First look: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers odds and lines

The Dallas Cowboys (3-3) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-4) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC). Below, we look at Cowboys vs. 49ers odds from BetMGM Sportsbook's NFL odds before making our expert NFL picks and predictions later in the week.

The Cowboys are coming off their bye week, and it looked like they were already on vacation, as they were ransacked 47-9 at home by the Detroit Lions in Week 6. They're now 0-3 at home and 3-0 on the road. QB Dak Prescott was 17-for-33 for 178 yards, 0 TDs and 2 INTs. WR CeeDee Lamb caught 7 of 14 targets for 89 yards.

The Niners came up short in a 28-18 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. It was especially costly, as they're believed to have lost WR Brandon Aiyuk for the season due to a torn ACL. QB Brock Purdy threw for 212 yards, 0 TDs and 3 INTs, and he ran 2 TDs in.

Cowboys at 49ers odds

Provided by BetMGM Sportsbook ; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list of NFL odds . Lines last updated Monday at 1:06 p.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML): Cowboys +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | 49ers -250 (bet $250 to win $100)

Cowboys +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | 49ers -250 (bet $250 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys +5.5 (-110) | 49ers -5.5 (-110)

Cowboys +5.5 (-110) | 49ers -5.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 47.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

2024 betting stats

ML : Cowboys 3-3 | 49ers 3-4

: Cowboys 3-3 | 49ers 3-4 ATS : Cowboys 2-3-1 | 49ers 3-4

: Cowboys 2-3-1 | 49ers 3-4 O/U : Cowboys 4-2 | 49ers 4-3

Cowboys vs. 49ers head-to-head

The Niners have a 16-14-1 record against the Cowboys all-time. These teams matched up Oct. 8, 2023, and the 49ers drilled the Cowboys 42-10 at Levi's. Purdy tossed 4 TDs, and 3 of them went to TE George Kittle . The 49ers have won 3 straight matchups.

