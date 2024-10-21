First look: Nebraska at Ohio State odds and lines

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) and the 4th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1, 2-1) meet at Ohio Stadium Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon ET (FOX). Below, we look at Nebraska vs. Ohio State odds from BetMGM Sportsbook's college football odds before making our expert college football picks and predictions later in the week.

The Cornhuskers traveled to Bloomington this past weekend and were trucked 56-7, allowing 215 rushing yards and 280 passing yards, while turning it over 5 times to the Indiana Hoosiers ' 1. Indiana covered as 6.5-point favorites and hit the Over (48) by itself. Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola threw for 234 yards with zero touchdowns and 3 interceptions in the loss.

The Buckeyes are coming off a bye week after their narrow 32-31 loss in the marquee battle at the then-No. 3 and now-No. 1 Oregon Ducks 2 weeks ago. Ohio State has scored 31 or more points in all 6 of its games, while averaging 34.7 points per game (PPG) in 3 conference games, while going 2-1 against the spread (ATS).

Rankings - US LBM Coaches Poll : Conducted by the American Football Coaches Association and USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska at Ohio State odds

Nebraska at Ohio State odds

Moneyline (ML) : Off the board

: Off the board Against the spread (ATS) : Nebraska +24.5 (-110) | Ohio State -24.5 (-110)

: Nebraska +24.5 (-110) | Ohio State -24.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U) : 48.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

FanDuel Sportsbook lists a ML of:

Nebraska +1600 (bet $100 to win $1,600)

Ohio State -4500 (bet $4,500 to win $100)

2024 betting stats

ML : Nebraska 5-2 | Ohio State 5-1

: Nebraska 5-2 | Ohio State 5-1 ATS : Nebraska 4-2-1 | Ohio State 3-3

: Nebraska 4-2-1 | Ohio State 3-3 O/U : Nebraska 2-5 | Ohio State 4-2

Nebraska vs. Ohio State head-to-head

Ohio State leads the all-time series 9-1 dating back to 1955.

Nebraska won its only game in the series in October 2011 in Lincoln by a 34-27 score, but Ohio State covered the spread as a 10-point underdog.

The Buckeyes have won 7 in a row vs. the Cornhuskers since October 2012 -- including 4 meetings in Columbus -- while going 5-2 ATS. In 3 of those victories, Ohio State won by at least 25 points, with the closest contest coming Nov. 3, 2018, in a 5-point victory (36-31).

Ohio State won the last meeting 26-17 but didn't cover as a 14-point road favorite Nov. 6, 2021.

