Opinion: Harris woos women but has lost men. It may cost her the election.

"Between Harris’ push on abortion and Trump’s growth with male voters − especially young men − pollsters on both sides of the aisle are predicting that 2024 will represent the largest chasm in vote preferences between the two sexes in modern political history," Politico reported Sunday.
On the other side, Trump is doing much the same thing with men, minus the joy.
What is Trump's appeal to young men? He represents potential: He's wealthy, famous and has a loyal family.
The reality is a mixed bag, of course, but the image of Trump as a successful billionaire remains, despite all that he has been through in recent years. Trump is the man who shook his fist and yelled "Fight!" with blood dripping down his face after an assassination attempt. He's also the guy who donned a McDonald's apron and served up fries last weekend. Somehow, he's a billionaire who inspires blue-collar men, a misogynist who values family, a conservative who wants to impose tariffs on imports.
The contrasts are jarring, but I think that is why men are drawn to him: Inside every man (and woman) is a sinner and a saint. If Trump can reconcile his strengths and weaknesses, why can't other men?
William Barclay , a Scottish theologian, wrote, “Every man is a walking civil war. Within him there is the tension, the division, the battle between right and wrong, between good and evil, between passion and reason, between the instincts and the will.”
Trump seems to tap into that battle, and it appeals to young men.
Trump also is sending the message to young men that, contrary to the Harris campaign's directive, they are still desired and valued. This, too, is an extraordinary memo to a generation of men who has been told by extremist feminists and others that they are unnecessary at best and predators at worst .
Young people give all kinds of reasons for their unhappiness: negativity in the news , economic pressures and the high cost of living. But there's something deeper than money and current events driving discontent. It not only ties into this election, but it also matters beyond politics and highlights an emerging demographic problem in the United States.
Young women report being unhappy more often than young men. Only 44% of women are satisfied with how society treats them . Young women are also the most liberal age group in our nation. I think there's a correlation. The message of the Democratic Party aligns closely with third- and fourth-wave extreme feminism: Y ou can have it all and you can have it all at the same time. Men are not necessary.
This election highlights the large chasm between men and women, one that may continue to grow. As a society, we can't afford to have young men and women struggling with vast value differences, unable to align on politics, family and other things that matter.
This election also demonstrates that extreme feminism and liberalism don't produce joy. Valuing each other despite our differences does.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.