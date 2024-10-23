Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Taylor Swift fan creates PowerPoint presentation to educate mom, boyfriend on singer

    By Bryan West, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    Mia Weinberger's mom asked her the one question she had spent years preparing for: "I don't know that much about Taylor Swift , can you educate me?"

    The 35-year-old filmmaker created a PowerPoint presentation that covered every era, important exes, Swiftie customs, Eras Tour fan traditions, Swift numerology and Easter eggs.

    "The presentation was called Barb's version," Weinberger says over Zoom. "It had YouTube links and a big crossword puzzle at the end to see how much you've really learned about Taylor and the lore."

    The 55-page deck is now for sale on Etsy for fans to educate the non-Swiftie in their life. Priced at $13, Weinberger has already sold almost 450 in six weeks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=265QpD_0wINFueT00
    Mia Weinberger poses in her "Lover" era outfit at one of the Eras Tour concerts in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Provided by Mia Weinberger

    "It's been really fun to hear from Swifties all over the world who are excited to educate the Taylor newbies in their lives," she says.

    Weinberger became a Swiftie during the "Reputation" era in 2017. Since then, the Northwestern University grad has followed each album drop and Eras Tour concert, attending one in New Jersey, "Taylor"-gating in Chicago and traveling to Madrid with her boyfriend.

    "I presented Tom's Version to him, and he filmed some of that," she says. "I posted it on Instagram, and a lot of people saw it."

    Swiftie gift idea: Celebrate Taylor Swift's unprecedented Eras Tour with USA TODAY's enchanting book

    And by a lot, she means more than two million. Weinberger is hoping to evolve the presentation after the final Eras show in December . Until then, she has some fine-tuning to do with her mom, Barbara Goodman.

    "She texted me the other day and was like, 'I'm in a restaurant with dad and they're playing Romeo and Juliet.' And I was like 'That's so close. We're almost there,'" Weinberger laughs. (The song is called "Love Story.")

    The Etsy presentation dubbed "Swiftie University" can be found here .

    Don't miss any Taylor Swift news; sign up for the free, weekly newsletter This Swift Beat.

    Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram , TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV .

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Taylor Swift fan creates PowerPoint presentation to educate mom, boyfriend on singer

    Related Search

    Taylor SwiftEras tour experienceSwiftie cultureNew JerseyBarbara GoodmanNorthwestern University

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Can dogs smile? Here's what your pet is trying to tell you with that sweet smirk.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'You will all be executed': Election season threats are growing more violent
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Chicago rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charges
    USA TODAY8 hours ago
    Pop queen Beyoncé set to take the stage with Kamala Harris at Houston rally
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Presidential election polls 2024: Latest surveys on Harris vs. Trump with 11 days to go
    USA TODAY7 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Musical guests stump for Trump, Harris in last sprint to Election Day
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    FDA recalls more than 7,000 bottles of antidepressant over a possible cancerous chemical
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    2024 presidential election betting odds: Trump vs. Harris two weeks out
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The joy is over. As election nears, Kamala Harris tone goes dark
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    'Not hot enough': Why Martha Stewart says she'll never be the next 'Golden Bachelorette'
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    ‘Trump being elected would be my death sentence.’ Georgians vote early for health care
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Human-sized robots added to Georgia detention center: Video shows the new guards in action
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    What state won the Powerball last night? Lucky player wins $478 million Powerball jackpot
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Tucker Carlson compares Donald Trump to 'dad' who will deliver 'vigorous spanking' if elected
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    First lawsuit filed against McDonald's over E. coli outbreak linked to Quarter Pounders
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    'This video is fake': Pennsylvania officials say viral video of destroyed ballots for Trump a hoax
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Woman imprisoned for blocking access to abortion clinic, not praying | Fact check
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Watch loving toddler shower baby brother with hugs and kisses during their first meeting
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    What channel is Vikings vs Rams on today? How to watch Thursday Night Football
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Jelly Roll has lost 100 lbs: 'You won't recognize me' next year
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy