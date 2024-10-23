Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé's dad and a breast cancer survivor, talks power of genetic testing

Mathew Knowles is marking breast cancer awareness month by sharing his personal journey as a male breast cancer survivor and advocating for proactive health measures in a new partnership with 23andMe .

The DNA and genetic testing company recently announced that the music executive and father of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles will take on a new role as a global brand ambassador.

Together, they will educate individuals about how their genetic makeup can impact the likelihood of developing certain types of cancer. More specifically, they will educate others about BRCA variants — a harmful change in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes — and how these increase one’s chances of developing breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer.

Mathew Knowles, a music executive and Beyoncé's dad Provided by 23andMe

"I've been, since 1980, talking about male and female breast cancer," Knowles says. "But when we look at health literacy and preventive medicine and raising awareness, I think that the first step today is getting a genetic test and finding out if you have a higher propensity or (if) you are at higher risk to get certain diseases."

Knowles first announced his diagnosis in 2019 after noticing nipple discharge. He was diagnosed with stage 1A breast cancer and underwent a mastectomy to remove his left breast. During that time, he said the cause was "genetics," — meaning his kids — and even grandkids — were at a higher risk. This prompted them to get a test.

Back in 2020, Knowles, who is now cancer-free, penned an op-ed for USA TODAY detailing his journey and diagnosis.

He says getting screened is vital for early detection and saving lives.

"BRC2 variant means I have a higher risk for male breast cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma and pancreatic cancer. For a woman with BRCA2 variant, there's a higher risk for breast cancer and a higher risk for ovarian cancer," he says. "If I (had) that information early, for me, it also would have been a lifestyle change. And I did make a lifestyle change once I found out that I had a BRCA2 variant."

Knowles had spent over 20 years in health care technology, selling medical equipment like mammography systems and MRI or CT scanners as a neurosurgical specialist. This background helped him identify concerning signs at an early stage, but he emphasized the importance of early screening, which can help save lives.

Mathew Knowles in a Houston, Texas, hospital in August 2019. Provided by Mathew Knowles

"I wish I had in my 20s got a genetic test so I could have done some of the things to make my outcome different," he says. "Although I was fortunate to have a great outcome, I would have done those things like lose weight and exercise and change my diet to more healthy living."

Once he did find out, he says, he was able to make lifestyles changes.

The bottom line: "It's about getting information and getting it sooner than we do today, and then making the appropriate decision," he says.

As far as the new collaboration with 23andMe, Knowles says, "bringing awareness, especially in Black and brown communities, is very important to me. And again, it's not just about male breast cancer. Genetic testing is for men and women."

On average, about 1 out of every 100 people diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. is a man, according to the CDC. Each year about 2,300 men will be diagnosed.

Now five years since his diagnosis and spreading awareness, Knowles says he is also looking forward to partnering with other organizations so they can help in "making this a movement of health and wellness."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé's dad and a breast cancer survivor, talks power of genetic testing