The election stakes are high, Americans say. Particularly for their wallets.

For many Americans, the upcoming election is about more than politics.

A large share believe the outcome will make a deep impact on their financial lives, affecting their wealth, retirement , investments , spending and emergency savings.

The most popular line of thinking goes something like this: "If my candidates win, I’ll be richer and can retire earlier and spend more freely. If they lose, I’ll have to be more frugal, work longer and sock away more cash for crises."

Are they right?

For the most part, not at all, especially when it comes to stock market returns that may affect retirement nest eggs.

“Election results have between no and little impact on future investment returns,” said Kevin Jestice, senior vice president of Nationwide Investment Management Group. “Markets tend to rise over time regardless of who is in control.”

Yet 55% of investors believe the results of next month’s presidential and congressional races will have a bigger impact on their retirement plans that the market’s performance, according to a Harris Poll survey of almost 2,500 adult investors with at least $10,000 in financial assets and nearly 600 advisors conducted online for Nationwide between Aug. 26 and Sept. 13.

That’s up 10 percentage points from a year ago, Nationwide says.

A screen displays the presidential debate hosted by ABC between Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 10, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein Evelyn Hockstein, REUTERS

Americans aren’t just wringing their hands. Some are taking concrete action based on their worries. More than a quarter of investors who aren't retired planned to invest more conservatively ahead of the election and 18% looked to diversify their portfolios, the Nationwide poll found.

Yet Jestice said investors will “likely get less return” on their money over the long term if they suddenly turn cautious based on election fears.

Some people envision more dire consequences if candidates they oppose assume power. About a third believe there will be a recession within 12 months. Half think the cost of living will rise. And 61% believe the outcome of the presidential election will have a “direct, immediate and lasting impact on the performance of the stock market,” according to a Nationwide report on the survey.

“The stock market has been reaching record highs,” Cathy Outlaw, who is in her late 60s and lives in Seminole, Florida, wrote in an email to USA TODAY. “Inflation is coming down. Gas prices have settled. Our finances are currently solid." She added that former President Donald Trump’s election "would disrupt all these things.”

Meanwhile, Nancy Torborg, who is also in her late 60s and lives in Raleigh, North Carolina, wrote in an email to USA TODAY that “if Trump wins people will have more confidence in the economy.

“People that support Trump would be more likely to believe that taxes will go up under (Vice President) Harris, as well as increased federal legislation that impacts consumers; or regulations for manufacturers who will pass on their costs to consumers.”

Experts say many investors view their finances through a lens of fear and anxiety rather than economic and market fundamentals.

“Most of the survey results (on finances) in an election year are based on emotion rather any type of justification,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group, an investment and financial planning firm.

Instead, he said, “People should focus on the earnings of corporations and the ingenuity of people,” adding stock prices are mostly moved by company profits, which have risen over time regardless of who is in office.

Does the president affect the stock market?

Since 1960, the S&P 500 index has averaged 12.5% annualized returns during the four-year terms of Democratic presidents and 5.2% gains during Republican tenures , according to a Nationwide white paper . Yet Cox said it would be a mistake to attribute the gap solely to who is in the White House.

From 1926 to 2023, the benchmark index fared best - rising an annualized average of 16.6% - with a Democratic president and a Republican or divided Congress, according to a study by Retirement Researcher, an online guide. Divided governments often mean fewer notable bills are passed, Cox said, and markets generally prefer the status quo to new laws that may raise taxes or generate uncertainty, for example.

Yet the S&P 500 also fared well under unified Republican and Democratic governments during that period, returning an annual average of 14.5% and 14%, respectively, the study said.

It may be the partisan makeup of the White House and Congress isn't especially relevant.

The stock market has been more impacted by “underlying economic conditions” than the party in power, Jestice said. “It would be an oversimplification to declare one party better for markets than the other.”

How does social media play a role in politics?

For years, confidence consistently has been stronger among consumers whose preferred candidate is in the White House, according to the University of Michigan’s monthly consumer sentiment survey. But an increasingly polarized political environment fueled by social media and the 24-hour news cycle has strengthened the ties between Americans’ political affinities and how they see their finances.

“The echo chamber is louder,” Cox said.

A quarter of Americans think the election’s outcome will help determine “whether I’m rich or not,” according to an online survey of 2,200 adults in July by Morning Consult for Empower , a financial services company. More broadly, 42% said they’ll have more or less money depending on who wins.

Thirty percent said the winner of the presidential race will affect whether they work longer and have a shorter retirement; 34% said it will impact their spending; 41% said they’ll beef up their emergency savings; and 23% said they’ll invest more in stocks.

Neither the Nationwide nor the Empower survey mentioned Trump or Harris specifically.

Of course, based on who wins the election, consumer confidence itself could affect spending and thus the economy and markets, Cox said. But with Americans split on whom they support, Jestice said such impacts typically cancel each other out and don’t move the needle.

Similarly, the election outcome may actually have tangible impacts on tax and other policies that could sway markets and economic growth. But both Cox and Jestice said such changes are typically less significant than corporate earnings or the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decisions . And investors don’t need to make hasty decisions about where to move their money.

“There’s plenty of time to react,” Cox said.

Added Jestice: "Don't panic."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The election stakes are high, Americans say. Particularly for their wallets.