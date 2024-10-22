Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Opinion: Trump keeps lying about 'Central Park Five.' Black and Latino voters, take note.

    By Chris Brennan, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Donald Trump’s notorious inability to acknowledge a mistake – even when everyone else can clearly see how wrong he is – will now probably cost him a big bundle of money in yet another court case .

    It should cost him support from Black and Latino voters, too.

    You may recall the names Antron Brown (formerly known as Antron McCray), Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise by the undeserved moniker slapped on the Black and Latino teenagers 35 years ago ‒ " The Central Park Five ." They now prefer to be known as the "Exonerated Five" since their convictions for a pair of attacks and a rape in 1989 were vacated in 2002.

    They sued Trump in federal court in Philadelphia on Monday for defamation after he falsely claimed during a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris last month that they pleaded guilty after being charged and had killed someone. They pleaded not guilty and nobody died in the attacks that sparked the controversy.

    New York acknowledged the travesty in the treatment of the five, who were ages 14-16 when they were arrested, by paying them $41 million to settle a lawsuit in 2014. In a statement, then-Mayor Bill de Blasio said: " The City had a moral obligation to right this injustice ."

    Trump could never muster the kind of character it takes to meet any notion of moral obligation. It is now and always has been far outside the range of his ego-driven, narcissistic personality.

    Donald Trump can't stop accusing the Central Park Five of a crime

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBoQL_0wGo1StB00
    With the Rev. Al Sharpton behind them, members of the exonerated Central Park Five, from left, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Korey Wise and Raymond Santana, address the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Aug. 22, 2024. Jasper Colt/USA TODAY

    Trump, who used the 1989 Central Park attacks to draw attention to himself, ran full-page ads in New York newspapers in the weeks after with the banner headline, "BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY." Trump has a long history, laid out in the complaint filed Monday, of continuing to accuse the five men of criminal behavior even after they were exonerated .

    Harris made that point during the Sept. 10 debate hosted by ABC News during a segment on "race and politics." Her opponent, of course, turned defensive and then said a bunch of things that were not true.

    "They admitted ‒ they said, they pled guilty. And I said, well, if they pled guilty they badly hurt a person, killed a person ultimately," Trump lied from the debate stage.

    The complaint filed against him Monday notes that Trump has attacked a documentary about how the men were exonerated, which means he had the facts at his disposal and could have told the truth.

    Opinion: In an unpredictable election, one thing is certain – Trump will lie about it

    But this would require Trump to acknowledge he was wrong. He lacks the character for that.

    Shanin Specter, a lawyer for the five men, said they didn't bother to give Trump a chance to apologize for what he said in the debate or issue a retraction because they knew, given his history since their exoneration, that "there was no chance of that happening."

    "He has been single-minded about this for the last 35 years," Specter told me. "And he has not let the facts get in the way of his narrative."

    Trump challenged to respond to lawsuit by lawyer who filed it

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QwOEt_0wGo1StB00
    Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump reacts during a campaign town hall meeting in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 20, 2024. Brian Snyder, REUTERS

    Trump's reelection campaign was oh so eager to prove the attorney's point, responding to the complaint by dismissing it as "just another frivolous, Election Interference lawsuit, filed by desperate left-wing activists" while trying to connect it to Harris and her campaign.

    Specter told me the complaint , written in a way that avoids any extraneous political language, was about seeking "redress in the courts."

    "It would have been nice if Mr. Trump would have had his lawyer respond to it to say whether it was true or false," Specter said.

    Opinion: Michigan and Wisconsin are key for Harris. GOP groups want to help her win them.

    Trump does have plenty of lawyers and he keeps them very busy.

    Some of them lost the May 2023 civil case where Trump was held liable for sexually assaulting the writer E. Jean Carroll , who was awarded $5 million by a New York jury. Trump's lawyers also lost the follow-up defamation case Carroll filed against Trump, who was hit in January with an additional $83 million judgment .

    So Trump, whom a jury found had sexually assaulted Carroll, has spent years falsely accusing the Exonerated Five of sexual assault and other violence. He is exactly the kind of person he claims to despise.

    Will Trump ever be held accountable for this?

    Two things can be true at the same time. This lawsuit can be unrelated to the election. But it can have consequences as Trump attempts to expand his support among Black and Latino voters.

    Trump's appeal to hate in his 1989 newspaper ads always had the stench of racism, an undercurrent in his bid for attention just below the surface. His public pronouncements were bait for racists, the beginnings of his base.

    Maybe the time has finally come for him to be held accountable for that, after 67 million debate viewers saw Trump repeat his lies about the Exonerated Five.

    "It's devastating for them," Specter said. "They have to clear their name all over again. Now it's been defamed to 67 million people. And it just never stops."

    Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .

    Salaam, now 50, is a New York City Council member . He came to Philadelphia for last month's debate and tried to speak with Trump afterward in the "spin room," asking whether he would "apologize to the Exonerated Five."

    "Ah, you're on my side then," Trump responded, in what feels like the one millionth moment of proof that his mind has turned to mush. He then waved and wandered away as Salaam repeated his request for an apology.

    I hope we get the whole Trump show here ‒ a trial with an elderly defendant unable to remain awake until a jury holds him responsible in the only way that gets his attention: by squeezing him for cash. Trump won't be able to wander away from that.

    Follow USA TODAY elections columnist Chris Brennan on X, formerly known as Twitter: @ByChrisBrennan

    You can read diverse opinions from our USA TODAY columnists and other writers on the Opinion front page , on X, formerly Twitter, @usatodayopinion and in our Opinion newsletter .

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Opinion: Trump keeps lying about 'Central Park Five.' Black and Latino voters, take note.

    Comments / 180
    Add a Comment
    linda nye
    5h ago
    Fuck them. They're brainwashed assholes
    Bibi Rod
    8h ago
    I remember this case they did it... it was not ok to kill or gang rape. They should die in jail... until it happens to one of your own you would leave this alone.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News2 days ago
    'This is a man's country': Trump supporter warns Kamala Harris is 'gonna meet her maker'
    Raw Story3 days ago
    2024 presidential election betting odds: Trump vs. Harris two weeks out
    USA TODAY11 hours ago
    “I don’t care if it’s Jay Z, I don’t care if it’s Snoop”: Suge Knight Says Puff Diddy is Not the Only One to Blame, Expresses Disappointment Over His Friends in Music Industry
    fandomwire.com5 days ago
    People are registering for Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally to not attend - here’s why the prank won’t work
    The Independent8 days ago
    Travis Kelce sparks outrage: ‘He’s a drunk and a bully’
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Former first daughter says she’s a Republican — and still voting for Kamala Harris
    The Independent1 day ago
    Fired! White Man Seen Harassing Black Teen On Video Loses Job As Florida Police Investigate Racial Profiling
    NewsOne2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    ‘Why is that funny?’ Lara Trump snaps when Charlamagne tha God laughs at her claim Donald isn’t racist
    The Independent2 days ago
    New evidence unsealed of how Trump's Jan. 6, 2021 rally was funded | The Excerpt
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Deion Sanders has message for President Obama after Colorado's win in Arizona
    USA TODAY4 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Susan Smith, convicted of killing her 2 children in infamous 1994 case, is up for parole
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Trump’s Bigot Pal Laura Loomer Says She’s ‘Blacker Than Kamala Harris’
    TheDailyBeast1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Donald Trump's plan for Election Day? Campaign readies for a party in Florida.
    USA TODAY17 hours ago
    ‘More Republicans than you’ve seen vote for a Democrat in decades’: Inside the Harris campaign effort to turn red voters blue
    the-independent.com2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    In their early voting era: Louisiana sets up polling site to avoid Taylor Swift traffic
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Hold the onions ✋
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    Dramatic video captures sheriff stranded on top of car amid New Mexico flooding
    USA TODAY12 hours ago
    Trump McDonald’s appearance leads to calls to boycott fast-food establishment
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Woman imprisoned for blocking access to abortion clinic, not praying | Fact check
    USA TODAY14 hours ago
    Who will certify the 2024 election?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Trump’s War With CBS News Takes a Dark Turn
    The New Republic1 day ago
    Three reasons why Trump's plan to indict Harris over illegal immigration is the right call
    Fox News2 days ago
    Kamala Harris labels current federal minimum wage as 'poverty' pay
    Reuters2 days ago
    Oklahoma Official Hit With Lawsuit for Trump Bible Scam
    The New Republic6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy