Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Fewer high schoolers went to college this fall. It's unclear why.

    By Zachary Schermele, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpSVc_0wIOYxC000

    College freshman enrollment dropped this fall, and researchers aren’t sure why.

    It could be the mountain of problems with federal financial aid during the past enrollment cycle. Or it might be anxiety over the Supreme Court’s ban on race-conscious admissions. Or it may be that some Americans are changing their attitudes about the value of a college degree.

    Whatever the reason, new national data published Wednesday recorded a 5% dip in first-year undergraduate enrollment compared with last fall – a figure researchers referred to as “startling.”

    The numbers painted a rosier picture overall: They show undergraduate enrollment has grown an average of 3%. Those gains were bolstered by more high schoolers taking college classes and older students returning to finish coursework for their degrees.

    The largest reductions in freshmen happened at four-year public and private nonprofit schools. Community colleges also saw declines, but they weren’t as steep.

    On a call with reporters Tuesday, Doug Shapiro, who oversaw the data analysis at the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, hesitated to identify what triggered the decline in first-year student enrollment.

    “It’s very hard to pinpoint any single cause of the changes, particularly in freshmen, this fall,” he said. “There have been so many different headwinds.”

    Though colleges have continued to add academic programs , the next few years will likely bring stronger headwinds. Declining birth rates will shrink the pool of high school graduates, which will increase competition among universities for fewer students.

    Read more: These graphics explain how college enrollment has changed in the past decade

    The looming “demographic cliff,” as college administrators call it, increases the urgency for schools to understand emerging trends about which students are choosing to go to college and why.

    This year won't be the last time they'll contend with smaller freshmen classes.

    "The overall number of high school graduates was not projected to decline this year," Shapiro said. "Those declines are not supposed to start until next year or the year after."

    Zachary Schermele is an education reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach him by email at zschermele@usatoday.com. Follow him on X at @ZachSchermele .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fewer high schoolers went to college this fall. It's unclear why.

    Related Search

    College enrollment declineValue of college degreeDemographic cliffHigh SchoolFederal financial aidRace-Conscious admissions

    Comments / 58

    Add a Comment
    Chris Bufka
    3h ago
    because it's a scam. most college campuses are now just indoctrination camps brainwashing our youth and crippling them with debt.
    Danny Klingenberg
    4h ago
    It is all about college being too expensive for the return on the investment. As soon as the federal government controlled by the Democratic Party started paying for college tuition skyrocket, this happens whenever the federal government gets involved.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Colleges left helpless as students rule out schools due to state politics
    The Hill1 day ago
    These 5 popular college majors face tough job markets in 2024
    rolling out2 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post3 days ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    'You will all be executed': Election season threats are growing more violent
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    What state won the Powerball last night? Lucky player wins $478 million Powerball jackpot
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Winter is coming, but the forecast hinges on looming La Niña
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Woman imprisoned for blocking access to abortion clinic, not praying | Fact check
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    How many varieties of apples are there? A visual guide to apple-picking season
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    2024 presidential election betting odds: Trump vs. Harris two weeks out
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    First lawsuit filed against McDonald's over E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    ‘Trump being elected would be my death sentence.’ Georgians vote early for health care
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Human-sized robots added to Georgia detention center: Video shows the new guards in action
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Musical guests stump for Trump, Harris in last sprint to Election Day
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Chicago rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charges
    USA TODAY8 hours ago
    Nevada forfeits women's volleyball game against San Jose State
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    The joy is over. As election nears, Kamala Harris tone goes dark
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Pop queen Beyoncé set to take the stage with Kamala Harris at Houston rally
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump with 11 days to go
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    Susan Smith, convicted of killing her 2 children in infamous 1994 case, is up for parole
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Endless summer: Why is it still so hot?
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    South Florida men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim dead at 43
    USA TODAY21 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Most teachers don't recommend teaching. 3 ways some say the job could be salvaged.
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Where is Harris today? See Wednesday's schedule, latest news on 2024 presidential race
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    As insulin shortages persist, what diabetes patients can do
    USA TODAY1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy