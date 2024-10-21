How to watch Ravens vs. Buccaneers today: Time, TV, streaming for 'Monday Night Football'

Two division leaders with prolific offenses meet in an AFC-NFC matchup to close out Week 7 of the NFL schedule on Monday night. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2) are set to host the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) with each looking like dangerous contenders through the season's opening six games.

The Ravens have recovered from an 0-2 start to reel off four wins in a row and re-establish themselves as perhaps the biggest challenger to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC. The Bucs brought back everyone after winning the NFC South for the third year in a row and just put together a 51-point explosion in a Week 6 win over the New Orleans Saints .

The game's other subplot revolves around the two quarterbacks. Ravens star Lamar Jackson and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield were both part of the 2018 NFL draft class . Mayfield went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns. Jackson was chosen by the Ravens with the final selection (No. 32) of the first round. They both enter Monday's meeting thriving.

This should be a fun litmus test in primetime between teams with lofty goals for the season. Here's how to watch the Ravens take on the Buccaneers on "Monday Night Football:"

When is kickoff time for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens ?

The Week 7 clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

What channel is Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens?

The Week 7 "Monday Night Football" game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET. There will also be a "ManningCast" of the game featuring Peyton and Eli Manning and Bill Belichick airing on ESPN2.

How to stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Live streams of the Week 7 "Monday Night Football" game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Baltimore Ravens will be available on ESPN+ and NFL+.

Those looking to cut the cord can watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the "ManningCast" of the game on Fubo , which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TV, time, streaming info

The Week 7 "Monday Night Football" game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will air on ABC and ESPN.

Date: Monday, Oct. 14

Monday, Oct. 14 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Streaming: ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo (free trial)

ESPN+, NFL+, Fubo (free trial) Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

