Daily Briefing: Rallying the Black vote

Veteran and first-time activists are organizing the Black vote across America. As many as 40 people could have been on a Georgia dock at the time it collapsed. The New York Liberty can finally call themselves WNBA champions.
Black women of all ages and geographic regions in America play a key role in protecting voting rights and urging their communities to cast ballots.
Tactics have changed. Voting barriers have changed. Even dangerous environments where many do their work have changed. But their mission, the Black women working to register people to cast their ballots say, is the same across these differences.
Black men make a difference, too. Former President Barack Obama is targeting Black men on behalf of Kamala Harris, hoping to reverse Democrats' concern that enthusiasm among Black men has been lower for Harris than it was for him and could dampen turnout.
💬 USA TODAY's live election coverage for Monday : With just 15 days until Election Day, former President Donald Trump is in North Carolina while Vice President Kamala Harris is making a 3-state swing with former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., with stops in key suburban counties in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Doing more at work — but without more pay?
If the answer is "yes," you're not alone. As the economy cools following a post-pandemic burst of activity, many businesses grappling with high costs and flat or falling sales are pulling back hiring and instead training existing staffers to handle new tasks when coworkers quit or are let go. In many cases, that means staffers are doing two or more additional jobs. On one hand, this means expanding skill sets and beefing up their resumes. On the other, many employees told USA TODAY they aren’t necessarily getting a raise despite their expanded responsibilities. Read more
“I think I took about three steps, and then all of a sudden, the whole world around me fell, and people were screaming and yelling.”
-Teake Zuidema, a photographer from Savannah, Georgia, who’d gone to capture images of a cultural festival on historic Sapelo Island on Saturday. "Catastrophic failure" was blamed for the collapse of a dock gangway that killed seven people and plunged more than a dozen others into murky waters as festival goers prepared to board a ferry. USA TODAY spoke with survivors who speak of chaos as people scrambled to safety.
US investigates leak on intelligence about Israel's Iran attack plans
An investigation is underway into the "very concerning" leak of classified U.S. intelligence documents detailing Israel’s plans for a retaliatory strike on Iran, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday. The documents, revealed on the Telegram messaging app last week, appear to have been prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. They describe U.S. interpretations of Israeli Air Force and Navy planning using satellite imagery from Oct. 15-16. The Pentagon said it is looking into the leak.
After coming up on the losing end of five WNBA Finals, the New York Liberty captured their first championship, beating the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime of the decisive Game 5 Sunday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s been a long road for the Liberty, one of the original teams when the WNBA debuted in 1997. Jonquel Jones led New York with 17 points and six rebounds, and was named WNBA Finals MVP. Here's a full recap of the final.
Photo of the day: No champagne problems here
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a champagne-soaked celebration after taking the National League pennant by routing the New York Mets, 10-5, at Dodger Stadium to win the NLCS – 4 games to 2. For the fourth time in eight years, the Dodgers are going to the World Series , where they will face the New York Yankees.
Nicole Fallert is a newsletter writer at USA TODAY, sign up for the email here . Want to send Nicole a note? Shoot her an email at NFallert@usatoday.com .
