones can impact your quality of life. On top of causing persistent bad breath , having tonsil stones may cause chronic sore throats and ear pain. Here’s what doctor’s need you to know.

What are tonsil stones?

The tonsils are located in the back of your throat. They are an important part of your immune system . The tonsils contain a plethora of white blood cells that help your body fight off infection and disease, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Tonsil stones are hard white or yellow masses that form on the tonsils, per Healthline.

According to Dr. Jason Klenoff , an otolaryngologist with Stamford Health, the tonsils contain “a number of nooks and crannies” called crypts. “Within the crypts, bacteria, food and skin slough off the tonsil can get trapped,” Klenoff explains.

“As the bacteria start to multiply, they form a cheesy, yellow ball within the crypt that is called a tonsil stone.”

Tonsil stones are often the result of bad hygiene, although some people can still be prone to developing them despite maintaining good oral health, says Brown.

Why do tonsil stones stink?

One of the most common symptoms associated with tonsil stones is severe bad breath, says Brown.

Tonsil stones give off an unpleasant smell due to the sulfur compounds emitted by the bacteria living on them, explains Klenoff. The smell, similar to that of rotten eggs, unfortunately leaves you with unwanted bad breath, he says.

According to WebMD, other symptoms of tonsil stones include:

Sore throat

Cough

White debris

Trouble swallowing

Ear pain

Tonsil swelling

Is it safe to remove tonsil stones at home?

While it is generally safe to remove tonsil stones at home, it is important to do so carefully and gently. At-home remedies to get rid of tonsil stones include: gargling with saltwater , coughing, or manually removing the stones with a water pick or cotton swab (although you run the risk of bleeding or infection), per Healthline.

If tonsil stones are impacting your quality of life, Brown recommends seeing a physician to have a discussion about tonsil activity. Prescription options to get rid of tonsil stones include undergoing a course of antibiotics or using a prescription-strength mouthwash, he says.

Unfortunately, tonsil stones can be tough to get rid of once you have them, Brown says. Many of the methods used to get rid of tonsil stones, including prescription options, are “usually not a permanent fix, because those crypts are pretty deep down the tonsils,” he explains.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What are tonsil stones? Here's why they may be the cause of your bad breath.