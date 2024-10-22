NBA games today: How to watch Tuesday's opening night featuring Celtics vs. Knicks

The 2024-25 NBA regular season will begin with two scintillating matchups on national television during the league's opening night festivities.

The first game of this doubleheader will feature the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics , who will receive their NBA championship rings during the customary pregame ceremony, before hosting perhaps the biggest threat to dethrone them in the Eastern Conference this season: the New York Knicks . Boston is largely running it back with its core featuring Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Pozingis, but this will be the first game in a Knicks' uniform for offseason acquisitions Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges alongside Jalen Brunson and company.

The nightcap will showcase blossoming star Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves , fresh off a run to the Western Conference Finals last season, against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers . It will be the debut for new Timberwolves players Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, acquired this preseason from the Knicks in a blockbuster trade for Towns .

JJ Redick will make his head coaching debut for the Lakers, and Tuesday's game could also see rookie Bronny James get his first regular-season action alongside his father.

Here's a rundown of the NBA games happening during Opening Night on Tuesday, October 22, and how to watch them:

OFFSEASON MOVES: Klay Thompson among five NBA free-agent acquisitions that could drive teams to title

NBA Opening Night schedule

Tuesday, October 22

All times Eastern.

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics : 7:30 p.m. on TNT, Max

: 7:30 p.m. on TNT, Max Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers : 10 p.m. on TNT, Max

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBA games today: How to watch Tuesday's opening night featuring Celtics vs. Knicks