Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    What are tonsil stones? Here's why they may be the cause of your bad breath.

    By Caroline C. Boyle, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OaMtB_0wJuak7g00

    Tonsil stones, also known as tonsilloliths, are calcium debris deposits that form on the tonsils.

    While tonsil stones are usually not a health concern, they are often an indication of poor oral hygiene , says Dr. Neil Brown , MD, an otolaryngologist with M Health Fairview and the University of Minnesota Medical School.

    Tonsil stones can impact your quality of life. On top of causing persistent bad breath , having tonsil stones may cause chronic sore throats and ear pain. Here’s what doctor’s need you to know.

    What are tonsil stones?

    The tonsils are located in the back of your throat. They are an important part of your immune system . The tonsils contain a plethora of white blood cells that help your body fight off infection and disease, according to Cleveland Clinic.

    Tonsil stones are hard white or yellow masses that form on the tonsils, per Healthline.

    According to Dr. Jason Klenoff , an otolaryngologist with Stamford Health, the tonsils contain “a number of nooks and crannies” called crypts. “Within the crypts, bacteria, food and skin slough off the tonsil can get trapped,” Klenoff explains.

    “As the bacteria start to multiply, they form a cheesy, yellow ball within the crypt that is called a tonsil stone.”

    Tonsil stones are often the result of bad hygiene, although some people can still be prone to developing them despite maintaining good oral health, says Brown.

    Why do tonsil stones stink?

    One of the most common symptoms associated with tonsil stones is severe bad breath, says Brown.

    Tonsil stones give off an unpleasant smell due to the sulfur compounds emitted by the bacteria living on them, explains Klenoff. The smell, similar to that of rotten eggs, unfortunately leaves you with unwanted bad breath, he says.

    According to WebMD, other symptoms of tonsil stones include:

    • Sore throat
    • Cough
    • White debris
    • Trouble swallowing
    • Ear pain
    • Tonsil swelling

    Is it safe to remove tonsil stones at home?

    While it is generally safe to remove tonsil stones at home, it is important to do so carefully and gently. At-home remedies to get rid of tonsil stones include: gargling with saltwater , coughing, or manually removing the stones with a water pick or cotton swab (although you run the risk of bleeding or infection), per Healthline.

    If tonsil stones are impacting your quality of life, Brown recommends seeing a physician to have a discussion about tonsil activity. Prescription options to get rid of tonsil stones include undergoing a course of antibiotics or using a prescription-strength mouthwash, he says.

    Is ice cream good for sore throat? The answer may surprise you.

    Unfortunately, tonsil stones can be tough to get rid of once you have them, Brown says. Many of the methods used to get rid of tonsil stones, including prescription options, are “usually not a permanent fix, because those crypts are pretty deep down the tonsils,” he explains.

    This article contains affiliate links. If you click on a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you.

    Shop top-rated related products:

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What are tonsil stones? Here's why they may be the cause of your bad breath.

    Related Search

    Cleveland ClinicStamford healthNeil brownStonesBacteriaWebmd

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Watch black cats get an image makeover on National Black Cat Day
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    FDA recalls more than 7,000 bottles of antidepressant over a possible cancerous chemical
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Can dogs smile? Here's what your pet is trying to tell you with that sweet smirk.
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Woman imprisoned for blocking access to abortion clinic, not praying | Fact check
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    McDonald's E. coli outbreak expands to 75 people. How dangerous is it?
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    ‘Trump being elected would be my death sentence.’ Georgians vote early for health care
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    'Begin at the beginning': Taylor Swift celebrates her country music roots in New Orleans
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    'Not hot enough': Why Martha Stewart says she'll never be the next 'Golden Bachelorette'
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Washington teen accused of killing his family, surviving sister tells how she escaped
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA12 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Third Hawaii tourist in a week dies after being swept out to sea at Kauai beach
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    San Francisco man sues Alaska Airlines over death of French bulldog on flight from New York
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Costo recalling smoked salmon over listeria contamination concerns
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Costco recalls chicken products over listeria linked to larger recall of BrucePac meats
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    No, there aren't 180,000 new Amish voters in Pennsylvania | Fact check
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    Gambling is easier than ever. Report warns it's a global 'threat to public health.'
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy