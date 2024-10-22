Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Hated Brussels sprouts as a kid? Maybe this will change your mind.

    By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjvoa_0wGo2yu600

    If you were served boiled Brussels sprouts a kid, there's a good chance you don't have fond memories of the experience. But when cooked correctly, the vegetable both tastes good and offers a variety of health benefits.

    "Fall produce brings in nutrient-packed options like pumpkin, squash, apples and Brussels sprouts, all of which are at their peak in flavor and nutrition," Washington, D.C.-based dietitian Caroline Thomason, RD, CDCES , tells USA TODAY. "Think of it as nature’s way of giving us the best fuel for the colder months ahead. Seasonal produce tends to be fresher, more affordable and full of flavor because it’s harvested at its natural peak. Plus, the variety in fall produce makes it easy to fill your plate with color, which means a wider range of nutrients. It’s a delicious, nutritious way to celebrate the season."

    Here's what nutrition experts want you to know before adding Brussels sprouts to your fall menus.

    Are Brussels sprouts good for you?

    Brussels sprouts fall under the category of cruciferous vegetables, which also includes kale, broccoli, cauliflower, collard greens and cabbage, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Cruciferous vegetables contain a phytochemical called glucosinolate that, when cooked and digested, turns into compounds called isothiocyanates, which has been linked to "anti-inflammatory benefits and cancer prevention," Thomason notes.

    She dubs Brussels sprouts "mini-cabbages packed with goodness," because they're "rich in vitamins C and K, antioxidants and fiber, making them great for immune support and heart health."

    Convert veggie haters with this Brussels sprouts and maple syrup recipe

    Is it OK to eat Brussels sprouts every day?

    While Brussels sprouts offer plenty of health benefits, there can be too much of a good thing.

    "One downside for some people is that Brussels sprouts may cause gas or bloating, especially if you’re not used to eating a lot of fiber," Thomason says.

    The perfect pairing: Make these easy lemon Brussels sprouts

    To counter this, she recommends roasting or air frying the sprouts, rather than eating them raw. Cooking them this way, rather than boiling, also enhances their natural sweetness as opposed to boiling, which can intensify a bitter and sulfuric taste.

    This article contains affiliate links. If you click on a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you.

    Shop top-rated related products:

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hated Brussels sprouts as a kid? Maybe this will change your mind.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    2024 presidential election betting odds: Trump vs. Harris two weeks out
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    FDA recalls more than 7,000 bottles of antidepressant over a possible cancerous chemical
    USA TODAY18 hours ago
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent5 days ago
    Woman imprisoned for blocking access to abortion clinic, not praying | Fact check
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    In their early voting era: Louisiana sets up polling site to avoid Taylor Swift traffic
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    The Zodiac Women Who Don’t Need a Man: Unapologetically Fierce, Independent, and Thriving
    Emily Standley Allard19 days ago
    Powerball winning numbers for October 23 drawing: $478 million jackpot
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    $76 million worth of illegal e-cigarettes seized by feds
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    McDonald's E. coli outbreak: Is it safe to eat at the fast-food chain?
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Green onions recalled in 11 states over salmonella risk: See full list of affected products
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Ram, Dodge, Kia, General Motors, Hyundai among 86K vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Where is Harris today? See Wednesday's schedule, latest news on 2024 presidential race
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Americans want to see the world, but only 51% took this important step to do it
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    Paul Whelan says he passed information from Ukraine frontlines to US from Russian prison
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Harris leads Trump 2-1 among the earliest voters, many driven by abortion access: new poll
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Daily briefing: These citizens are training to disrupt the election
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Endless summer: Why is it still so hot?
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Amazon Prime just added a 10-cent discount on gasoline. Here's how to get the deal
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Musical guests stump for Trump, Harris in last sprint to Election Day
    USA TODAY8 hours ago
    Russian smear of Tim Walz hits internet ahead of US election
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy