    Paul Di'Anno, Iron Maiden's first lead singer, dies at 66

    By KiMi Robinson, USA TODAY,

    1 days ago

    Heavy metal vocalist and Iron Maiden 's first lead singer Paul Di'Anno has died. He was 66.

    His former group paid tribute to Di'Anno in a social media post Monday.

    "We are all deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Paul Di'Anno earlier today. Paul's contribution to Iron Maiden was immense and helped set us on the path we have been travelling as a band for almost five decades," the statement, shared alongside a photo of Di'Anno with founding member and bassist Steve Harris, reads.

    "His pioneering presence as a frontman and vocalist, both on stage and on our first two albums, will be very fondly remembered not just by us, but by fans around the world," the group's message continues.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNZ7h_0wGAo5Gl00
    British heavy metal group Iron Maiden is seen in 1981: From left, Steve Harris, Clive Burr, Paul Di'Anno, Adrian Smith, and Dave Murray. Robert Ellis/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

    "We were very grateful to have had the chance to catch up a couple of years ago and to spend time with him once more. On behalf of the band, Rod and Andy, and the whole Iron Maiden team, we extend our deepest sympathies to Paul's family and close friends. Rest In Peace Paul."

    Harris issued a quote in the statement that reads, "It's just so sad he's gone. I was in touch with him only recently as we texted each other about West Ham and their ups and downs. At least he was still gigging until recently, it was something that kept him going, to be out there whenever he could. He will be missed by us all. Rest in peace mate ⚒⚒."

    In 1981, Bruce Dickinson replaced Di'Anno as Iron Maiden's frontman.

    Di'Anno's record label confirmed the news on their Facebook page as well as Di'Anno's page .

    "On behalf of his family, Conquest Music are sad to confirm the death of Paul Andrews, professionally known as Paul Di'Anno. Paul passed away at his home in Salisbury," the message reads. Representatives also confirmed Di'Anno's death to Fox News Digital .

    A cause of death was not provided, but his record label acknowledged Di'Anno was "troubled by severe health issues in recent years." However, he "continued to entertain his fans around the world, racking up well over 100 shows since 2023," while performing in a wheelchair.

    The East London-born singer "first came to prominence as lead singer of English Heavy Metal band Iron Maiden between 1978 and 1981," the statement says. "He sang on their groundbreaking debut album Iron Maiden and the influential follow up release, Killers. Since leaving Iron Maiden, Paul Di'Anno had a long and eventful recording career with Battlezone and Killers as well as numerous solo releases and guest appearances."

    In a 2023 interview with YouTube channel MB Live, Di'Anno said though he had some one-off performances he'd been "off the road for eight years" due to health issues that prevented him from flying.

    After undergoing a delayed knee surgery in 2022, Di'Anno faced mounting medical costs. However, Iron Maiden "paid for the last couple of months' worth of treatment," he revealed, adding he was "Forever grateful for that."

    This article was updated to add a video.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Paul Di'Anno, Iron Maiden's first lead singer, dies at 66

