Opinion: Voters are wise to Trump's economic con. Harris' plan for economy is far better.

Still, thanks to inflation and Trump’s incessant lie of having overseen the “greatest economy in the history of the world” while he was president, voters generally favored him on economic matters in the earlier months of the 2024 presidential race.
Not any more.
A poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released Monday found Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris effectively tied with Trump on the question of who would better handle the economy, in line with other polling. In the survey, she has a 5 percentage point lead over him on “cost of housing” and a 2 point lead on “jobs and unemployment.” Trump leads Harris by 2 points on “cost of groceries and gas.”
What changed?
Harris' 'opportunity economy' is resonating with voters
First, people had time to look over Harris’ plan for the economy , which includes expanding the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit, increasing tax deductions for small business, helping qualified first-time homebuyers with an average of $25,000 in assistance and raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%.
Survey: 70% of economists say Trump's plan will increase inflation
Recently, the Financial Times and the University of Chicago Booth School of Business’ Clark Center for Global Markets surveyed several dozen economists from top universities . Asked which candidate’s plan would increase inflation, 70% of the economists said Trump’s, while only 3% said Harris’ would raise prices.
On Oct. 14, the notoriously non-liberal Wall Street Journal reported on a quarterly survey the news organization had done: “Most economists think inflation, interest rates and deficits would be higher under the policies former President Donald Trump would pursue in a second administration than under those proposed by Vice President Kamala Harris.”
The Journal noted that the margin of economist surveyed who “say Trump’s policies are more likely to add to inflation, deficits and interest rates” has grown since July.
All Trump does is rant about tariffs and make absurd promises
So the movement toward Harris as a sound overseer of the U.S. economy is not just based on vibes.
The economy when Trump was president was not 'the greatest'
He leans heavily on his incorrect assessment of the economy when he was president. As the AP reported in May , the economic numbers “expose a far more complicated reality during Trump’s time in the White House. His tax cuts never delivered the promised growth. His budget deficits surged and then stayed relatively high under (the Biden administration). His tariffs and trade deals never brought back all of the lost factory jobs.”
Bottom line: It was a long way from the “greatest economy" in history.
The Biden-Harris economy is chugging along, giving the VP a tailwind
But Trump thinks voters aren’t smart enough to spot a con.
My guess is voters smell B.S., and they’re seeing and feeling encouraged by unmistakably strong economic indicators. Last month, U.S. companies blew away expectations and added a quarter-million jobs .
Harris, on the other hand, has an economy with the wind at its back and a plan that's resonating. She’s talking to voters and promoting actual ideas supported by a wide array of economists.
All Trump is doing, as always, is selling himself.
Maybe voters are starting to see him for what he is: a cheap fraud, and one hell of a risky investment.
