Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Ram, Dodge, Kia, General Motors, Hyundai among 86K vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    By Ahjané Forbes, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Q88q_0wFMIKmS00

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued multiple recalls last week, including notices for over 21,000 Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles for a brake pedal failure.

    Are you looking to see if any recalls were issued on your vehicle? If the car isn't listed below, owners can check USA TODAY’s automotive recall database or search NHTSA’s database for new recalls. The NHTSA website allows you to search for recalls based on your vehicle identification number or VIN.

    Here is what you need to know about the vehicle recalls published by NHTSA from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19.

    NHTSA investigation: Full Self-Driving software in 2.4 million Tesla vehicles faces probe by federal agency

    Hyundai recall for fire risk

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gaNJy_0wFMIKmS00
    Hyundai is recalling 1,545 of its 2019-2024 Nexo vehicles for a fire risk. KIM KYUNG-HOON, REUTERS

    Hyundai is recalling 1,545 of its 2019-2024 Nexo vehicles. The automotive company said in the NHTSA report that “the thermally activated pressure relief device may break and cause a hydrogen gas leak, which can result in a fire while parked.” A vehicle fire can increase the risk of injury, the report said.

    Before the issue is resolved, drivers of the affected vehicle are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall remedy is completed. Dealers will replace the thermally activated pressure relief device for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Dec. 10. Owners may contact Hyundai Customer Service at 800-633-5151.

    Recalled vehicles (1,545):

    • 2019-2024 Nexo

    GM recall for turn signal issue

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkT65_0wFMIKmS00
    General Motors 1,962 of its 2024 GMC Sierra EV vehicles for a turn signal issue. PAUL LIENERT, REUTERS

    General Motors is recalling 1,962 of its 2024 GMC Sierra EV vehicles. The automotive manufacturer said in the NHTSA report that “the front turn signal lights and parking lights may be too similar in brightness, making it difficult to see the front turn signals when they are activated.” Front turn signals that are difficult to see may not clearly indicate the driver's intentions to other motorists. This issue will increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

    These vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment”, the report said.

    Dealers will replace the headlamp multipurpose LED driver module for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Nov. 25. Owners may contact GMC customer service at 888-988-7267. GM's number for this recall is N242474560.

    Recalled vehicles (1,962):

    • 2024 GMC Sierra EV

    Kia recall for instrument panel display failure

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Icakr_0wFMIKmS00
    Kia is recalling 14,163 of its 2024-2025 EV9 vehicles for an instrument panel display failure. ANDREW KELLY, REUTERS

    Kia is recalling 14,163 of its 2024-2025 EV9 vehicles. The NHTSA report said “due to a software error, the instrument panel screen may fail.” When an instrument panel screen fails to display critical safety information, like the speedometer or warning lights, it can increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

    In addition, the government agency said “these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101, ‘Controls and Displays.’”

    Dealers will update the instrument cluster software in-person or through an over-the-air update. This service will be completed for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent by Oct. 31. Owners may contact Kia Customer Service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC326.

    Recalled Kia vehicles (14,163):

    • 2024-2025 EV9

    Harley-Davidson recall for loss of brake function

    Harley-Davidson is recalling 15,778 of its 2022 FXRST and 2022-2024 FXLRST motorcycles. The NHTSA report said “the front brake lines may contact the fuel tank and become damaged, possibly resulting in a brake fluid leak and a loss of front brake function.” If a bike loses the front brake function it can increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

    To fix the issue, dealers will inspect the brake lines and replace them as necessary. This service will be free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Oct.  21. Owners may contact Harley-Davidson Customer Service at (414) 343-4056. Harley-Davidson's number for this recall is 0187.

    Recalled motorcycles (15,778):

    • 2022 FXRST
    • 2022-2024 FXLRST

    Stellantis recall

    Dodge Hornet, Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles for brake pedal failure

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VWeOX_0wFMIKmS00
    Stellantis is recalling its 2024-2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles for a brake pedal failure. MARK RALSTON, AFP via Getty Images

    Stellantis , the parent company of Chrysler , is recalling 21,069 of its 2024-2025 Dodge Hornet and Alfa Romeo Tonale vehicles.

    In the NHTSA report , the automobile company said “the brake pedal may collapse and cause a loss of brake function.” If a driver loses brake function, this will increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

    The report was submitted on Oct. 9.

    “The company is aware of 15 cases globally, including one accident, with no injuries reported,” Stellantis spokesperson, Frank Matyok, said in a statement to USA TODAY.

    Matyok also adds if the brake pedal disengages while braking, owners can do the following:

    “Should this happen, the Electronic Park Brake, located on the center console, can be pulled up and held while driving to slow the vehicle to a controlled stop,” he said. “Additionally, the Automatic Emergency Braking system, unless deactivated, will intervene without further action from the driver when it detects a collision is imminent.”

    As a free service dealers will reinforce the brake pedal arm. Recall notification letters are expected to be sent by Oct. 24. Owners may contact FCA Customer Service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is B7B.

    Matyok said that an estimated amount of the affected vehicles are also being recalled:

    • Canada: 2,299 vehicles
    • Mexico: 145 vehicles
    • Additional markets outside North America: 20,987 vehicles

    Recalled vehicles (21,069):

    • 2024-2025 Dodge Hornet
    • 2024-2025 Alfa Romeo Tonale

    Ram 1500 recall for a rearview mirror detachment

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrnHa_0wFMIKmS00
    Stellantis is recalling 31,676 of its 2020-2023 Ram 1500s for a rearview mirror detachment. Brandon Bell, Getty Images

    Stellantis issued another recall for 31,676 of its 2020-2023 Ram 1500 Classic vehicles that are equipped with heated trailer-tow rearview mirrors.

    In the NHTSA report , the automobile company said “the mirror glass may detach from the driver's side heated trailer tow rearview mirror.” A detached mirror glass can reduce a driver’s visibility and increase the risk of a crash, the report said.

    The report was submitted on Oct. 10.

    In addition, the government agency said the Ram 1500 “fails to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, ‘Rear Visibility.’”

    To fix the issue, dealers will replace the mirror glass for free. Recall notification letters are expected to be delivered by Dec. 5. Owners may contact FCA Customer Service at 1-800-853-1403. FCA's number for this recall is 86B.

    Recalled vehicles (31,676):

    • 2020-2023 Ram 1500

    Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, food recalls, health, lottery and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram , Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ram, Dodge, Kia, General Motors, Hyundai among 86K vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here

    Comments / 22
    Add a Comment
    Desiree Lange
    7h ago
    Dodge needs to have a recall on the 2017 dodge ram exhaust manifold bolts. Every mechanic that I have talked to about my 2017 dodge ram “exhaust manifold leak”, turns out to be merely the heads breaking/shearing off. Therefore it causes an exhaust leak when first cranked up and then the sound goes away once the exhaust manifold has heated up and seals the exhaust manifold where it has come loose. These year models are notorious for this. Aside from that, I love truck and it has definitely served it purpose.
    Pa'trise Williams
    21h ago
    RUSH,RUSH TO MAKE THAT MONEY!!! KARMA!!!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Honda recalls more than 700,000 cars for fuel leak issue: See list of affected vehicles
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Honda Recalling Roughly 720,000 Civics, Accords & CR-Vs Over Defective Fuel Pumps
    goodhousekeeping.com4 days ago
    Honda recalls 721,000 vehicles in the US over fears they can burst into flames due to fuel leak
    Daily Mail1 day ago
    What is gabapentin? Here's why it's so controversial.
    USA TODAY22 days ago
    The Clocks Will Change This Weekend
    countryandtownhouse.com2 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    9-week-pregnant mother of 2 died after her husband “applied pressure to her neck,” strangling the woman to death before calling 911, claiming he woke up to find her unresponsive
    Dayton Daily Mag7 days ago
    Fact Check: NO Evidence Diddy Died In Hospital Bed As Of October 11, 2024
    leadstories.com6 days ago
    $1400 Stimulus Payment Fact Check: Is a direct deposit still to come in October?
    alamogordotownnews.com4 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy4 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN2 days ago
    Goodbye to the Disability payment if you are under these conditions: Avoid losing your monthly benefit
    thetransferportalcfb.com3 days ago
    Condemned S.C. inmate chooses to die by lethal injection
    WRDW-TV4 days ago
    Millions of drivers issued stark warning over stop-start button in their vehicles
    Irish Star1 day ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    8 Things You Should Never Wash in Cold Water
    Better Homes & Gardens2 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Here’s How Much It Costs To Replace A Toyota EV Battery
    Top Speed3 days ago
    Mom who hanged her 2 young kids in basement with dog leash, tried to blame 8-year-old, learns her fate
    Law & Crime4 days ago
    Trump – who is running for president at 78 – says ‘only stupid people’ put old people in top federal roles
    The Independent6 days ago
    Forget Black Pants—This Color Trend Will Earn You Way More Compliments
    whowhatwear4 days ago
    43-year-old man traveled over 500 miles to meet a 15-year-old girl he had been communicating with on social media, only to take the girl to a hotel and engage in an inappropriate ”act”
    Dayton Daily Mag4 days ago
    Use this perfect 3-word response when someone hurts your feelings
    CNBC5 days ago
    People worried as they realize there's no social security checks in December
    Daily Mail5 days ago
    Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims Diddy Drugged Him, Leading to His Stroke
    Rickey Smiley Morning Show1 day ago
    The Quarter Worth Over $140,000
    News Wave5 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline8 days ago
    Top 6 Vitamins and Supplements to Improve Your Eye Health
    CNET3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy