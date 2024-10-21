Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • USA TODAY

    Orlando 7-year-old celebrates beating cancer by going to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Miami

    By Bryan West, USA TODAY NETWORK,

    2 days ago

    MIAMI — Mia McBenton hovers over a Little Words Project display of friendship bracelets touching the ones that read "Resilience" and "Strong."

    The 7-year-old's smile radiates, crinkling the red serpent face paint an artist applied moments ago on a Taylor Swift -themed Brightline train on Sunday. Her shirt reads, "A lot going on at the moment." The hundreds of Swift fans behind her would never know the dancing girl beat cancer 22 days ago.

    "It was a huge relief," her mom, Kristen McBenton, says. "My whole goal when I found out was to make it like as small potatoes as possible for her and keep life normal."

    Mia was diagnosed with optic pathway glioma, a slow-growing brain tumor on an optic nerve. She completed a year of chemo at the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.

    Remember this moment: Celebrate Taylor Swift's unprecedented Eras Tour with USA TODAY's enchanting book

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235Be6_0wFL4OUO00
    Kristen McBenton and Mia McBenton, 7, look at friendship bracelets at the Aventura train station in Miami, Florida, on their way to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. Bryan West / The Tennessean

    "We thought we were going to have to do chemo for 18 years," McBenton says. "Then we found a surgeon who said, 'No, I can do this.'"

    Dr. Paul Klimo Jr., a pediatric surgeon in Memphis, Tenn., successfully removed the tumor. As McBenton tells the story, Mia shows off a friendship bracelet that reads, "Curse you Toast."

    "When Mia was first diagnosed, we named the tumor Toast," McBenton says. "And (Mia) would shake her fist and say, 'Curse you, Toast.'"

    Her wrists are filled with friendship bracelets. The mom and daughter did not plan on going to the Eras Tour . And they didn't know about the trip until they met TikTok influencer Zachery Derenowski at a Dollar Tree parking lot on Saturday night. She was told by a friend to meet him.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwe6b_0wFL4OUO00
    Kristen McBenton, her daughter Mia McBenton, 7, and TikTok influencer Zachery Derenowski pose at the Aventura train station in Miami, Fla., on their way to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. Bryan West / The Tennessean

    "I thought that he was maybe giving us tickets to like a dance party, but that was it," McBenton says. She had to take a moment to process that the tickets were real. "I froze. I was sweating like, 'Is this really happening?'"

    A Swift decision

    Derenowski, known as MD Motivator, is well-known on Instagram (with more than 5 million followers) and TikTok (with more than 19 million followers). He started his brand during the pandemic when he was in medical school and wanted to carve out a kindness niche on social media. He creates content making people's days and offering them money or experiences. He's never done a Swiftie-themed act of kindness until Brightline, higher speed rail service in Florida, reached out to him asking him to find a deserving fan.

    He found Mia.

    "We met last night," Derenowski, 31, says. "I asked her, 'Would you either take $500 or a mystery Taylor Swift bracelet...?'"

    Before he finished the question, Mia chose the bracelet, which included a trip on a Taylor Swift themed train and two tickets to Sunday night's show.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcgsR_0wFL4OUO00
    Mia McBenton beat cancer 22 days before Taylor Swift's final Eras Tour show in Miami, Fla. The 7-year-old holds up a hand heart outside the Aventura train station before the concert on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. Bryan West / The Tennessean

    "She's just a ball of energy and light and love," he says, "and it's an honor to get to know her tonight and see her have this once-in-a-lifetime experience."

    "I'm just so grateful for Zachery," McBenton says. "He's a good, kind human, and thank you to everyone who put this together."

    Mia will be able to hear the songs live in Hard Rock Stadium that got her through treatment and prepared her for surgery. She is most excited for "22" from "Red (Taylor's Version)."

    "When she was going into the OR for her craniotomy she listened to Taylor Swift," McBenton explains. "She loves '22,' 'Don't Blame Me' and 'Shake It Off.'"

    Don't miss any Taylor Swift news; sign up for the free, weekly newsletter This Swift Beat.

    Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram , TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV .

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Orlando 7-year-old celebrates beating cancer by going to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Miami

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    William Lambert
    1d ago
    Didn't she suffer enough?
    Esteban
    2d ago
    that's super awesome little princess
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Taylor Swift explains why Sunday night in Miami is the 'very last' rain show
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Taylor Swift fan creates PowerPoint presentation to educate mom, boyfriend on singer
    USA TODAY10 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Susan Smith, convicted of killing her 2 children in infamous 1994 case, is up for parole
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Packers fan who stopped Joe Mixon's Lambeau Leap attempt ejected – or was he?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 game
    USA TODAY6 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Infant mortality increased in the US in the months after Dobbs decision, study finds
    USA TODAY4 hours ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Chrissy Metz says stepfather would weigh her in the kitchen, 'threaten to lock the cupboards'
    USA TODAY23 hours ago
    Explosion at Utah apartment complex injures husband and wife; dozens evacuated, city says
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Denny's announces 150 restaurant closures, including 50 by the end of 2024
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Why is there a 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 7?
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    'I'm really proud of you': Watch Colorado officer comfort distressed boy who ran away
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    Watch passenger steer bus to safety in Colorado after driver collapses behind the wheel
    USA TODAY1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    These Ohioans challenged thousands of voters. Here's who's behind the effort and why
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    Woman stuck upside-down between boulders for 7 hours finally freed by rescue crew
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Donald Trump visits Pennsylvania McDonald's, alleges without evidence Kamala Harris lied about college work
    USA TODAY3 days ago
    E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders: 1 dead and 49 sickened, CDC says
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    Mega Millions winning numbers for October 22 drawing: $205 million jackpot
    USA TODAY19 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Daily briefing: These citizens are training to disrupt the election
    USA TODAY9 hours ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Ram, Dodge, Kia, General Motors, Hyundai among 86K vehicles recalled: Check car recalls here
    USA TODAY2 days ago
    3 more wrongful death lawsuits filed in Boar's Head listeria outbreak
    USA TODAY22 hours ago
    How many points did Bronny James score tonight? Lakers-Timberwolves box score
    USA TODAY15 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy