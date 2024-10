Two weeks out from Election Day

Missouri, nine other states take abortion rights to ballot box Getty

It's true: We're officially 14 days out from Election Day.

Some voters may also still have questions on who to vote for – not just in the presidential election but for congressional candidates on the ballot in their own states.

Donald Trump has promised a 'mass deportation.' But what would that cost?

If he makes it back to the White House, Donald Trump has vowed to crack down on immigration – including carrying out a “mass deportation” of at least 11 million unauthorized immigrants living in the U.S. Almost half – 45% of Americans – said they support the action, according to a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll. But what would it cost? Billions of dollars . Read more.

I’ve gotten many questions on whether lawmakers will certify the election. What happens to officials who decline to certify? Is there is punishment for those who do not? One reader, Cody Cheney, of Washington state, wants to know would Kamala Harris would certify the election, even if she wins?

The answer is simple: Yes, Harris will probably certify the election results. But this is not a unique scenario. Then-Vice President George H.W. Bush certified the 1988 presidential election results, which he won. And vice presidents who lost their own presidential elections have also certified the results: Al Gore in 2001 and Richard Nixon in 1961.

