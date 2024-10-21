Do it with your phone: 3 essential photography tips for capturing stunning nature shots

Expedition vacations offer unforgettable experiences, but capturing those moments with a smartphone camera can be challenging, especially for amateur photographers.

USA TODAY spoke with two experienced wildlife photographers who shared their top three tips to help amateur photographers elevate their shots during an expedition, without having to invest in a fancy camera.

“Sometimes we pay a lot of money for these phones and we don’t really know how to use their cameras,” HX Photographer Andrés Mesías told USA TODAY on a recent sailing through the Galápagos Islands . “If you just want a memory of your trip, that’s all you need.”

Their insights can make the difference between an ordinary photo and one that truly captures the magic of your adventure.

Here’s what Mesias and Aurora Expeditions Photographer Jamie Lafferty suggest amateur photographers do during an expedition.

1. Know your camera and practice before the trip

Spitsbergen, Svalbard Josh Rivera

One of the most valuable pieces of advice is to become familiar with your smartphone or camera before embarking on your expedition. Most modern smartphones come with multiple lenses, including wide-angle and zoom features, and offer various settings like long exposure and portrait modes.

▶ Photographer’s tip: "Play around with your phone’s camera before you come on the trip," Lafferty advised. "Get to know the different functions and features, like the long exposure option or the wide-angle lens, so you’re not fumbling around with it when you’re in front of an incredible view."

If you’re working with an iPhone, Mesias recommends activating burst mode to use for fast-moving subjects or while photographing from a boat, gridlines to help you frame subjects, and portrait mode for closer (about 6 feet) subjects.

The more comfortable you are with your device, the quicker you'll be able to capture fleeting moments like a bird in mid-flight or a whale breaching the water's surface. Understanding how to adjust settings in different lighting conditions or how to switch between lenses can greatly improve the quality of your photos during your journey.

▶ Bonus tip: Watch some online tutorials or read your phone's manual to learn how to access all the features, such as night mode, HDR, or time-lapse, which can help you capture landscapes in varying conditions.

2. Focus on composition and scale for dramatic shots

Playing with scale. Aurora Expeditions

Composition is key when photographing landscapes and wildlife, and it’s something that can transform a good photo into a stunning one. Lafferty emphasized the importance of dramatic lighting, high contrast, and incorporating elements that provide a sense of scale to your images. For instance, when photographing a mountain range, including a person, boat, or building in the frame can create a sense of grandeur and highlight the vastness of the landscape.

▶ Photographer’s tip: "Landscape photography is much better when you’ve got dramatic light, like the contrast between shadows and bright areas,” Lafferty said. “And if you add something for scale, like a fellow traveler or a tree, it makes the scene feel more dynamic and real."

Mesías added that you could do one of four things: what he called “natural framing,” where natural elements around you move for better composition; “wait for the action,” which requires patience for a subject to create movement; “find contrast” with textures and colors; and playing with counter-lighting to play with rays of light and shadows.

Using natural framing. Andrés Mesías, HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

Another interesting technique is to crop large-scale elements, such as not including the sky when photographing mountains or icebergs. This makes the subject seem grander and more infinite, drawing viewers into the image.

▶ Bonus tip: When the weather isn’t ideal, consider switching to black-and-white mode. Lafferty suggests that converting mediocre photos to black and white can make them appear more artistic and striking, adding mood and depth to otherwise flat scenes.

3. Understand animal behavior and be patient

Waiting for action. Andrés Mesías, HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions)

Capturing wildlife on camera can be one of the most rewarding yet challenging aspects of an expedition. According to Lafferty, the key to taking great wildlife photos is understanding animal behavior and being patient. Observing how animals interact with their environment will allow you to anticipate their movements and capture the perfect shot.

▶ Photographer’s tip: Patience is a virtue. “The first time I visited Genovese Island, there was a lava bank, and you had to search for this tiny owl hiding among the rocks … I was lucky to see it flying, and I just happened to take a photo of him with its prey on its talons,” Mesías said.

But don’t worry too much about being quick to the draw.

"It’s not about fast reactions; it’s about being patient and knowing what the animal will do next,” Lafferty said. “For instance, I took an amazing shot of a polar bear because I watched its behavior first — it was sniffing the air and circling the boat calmly."

Playing with lighting and composition. Aurora Expeditions

Wildlife can be unpredictable, so instead of rushing toward your subject, approach slowly and give the animal time to acclimate to your presence – if it is safe to do so and with the consent of your guide. This method results in more relaxed animals and better opportunities for capturing genuine, unguarded moments.

▶ Bonus tip: Slow-motion video is a great way to capture animals in action, especially birds in flight or marine life underwater. It allows you to showcase the beauty and elegance of their movements, something that’s often lost in still images.

Embarking on an expedition is a thrilling opportunity to witness incredible wildlife and landscapes, and capturing those moments can make the experience even more memorable. By practicing with your camera beforehand, focusing on composition and scale, and understanding animal behavior, you’ll be able to create breathtaking photos that will remind you of your adventure for years to come.

Josh Rivera is USA TODAY's travel editor. You can connect with him through his newsletter Plot Twist .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Do it with your phone: 3 essential photography tips for capturing stunning nature shots