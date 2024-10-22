Green onions recalled in 11 states over salmonella risk: See full list of affected products

Fresh green onions isolated on white background. Top view filistimlyanin, Getty Images/iStockphoto

Church Brothers Farms issued a voluntary recall Friday for green onions sold to a limited number of U.S. and Canada retailers due to the produce being linked to a potential salmonella contamination.

The recall posted by the Food and Drug Administration states that Church Brothers Farms voluntarily recalled 1,271 cases of green onions. The recall is a result of a single product sample collected by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that indicated the presence of salmonella.

To the knowledge of Church Brothers Farms, no illnesses had occurred due to ingestion of the green onions, as of Oct. 18, according to the FDA.

USA TODAY recall database: Search for cars, food and other products

What brands are listed in the green onion recall?

Church Brothers :

Green Onion Iceless 4x2 pound Regular Church Brothers Mexico

Lot Code: CB272378

Sold in a clear bag with the product code located on the front of the bag

Trader Joe's:

Green Onion Iceless 24x6 ounce Regular Trader Joe's Mexico

Lot Code: CB272378, Pack Date: Sept. 25, 2024

Sold in a brand retail bag with pack date label on the back of the bag

Imperial Fresh:

Green Onion Iceless 4x2 pound Regular

Lot Code: CB272378

Sold in a clear bag with product code located on the front of the bag

What states are effected by the recall?

Distribution of the recalled green onions was limited to Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Canada, according to the FDA posting .

What should you do if you have the recalled green onions?

If a consumer has a recalled product in the refrigerator, the product should be discarded and not consumed.

Consumers with questions or concerns may contact the Church Brothers Farms Consumer Hotline at 1-877-590-0428 between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST or at consumerinfo@churchbrothers.com.

What is salmonella? What are the symptoms of a salmonella infection?

Salmonella is a common bacterial disease that affects the intestinal tract. The disease can cause serious and sometimes fatal infection in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, the FDA reports .

Greta Cross is a national trending reporter at USA TODAY. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretalcross. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Green onions recalled in 11 states over salmonella risk: See full list of affected products