Taylor Swift fan creates PowerPoint presentation to educate mom, boyfriend on singer

Mia Weinberger's mom asked her the one question she had spent years preparing for: "I don't know that much about Taylor Swift , can you educate me?"

The 35-year-old filmmaker created a PowerPoint presentation that covered every era, important exes, Swiftie customs, Eras Tour fan traditions, Swift numerology and Easter eggs.

"The presentation was called Barb's version," Weinberger says over Zoom. "It had YouTube links and a big crossword puzzle at the end to see how much you've really learned about Taylor and the lore."

The 55-page deck is now for sale on Etsy for fans to educate the non-Swiftie in their life. Priced at $13, Weinberger has already sold almost 450 in six weeks.

Mia Weinberger poses in her "Lover" era outfit at one of the Eras Tour concerts in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Provided by Mia Weinberger

"It's been really fun to hear from Swifties all over the world who are excited to educate the Taylor newbies in their lives," she says.

Weinberger became a Swiftie during the "Reputation" era in 2017. Since then, the Northwestern University grad has followed each album drop and Eras Tour concert, attending one in New Jersey, "Taylor"-gating in Chicago and traveling to Madrid with her boyfriend.

"I presented Tom's Version to him, and he filmed some of that," she says. "I posted it on Instagram, and a lot of people saw it."

Swiftie gift idea: Celebrate Taylor Swift's unprecedented Eras Tour with USA TODAY's enchanting book

And by a lot, she means more than two million. Weinberger is hoping to evolve the presentation after the final Eras show in December . Until then, she has some fine-tuning to do with her mom, Barbara Goodman.

"She texted me the other day and was like, 'I'm in a restaurant with dad and they're playing Romeo and Juliet.' And I was like 'That's so close. We're almost there,'" Weinberger laughs. (The song is called "Love Story.")

The Etsy presentation dubbed "Swiftie University" can be found here .

Don't miss any Taylor Swift news; sign up for the free, weekly newsletter This Swift Beat.

Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram , TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift fan creates PowerPoint presentation to educate mom, boyfriend on singer