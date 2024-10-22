Opinion: Trump keeps lying about 'Central Park Five.' Black and Latino voters, take note.

Harris made that point during the Sept. 10 debate hosted by ABC News during a segment on "race and politics." Her opponent, of course, turned defensive and then said a bunch of things that were not true.
"They admitted ‒ they said, they pled guilty. And I said, well, if they pled guilty they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately," Trump lied from the debate stage.
But this would require Trump to acknowledge he was wrong. He lacks the character for that.
Shanin Specter, a lawyer for the five men, said they didn't bother to give Trump a chance to apologize for what he said in the debate or issue a retraction because they knew, given his history since their exoneration, that "there was no chance of that happening."
"He has been single-minded about this for the last 35 years," Specter told me. "And he has not let the facts get in the way of his narrative."
Trump challenged to respond to lawsuit by lawyer who filed it
Trump's reelection campaign was oh so eager to prove the attorney's point, responding to the complaint by dismissing it as "just another frivolous, Election Interference lawsuit, filed by desperate left-wing activists" while trying to connect it to Harris and her campaign.
Specter told me the complaint , written in a way that avoids any extraneous political language, was about seeking "redress in the courts."
"It would have been nice if Mr. Trump would have had his lawyer respond to it to say whether it was true or false," Specter said.
So Trump, whom a jury found had sexually assaulted Carroll, has spent years falsely accusing the Exonerated Five of sexual assault and other violence. He is exactly the kind of person he claims to despise.
Will Trump ever be held accountable for this?
Two things can be true at the same time. This lawsuit can be unrelated to the election. But it can have consequences as Trump attempts to expand his support among Black and Latino voters.
Trump's appeal to hate in his 1989 newspaper ads always had the stench of racism, an undercurrent in his bid for attention just below the surface. His public pronouncements were bait for racists, the beginnings of his base.
"It's devastating for them," Specter said. "They have to clear their name all over again. Now it's been defamed to 67 million people. And it just never stops."
"Ah, you're on my side then," Trump responded, in what feels like the one millionth moment of proof that his mind has turned to mush. He then waved and wandered away as Salaam repeated his request for an apology.
I hope we get the whole Trump show here ‒ a trial with an elderly defendant unable to remain awake until a jury holds him responsible in the only way that gets his attention: by squeezing him for cash. Trump won't be able to wander away from that.
