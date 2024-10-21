Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    How to watch Ravens vs. Buccaneers today: Time, TV, streaming for 'Monday Night Football'

    By Mark Giannotto, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FRgxB_0wFLK5YN00

    Two division leaders with prolific offenses meet in an AFC-NFC matchup to close out Week 7 of the NFL schedule on Monday night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) are set to host the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) with each looking like dangerous contenders through the season's opening six games.

    The Ravens have recovered from an 0-2 start to reel off four wins in a row and re-establish themselves as perhaps the biggest challenger to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. The Bucs brought back everyone after winning the NFC South for the third year in a row and just put together a 51-point explosion in a Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints .

    The game's other subplot revolves around the two quarterbacks. Ravens star Lamar Jackson and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield were both part of the 2018 NFL draft class . Mayfield went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns. Jackson was chosen by the Ravens with the final selection (No. 32) of the first round. They both enter Monday's meeting thriving.

    This should be a fun litmus test in primetime between teams with lofty goals for the season. Here's how to watch the Ravens take on the Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football:"

    RAVENS-BUCS PREVIEW: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 game

    When is kickoff time for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens ?

    The Week 7 clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

    What channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens?

    The Week 7 "Monday Night Football" game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET. There will also be a "ManningCast" of the game featuring Peyton and Eli Manning and Bill Belichick airing on ESPN2.

    How to stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens

    Live streams of the Week 7 "Monday Night Football" game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens will be available on ESPN+ and NFL+.

    Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the "ManningCast" of the game on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

    Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TV, time, streaming info

    The Week 7 "Monday Night Football" game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will air on ABC and ESPN.

    • Date: Monday, Oct. 14
    • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
    • Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo (free trial)
    • Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

    Watch Ravens vs. Bucs with Fubo

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Ravens vs. Buccaneers today: Time, TV, streaming for 'Monday Night Football'

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Leiamarie Jones G
    2d ago
    USA !! Everyone needs to start shouting USA at these NFL games !! MAGA ONCE AND FOR ALL
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 game
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 game
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    Why is there a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 7?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    NFL power rankings Week 8: Bucs, Vikings slip in reshuffled NFC picture
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Georgia is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff bracket projection after toppling Texas
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Mega Millions winning numbers for October 22 drawing: $205 million jackpot
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    How many points did Bronny James score tonight? Lakers-Timberwolves box score
    USA TODAY15 hours ago
    LA Kings at Vegas Golden Knights odds, picks and predictions
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Jayden Daniels in 'good spirits' following injury – the Commanders should be, too
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    BabyCenter releases the most popular baby names for 2024: See which names made the list
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Where is Harris today? See Wednesday's schedule, latest news on 2024 presidential race
    USA TODAY13 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Boston Celtics receive 2023-24 NBA championship rings: Check them out
    USA TODAY20 hours ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Daily Briefing: Rallying the Black vote
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Mike Tyson counterpunches after Jake Paul sends message with sparring video
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Fernando Valenzuela, former Dodgers legendary pitcher behind 'Fernandomania,' dies at 63
    USA TODAY16 hours ago
    Kendrick Lamar explains meaning behind Drake diss 'Not Like Us'
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Taylor Swift explains why Sunday night in Miami is the 'very last' rain show
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    NFL Week 7 overreactions: Bucs' playoff hopes dim after Chris Godwin injury
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    MLS playoff bracket: Teams, schedule, how to watch race for MLS Cup
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Kristaps Porzingis injury update: When will Boston Celtics star make 2024-25 NBA debut?
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Mike Tyson video raises questions about his knee. Boxer has no injury, says agent.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist view of news — Hurricane, candy!, climate change deniers, Columbus Day
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy