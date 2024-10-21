Opinion: Registering voters at medical facilities would be a good Rx for democracy
By Trey Grayson, Miles Rapoport and Dr. Ali Raja,
2 days ago
The next time you’re in a doctor’s office or clinic waiting to be seen, think about how you spend that time. Maybe checking email, playing games on your phone or watching the shared TV. What if, instead, a sliver of that time was used to ensure that you and those around you are registered to vote ?
This might strike you as an odd pairing ‒ health care and democracy ‒ but as former secretaries of state from opposing political parties and an emergency physician on the front lines of health care, we have witnessed firsthand how health and civics intersect.
Unfortunately, those served by safety-net health systems consistently vote at even lower rates than the general population. The same has traditionally been true for health care professionals, who face barriers to voting such as conflicts with busy schedules . This gap means that crucial decisions directly impacting health and well-being are often made without the input of the most knowledgeable and most affected people.
Patients and health care professionals need to be heard
Public health issues ‒ from air quality and public safety to opioid use prevention and housing stability ‒ profoundly influence our daily lives. If the policies impacting health are shaped without the voices of health care professionals and patients, we risk undermining the very foundation of public health and community well-being.
Hospitals, clinics and other medical facilities are uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between health care and voter engagement. By integrating nonpartisan voter registration into health care ‒ from waiting rooms to after-visit discharge instructions ‒ we can implement an elegant solution to strengthen democracy, empower patient voices and improve public health outcomes.
This creates a novel and simplified approach to keeping voter rolls clean by meeting people where they are, enabling frequent voter information updates, and lessening the burden on Boards of Elections and Secretaries of State offices.
Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store .
Help voters who are medically underserved and underrepresented
We're not the first to recognize this potential.
A little more than a decade ago, in fact, family medicine doctors in New York City conducted nonpartisan voter registration drives in the waiting rooms of two federally qualified health centers in the Bronx. Recognizing that the communities who come to their clinics for care are both medically underserved and underrepresented in the electorate, the doctors aimed to start bridging these gaps ‒ and did so by successfully registering 89% of eligible voters whom they engaged.
In addition, community health centers like AltaMed and large health systems like Northwell Health are among the many health care facilities that have successfully implemented voter registration initiatives in recent years.
The most widespread effort may be that of Vot-ER , a nonpartisan nonprofit that coordinates with more than 700 facilities across the country. From rural clinics in North Carolina to urban health centers in Kansas and Pennsylvania, the organization, of which we advise, has helped more than 110,000 patients and clinicians register to vote .
By encouraging nonpartisan civic engagement, we're empowering patients to address the root causes of many health issues.
The intersection of health care and civic engagement presents a unique opportunity to address two critical issues simultaneously: public health and democratic participation.
Through leveraging the health care system’s extensive reach, we can create a powerful mechanism for maintaining accurate voter rolls while increasing civic participation.
Consider the potential impact:
If even half of all health care visits resulted in voter registration checks or updates, millions of voter records would be refreshed annually.
Increased voter participation among health care professionals and underserved communities could lead to more informed health policy decisions.
Regular engagement with the voting process could foster a culture of civic participation, improving long-term voter turnout rates.
Policymakers, health care administrators and medical professionals must take the next step:
Implement nonpartisan voter registration and turnout initiatives in your health care facilities.
Support legislation that fortifies these efforts.
Educate your colleagues and patients about the importance of civic engagement for community health.
And embrace civic engagement as an integral part of holistic patient care.
This matters not just for the upcoming presidential election but for the many elections that occur every year, especially the important but typically low-turnout local races.
By treating low voter turnout as the public health issue it is, we can prescribe a powerful remedy: a more engaged, representative and health-conscious democracy. The vital signs of our republic depend on it.
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.