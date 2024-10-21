Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Exclusive poll: Harris and Trump tied amid battle for Latino and Black voters

    By Susan Page, Sudiksha Kochi and Maya Marchel Hoff, USA TODAY,

    2 days ago

    Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are essentially tied as they head into the final stretch of the presidential campaign, an exclusive USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll finds, as the Democratic ticket scrambles to command the strong enthusiasm of Latino and Black voters.

    The survey puts Harris at 45%, Trump at 44%, a closer race than the poll found in August . Then, in the wake of the Democratic National Convention, Vice President Harris led the former president by 5 percentage points, 48% to 43%.

    "I'm not too fond of either candidate, but if I have to, I'd vote for Donald Trump," said Jacob Rossow, 24, a college student from Oklahoma City, saying it had been a difficult decision. He was among those surveyed. "I just feel that he's been more clear on his policies and what he wants to do. I'm still unsure of Kamala's plan for the country."

    The poll of 1,000 likely voters, taken by landline and cellphone Oct. 14-18, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

    By double digits, voters said Harris hadn't done enough to explain the specific policies she would pursue in office, 57% to 37%. Those who want to hear more include nearly 1 in 4, or 23%, of her supporters.

    In contrast, those surveyed split evenly, 49% yes to 48% no, on whether Trump had done enough to explain his policies. Just 15% of his supporters want to hear more about what he would do.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxT3N_0wFL4WIy00
    A screen displays the presidential debate hosted by ABC between Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 10, 2024. Evelyn Hockstein

    In the seven weeks between the two polls, Harris lost ground among Latino voters, who now support Trump 49% to 38%, and among Black voters. They favor Harris 72% to 17%, a 55-point advantage that is well below where Democrats traditionally fare.

    The margins of error for the small subsamples of Latinos and Black voters are plus or 9 points − a potential shift of up to 18 points one way or the other − and other recent polls show Harris in a stronger position, including a lead among Hispanics.

    In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden's victory relied on overwhelming support from both groups. A Pew Research Center analysis concluded that he was backed by 92% of Black voters and 59% of Latino voters.

    But Trump has made a concerted bid for the votes of Hispanic and Black voters, especially men, focusing on the economy and crime. His success at eroding the Democrats' typical advantage has raised alarm in Harris' camp and a rebuke on the stump from former President Barack Obama of Black men, who he said might be reluctant to vote for a woman.

    Harris, who has been bolstering campaign events and ads targeting Latino and Black voters in swing states , released an economic agenda for Black men last week that included small-business loans and a promise to legalize recreational marijuana use.

    The candidates' standings overall continue to be defined by gender.

    Trump leads among men, 53% to 37%, a mirror image of Harris' lead among women, 53% to 36%.

    Keeping up with Election 2024? Sign up for USA TODAY's On Politics newsletter for breaking news and exclusive analysis.

    Who is the change candidate?

    The poll had some encouraging findings for Harris.

    She now edges Trump, 46% to 44%, as the candidate who would do a better job in bringing about change − a crucial asset given wide dissatisfaction with the country's direction. She is favored by double digits, 48% to 31%, as the candidate better able to heal the nation's political divisions.

    "I am very much against Trump's economic concepts of a plan which include tariffs, because I saw the devastation that did to the agricultural community in his first administration," said Erin Parker, 52, of Tangent, Oregon. A registered Republican who leans independent, she said it was easy to decide to support Harris because she believes Trump's MAGA movement is "authoritarian" and "not healthy for our country."

    "The fact that she actually has policies − very important," Parker said.

    On issues, Harris holds a 20-point advantage on handling abortion, 56% to 36%, and a 15-point advantage on health care, 54% to 39%.

    But Trump edges Harris, 49% to 46%, as the candidate who would do a better job in providing strong leadership.

    He continues to be more trusted to handle the economy, the top concern on voters' minds, by 10 points, 53% to 43%. He is seen as doing a better job on immigration 51% to 44% and on foreign policy 51% to 45%.

    "We've got to get back on the right track for people that can't afford to buy their groceries; they can't afford gas in their cars; they're maxing out their credit cards just to keep their kids fed," said Pamela Anderson, 78, a Republican and a retiree from Alabama who supports Trump. "And people living on Social Security − you know, we have an income coming in, but the economy, with the inflation like it is, it is absolutely eaten up."

    'We have jumped the tracks completely'

    Most Americans are downbeat about the nation's direction. By more than 2 to 1, 61% to 28%, those surveyed say the country "is on the wrong track." But they disagree on just where they would steer it.

    "Absolutely the wrong track − off the rails," said Rhonda Wax, 63, who works at a travel agency in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She yearns for the days of Trump's leadership on the economy and global affairs.

    "We're heading in the wrong direction," agreed Daniel Mori, 45, of New York City. A Republican who works in marketing, he plans to vote for Harris. His biggest concern isn't the economy or foreign relations. "There is this spiraling situation in which both political parties are pushing in the direction of more division," he said. "It's literally, we're not taking a constructive approach to solving any of the problems in the country."

    There is more angst now than there was four years ago, even as the COVID-19 pandemic was raging. Then, voters who were asked Ronald Reagan's classic political question − "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" − said 48% to 33% that they were.

    That outlook seems sunny compared with today, despite encouraging economic news on jobs and growth. By 44% to 39%, those surveyed in the new poll say they are worse off than they were four years ago.

    This article was updated to add a new video.

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Exclusive poll: Harris and Trump tied amid battle for Latino and Black voters

    Comments / 66
    Add a Comment
    Kip Patrick
    5h ago
    They still think people vote for a candidate based on their own race, or that of the candidate. That ain't it, kid!
    Bonita Allen
    1d ago
    what the Democrats do they lie to the American people taking their fooling them the Latinos and the blacks are voting for Trump she is way down in the polls on that and it's been on TV about every day this shows you how the Democrats lie
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man who questioned Trump on pet-eating lies during Univision town hall admits he is now voting for Harris
    The Independent4 days ago
    Donald Trump visits Pennsylvania McDonald's, alleges without evidence Kamala Harris lied about college work
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Ex-Republican operative says Harris will win in November ‘maybe easily’
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Opinion: Trump keeps lying about 'Central Park Five.' Black and Latino voters, take note.
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Susan Smith, convicted of killing her 2 children in infamous 1994 case, is up for parole
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Ready for daylight saving time 2024? Here's when it ends and we 'fall back'
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Chrissy Metz says stepfather would weigh her in the kitchen, 'threaten to lock the cupboards'
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Who will certify the 2024 election?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Some Jewish voters in presidential swing states reconsider their longtime devotion to Democrats
    The Associated Press2 days ago
    Analyst pours cold water on panic over Harris losing key demographic to Trump
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Denny's announces 150 restaurant closures, including 50 by the end of 2024
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    'She hasn't done anything': Nevada voters frustrated with Biden-Harris border policy as election looms
    Fox News2 days ago
    'It came out of his mouth!' CNN conservative faces furious fact check on Trump claims
    Raw Story5 days ago
    E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders: 1 dead and 49 sickened, CDC says
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Bruce Springsteen to hold battleground concerts with Kamala Harris, Barack Obama
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Crude talk and the NFL: Trump doubles down on his lead with male voters
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    ‘That’s What He Said!’ Jake Tapper Can’t Believe Republican Governor Insists Trump Didn’t Actually Say Thing He Said
    Mediaite8 days ago
    Infant mortality increased in the US in the months after Dobbs decision, study finds
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    Opinion: Trump's MAGA base might want to brace themselves – Harris could win
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Harris makes pitch to Black churches after telling protesters praising Jesus, 'You're at the wrong rally'
    Fox News2 days ago
    Polling guru Nate Silver says latest polling 'pretty negative' for Harris as Trump gains momentum nationally
    Fox News2 days ago
    First look: Illinois at Oregon odds and lines
    USA TODAY2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy