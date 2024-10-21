Ram, Dodge, Kia, General Motors, Hyundai among 86K vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for over 21,000 Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles for a brake pedal failure.

Here is what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19.

Hyundai recall for fire risk

Hyundai is recalling 1,545 of its 2019-2024 Nexo vehicles for a fire risk. KIM KYUNG-HOON, REUTERS

Hyundai is recalling 1,545 of its 2019-2024 Nexo vehicles. The automotive company said in the NHTSA report that “the thermally activated pressure relief device may break and cause a hydrogen gas leak, which can result in a fire while parked.” A vehicle fire can increase the risk of injury, the report said.

Before the issue is resolved, drivers of the affected vehicle are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is completed. Dealers will replace the thermally activated pressure relief device for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Dec. 10. Owners may contact Hyundai Customer Service at 800-633-5151.

Recalled vehicles (1,545):

2019-2024 Nexo

GM recall for turn signal issue

General Motors 1,962 of its 2024 GMC Sierra EV vehicles for a turn signal issue. PAUL LIENERT, REUTERS

General Motors is recalling 1,962 of its 2024 GMC Sierra EV vehicles. The automotive manufacturer said in the NHTSA report that “the front turn signal lights and parking lights may be too similar in brightness, making it difficult to see the front turn signals when they are activated.” Front turn signals that are difficult to see may not clearly indicate the driver's intentions to other motorists. This issue will increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

These vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment”, the report said.

Dealers will replace the headlamp multipurpose LED driver module for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Nov. 25. Owners may contact GMC customer service at 888-988-7267. GM's number for this recall is N242474560.

Recalled vehicles (1,962):

2024 GMC Sierra EV

Kia recall for instrument panel display failure

Kia is recalling 14,163 of its 2024-2025 EV9 vehicles for an instrument panel display failure. ANDREW KELLY, REUTERS

Kia is recalling 14,163 of its 2024-2025 EV9 vehicles. The NHTSA report said “due to a software error, the instrument panel screen may fail.” When an instrument panel screen fails to display critical safety information, like the speedometer or warning lights, it can increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

In addition, the government agency said “these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101, ‘Controls and Displays.’”

Dealers will update the instrument cluster software in-person or through an over-the-air update. This service will be completed for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent by Oct. 31. Owners may contact Kia Customer Service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC326.

Recalled Kia vehicles (14,163):

2024-2025 EV9

Harley-Davidson recall for loss of brake function

Harley-Davidson is recalling 15,778 of its 2022 FXRST and 2022-2024 FXLRST motorcycles. The NHTSA report said “the front brake lines may contact the fuel tank and become damaged, possibly resulting in a brake fluid leak and a loss of front brake function.” If a bike loses the front brake function it can increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

To fix the issue, dealers will inspect the brake lines and replace them as necessary. This service will be free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Oct. 21. Owners may contact Harley-Davidson Customer Service at (414) 343-4056. Harley-Davidson's number for this recall is 0187.

Recalled motorcycles (15,778):

2022 FXRST

2022-2024 FXLRST

Stellantis recall

Dodge Hornet, Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles for brake pedal failure

Stellantis is recalling its 2024-2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles for a brake pedal failure. MARK RALSTON, AFP via Getty Images

Stellantis , the parent company of Chrysler , is recalling 21,069 of its 2024-2025 Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles.

In the NHTSA report , the automobile company said “the brake pedal may collapse and cause a loss of brake function.” If a driver loses brake function, this will increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

The report was submitted on Oct. 9.

“The company is aware of 15 cases globally, including one accident, with no injuries reported,” Stellantis spokesperson, Frank Matyok, said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Matyok also adds if the brake pedal disengages while braking, owners can do the following:

“Should this happen, the Electronic Park Brake, located on the center console, can be pulled up and held while driving to slow the vehicle to a controlled stop,” he said. “Additionally, the Automatic Emergency Braking system, unless deactivated, will intervene without further action from the driver when it detects a collision is imminent.”

As a free service dealers will reinforce the brake pedal arm. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent by Oct. 24. Owners may contact FCA Customer Service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is B7B.

Matyok said that an estimated amount of the affected vehicles are also being recalled:

Canada: 2,299 vehicles

2,299 vehicles Mexico: 145 vehicles

145 vehicles Additional markets outside North America: 20,987 vehicles

Recalled vehicles (21,069):

2024-2025 Dodge Hornet

2024-2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale

Ram 1500 recall for a rearview mirror detachment

Stellantis is recalling 31,676 of its 2020-2023 Ram 1500s for a rearview mirror detachment. Brandon Bell, Getty Images

Stellantis issued another recall for 31,676 of its 2020-2023 Ram 1500 Classic vehicles that are equipped with heated trailer-tow rearview mirrors.

In the NHTSA report , the automobile company said “the mirror glass may detach from the driver's side heated trailer tow rearview mirror.” A detached mirror glass can reduce a driver’s visibility and increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

The report was submitted on Oct. 10.

In addition, the government agency said the Ram 1500 “fails to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, ‘Rear Visibility.’”

To fix the issue, dealers will replace the mirror glass for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Dec. 5. Owners may contact FCA Customer Service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is 86B.

Recalled vehicles (31,676):

2020-2023 Ram 1500

