    Packers fan who stopped Joe Mixon's Lambeau Leap attempt ejected – or was he?

    By Ryan Wood, Green Bay Press-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – Joe Mixon might not have completed his Lambeau Leap in the first half, but it prevented one Green Bay Packers fan from watching the rest of Sunday’s 24-22 victory over the Houston Texans .

    Or at least that was the plan.

    With 11:52 left in the second quarter, Mixon scored on a 2-yard run to give the Texans a 10-7 lead. Trying to mimic the Packers ' fabled leap, Mixon jogged over to the stands where a lone Texans fan waited. A Packers fan dressed in a team ballcap with green-and-yellow overalls pushed Mixon away twice, grabbing the running back’s face mask on his second attempt.

    Police officers arrived in the corner end zone section to eject the fan soon after. The fan was ejected for "excessive" force, violating the team’s code of fan conduct, per the team. It isn’t uncommon for fans to mix it up with opposing players who try to leap into the stands, occasionally leading to physical contact or spilling beer on a player, but Sunday’s altercation led to an ejection because it was deemed to cross a line.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bl5QM_0wFs2VVM00
    A fan interacts with Texans running back Joe Mixon as he attempts a Lambeau Leap on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Tork Mason/USA Today NETWORK-Wisconsin

    Mixon and the fan exchanged words on the sideline after the altercation. The fan appeared to flip off Mixon as he headed back for the Texans sideline.

    The fan was not facing any legal consequences for the altercation, only the ejection.

    But the same fan appeared to have returned to his seat by game's end. The fan appears in photos next to Packers kicker Brandon McManus , who executed a much more welcomed Lambeau Leap after making his game-winning kick Sunday from 45 yards. It's unclear how the fan returned to his seat.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDm0p_0wFs2VVM00
    Packers kicker Brandon McManus (17) pumps his fists as he celebrates Sunday's game-winning field goal with a Lambeau Leap. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

    When asked if the fan was allowed to reenter, a team spokesman said the Packers were under the belief the fan had been ejected.

    On a day the Packers' defense shut down Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud , Mixon was the lone bright spot for his offense. Mixon rushed 25 times for 115 yards and two touchdowns, his second a 4-yard run with 1:13 left before halftime. Mixon did not attempt a Lambeau Leap after his second score, staying in the end zone instead.

    This article originally appeared on Packers News: Packers fan who stopped Joe Mixon's Lambeau Leap attempt ejected – or was he?

    deleted account
    1h ago
    Visiting Team players should not taunt home fans in that way. Not everyone will react in the same way. It's the player's fault. He shouldn't provoke. That's an unsportsmanlike conduct on him. And what happened to "paying" costumer is always right?
    Timothy
    11h ago
    I didn't wait for the video cuz I get tired of watching these people and "all their mouth", but I'll stay this.. what did he expect, them to welcome him with open arms.. attempting the lambo leap, 😜
