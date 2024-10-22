USA TODAY to release ranking of America's Climate Leaders for Earth Day 2025

. Illustration: Spencer Holladay, USA TODAY; Getty Images

Many companies have taken intentional steps to cut their carbon emissions as a part of a global effort to fight climate change. But which ones?

For the past two years , USA TODAY has partnered with Statista to put together a ranking of United States companies based on how much progress they made in reducing their greenhouse gas emission intensity.

The project has entered its third year and businesses can now submit their information to be included in the 2025 list, which will publish on Earth Day .

The survey can be found here . The deadline for completion is December 22, 2024.

The ranking holds an important place in the conversation around climate change in the United States because federal attempts to publish similar listings have stalled out.

Possible federal regulations requiring companies to reveal their climate risks and greenhouse gas emissions were put on hold in April, when dozens of lawsuits were filed saying the rules would have gone beyond the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's mandate .

California passed legislation in 2023 requiring certain companies that do business in the state to report greenhouse gas emissions, but the requirements do not begin until 2026.

While greenhouse gas emission reporting rules remain either on hold or at least two years away, some U.S. companies continue reduce carbon dioxide emissions and are increasingly making that information public.

To help readers understand where the companies they do business with and invest in stand, the USA TODAY and Statista ranking will evaluate United States-based companies on how much progress they made in reducing their greenhouse gas emission intensity between 2021 to 2023.

The rankings are based on emissions intensity, a measure of the amount of greenhouse gases a company produces relative to its revenue, making comparisons between different-sized enterprises possible. Companies will have the option of including Scope 3 emissions but only Scope 1 and 2 are required. Companies have the option of publishing their Scope 3 emissions and those that do will be given credit for greater transparency. (Greenhouse gas emissions are divided into three types when it comes to businesses, called Scope 1, 2 and 3 .)

To take part, companies must be headquartered in the United States with a minimum revenue in 2023 of $50 million.

Statista is a German-based market and consumer data company. Please email any further questions you may have to climate-us@statista.com .

