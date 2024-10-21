Open in App
    College Football Playoff predictions: Predicting who would make 12-team field after Week 8

    By Austin Curtright, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUboQ_0wFP6uE400

    The College Football Playoff contenders are starting to shape up after eight weeks of action in the 2024 season.

    Texas fell from its No. 1 spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after falling 30-15 to now-No. 2 Georgia on Saturday. Oregon took over the No. 1 spot in the poll with the Longhorns ' loss, with Miami and Iowa State keeping their spots as the highest-ranked ACC and Big 12 programs, respectively.

    REQUIRED READING: Georgia's win, Alabama's loss headline college football Week 8 winners and losers

    The SEC championship race remains wide open, as Texas A&M and LSU stand atop the conference standings with undefeated conference records, with Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, Vanderbilt and Missouri each tied with one SEC loss.

    The Vols also picked up their biggest win of the year on Saturday, defeating rival Alabama 24-17 at home in coach Josh Heupel's second win over the Crimson Tide in four seasons.

    Here's the latest CFP predictions after Week 8 of the college football season:

    REQUIRED READING: Four Downs: The fall of Alabama didn't start with Kalen DeBoer. It began last season

    College Football Playoff predictions after Week 8

    Seedings are based on Week 8's US LBM Coaches Poll and rules of the College Football Playoff format :

    1. Oregon*
    2. Georgia*
    3. Miami*
    4. Iowa State*
    5. Penn State
    6. Ohio State
    7. Texas
    8. LSU
    9. Tennessee
    10. Clemson
    11. Notre Dame
    12. Boise State

    *Receives first-round bye and automatic qualification

    Texas' loss to Georgia moved Oregon into the No. 1 spot in the Week 9 rankings, with Georgia also overtaking Texas in the polls, making the Bulldogs the highest-ranked SEC team after Week 8. Miami's win over Louisville and Iowa State's win over UCF kept them as the highest-ranked ACC and Big 12 teams, respectively (despite not holding the No. 3 and No. 4 spots in the Coaches Poll).

    Teams seeded 5-11 are the current at-large teams based on the Coaches Poll, with Boise State occupying the 12th seed as the fifth highest-ranked conference champion.

    Projected CFP bracket after Week 8

    The new 12-team College Football Playoff features a much-different bracket format, with the four highest-ranked conference champions receiving a first-round bye as the top four seeds. (The next-highest-ranked conference champion will likewise receive an automatic bid, though without a first-round bye).

    Apart from the top four teams in the final 12-team rankings, the other eight teams in the CFP will face off in the first round, with the higher-seeded team having homefield advantage. The winners of the first-round games will advance to play the four highest-ranked teams.

    Here's a look at the bracket if the regular season ended today:

    • No. 5 Penn State vs. No. 12 Boise State
    • No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Notre Dame
    • No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Clemson
    • No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Tennessee

    The winner of Penn State-Boise State would face No. 4 Iowa State in the second round, while the Ohio State-Notre Dame winner would face No. 3 Miami. The winner of Texas-Clemson would take on No. 2 Georgia and the winner of LSU-Tennessee would face No. 1 Oregon.

    College Football Playoff dates, schedule

    Here is the full list of dates for the 2025 College Football Playoff:

    • First round : Friday, Dec. 20-Saturday, Dec. 21
    • Quarterfinals : Tuesday, Dec. 31-Wednesday, Jan. 1
    • Semifinals : Thursday, Jan. 9-Friday, Jan. 10
    • National championship : Monday, Jan. 20

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff predictions: Predicting who would make 12-team field after Week 8

    Comments / 16
    Add a Comment
    Jeff Horne
    11h ago
    Bamas downfall started under Nick Saban! Less than stellar Recruiting and bad coaching Hires last few years!
    Industry Ghost
    1d ago
    Ole Miss will win straight out and make it watch, money talk
    View all comments
